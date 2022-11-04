Read full article on original website
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 10 Ohio State returns to Big Ten play in set with Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps weekend seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: Etling plays hero, No. 3 Buckeyes advance past Spartans 1-0 in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State gears up for back-to-back road matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes earn 2-1 win over Spartans, position well for Big Ten TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Maize n Brew
Three key matchups: Nebraska at Michigan
The Michigan Wolverines cruised to a 52-17 victory on the road over Rutgers last weekend to improve to 9-0 on the season and climb to No. 3 in the College Football Playoff rankings. The Wolverines welcome the Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-6) to the Big House this Saturday (3:30 p.m., ABC) as...
Maize n Brew
Recruiting Roundup: Five-star DL reacts to recent Michigan visit
Even though it was a week ago, reactions from Michigan’s win over Michigan State are still pouring in. With all of the top targets on campus for the game, we have still yet to hear a reaction from everyone. Here are a few more prospects who recapped their experience...
Maize n Brew
Handing out grades for Michigan’s victory over Rutgers
The Michigan Wolverines are lucky that football has two halves; otherwise, they would have been the fourth top-six team to be defeated on Saturday. Outscored 17-13 in the first half, Michigan righted the ship and outscored Rutgers 38 to nothing in the final 30 minutes of the game. The following is the most varied report card I have written to date, as this was easily Michigan’s most mixed performance of the season.
Maize n Brew
Getting to know Nebraska with Lincoln Journal Star’s Luke Mullin
3-6 Nebraska heads into Ann Arbor to face No. 3 Michigan this weekend in a game that no one expects the Cornhuskers to win. Nebraska fired head coach Scott Frost earlier this year and are a program very much in transition. They’ve lost their last three games. To get...
Maize n Brew
Michigan rises into the top four in the latest College Football Playoff rankings
The College Football Playoff (CFP) Committee released their second installment of their rankings for the 2022 season on Tuesday night. After a high profile showdown in Athens and upsets in South Bend and Death Valley, the rankings have already been shaken up. Defending national champion Georgia has reclaimed the top...
Maize n Brew
What we learned from Michigan’s 52-17 victory over Rutgers
It felt like the universe was against the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday night. Personnel wise, Michigan was handicapped before the game began and the problem was only exacerbated throughout the night. Starting left tackle Ryan Hayes, right tackle Trente Jones, wide receiver Roman Wilson, edge Jaylen Harrell, cornerback Gemon Green,...
Maize n Brew
Michigan Wolverines 2023 basketball early signing period tracker
This snuck up pretty quick on all of us, but the early signing period for the 2023 class is officially underway! Juwan Howard and the Michigan Wolverines are expecting both their commits to sign their letters of intent by day’s end. Four-star guard George Washington III will be signing...
Maize n Brew
Takeaways from Michigan’s first regular season win against Purdue Fort Wayne
The Michigan Wolverines kicked off their season taking care of business against Purdue Fort Wayne at home, beating the Mastodons 75-56. While Purdue Fort Wayne is going to be far from Michigan’s toughest non-conference opponent, it was one of the top teams in its conference last season, With a 21-12 record (15-6 in conference), the Mastodons placed second in the Horizon League last season behind Cleveland State.
Maize n Brew
Purdue Fort Wayne at No. 22 Michigan Preview: Basketball season has snuck up once again
Another promising football campaign has caused the start of the Michigan Wolverines basketball season to fly a bit under the radar this fall. This should be surprising for a team that has reached FIVE straight Sweet Sixteens (still crazy to think about that), but a very up-and-down 2021-22 season and a bunch of roster turnover has created a fair share of question marks for Juwan Howard ahead of the new campaign.
Maize n Brew
Michigan basketball starts season off with 75-56 victory over Purdue Fort Wayne
The air is colder, the days are shorter, and the leaves have all but completely fallen away. That can only mean one thing: it must be basketball season once again. The Michigan Wolverines men’s basketball team started their 2022-23 campaign off on the right foot, beating Purdue Fort Wayne to the tune of 75-56.
