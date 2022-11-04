The Michigan Wolverines are lucky that football has two halves; otherwise, they would have been the fourth top-six team to be defeated on Saturday. Outscored 17-13 in the first half, Michigan righted the ship and outscored Rutgers 38 to nothing in the final 30 minutes of the game. The following is the most varied report card I have written to date, as this was easily Michigan’s most mixed performance of the season.

