East Lansing, MI

Maize n Brew

Three key matchups: Nebraska at Michigan

The Michigan Wolverines cruised to a 52-17 victory on the road over Rutgers last weekend to improve to 9-0 on the season and climb to No. 3 in the College Football Playoff rankings. The Wolverines welcome the Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-6) to the Big House this Saturday (3:30 p.m., ABC) as...
LINCOLN, NE
Maize n Brew

Recruiting Roundup: Five-star DL reacts to recent Michigan visit

Even though it was a week ago, reactions from Michigan’s win over Michigan State are still pouring in. With all of the top targets on campus for the game, we have still yet to hear a reaction from everyone. Here are a few more prospects who recapped their experience...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Handing out grades for Michigan’s victory over Rutgers

The Michigan Wolverines are lucky that football has two halves; otherwise, they would have been the fourth top-six team to be defeated on Saturday. Outscored 17-13 in the first half, Michigan righted the ship and outscored Rutgers 38 to nothing in the final 30 minutes of the game. The following is the most varied report card I have written to date, as this was easily Michigan’s most mixed performance of the season.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Getting to know Nebraska with Lincoln Journal Star’s Luke Mullin

3-6 Nebraska heads into Ann Arbor to face No. 3 Michigan this weekend in a game that no one expects the Cornhuskers to win. Nebraska fired head coach Scott Frost earlier this year and are a program very much in transition. They’ve lost their last three games. To get...
LINCOLN, NE
Maize n Brew

What we learned from Michigan’s 52-17 victory over Rutgers

It felt like the universe was against the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday night. Personnel wise, Michigan was handicapped before the game began and the problem was only exacerbated throughout the night. Starting left tackle Ryan Hayes, right tackle Trente Jones, wide receiver Roman Wilson, edge Jaylen Harrell, cornerback Gemon Green,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan Wolverines 2023 basketball early signing period tracker

This snuck up pretty quick on all of us, but the early signing period for the 2023 class is officially underway! Juwan Howard and the Michigan Wolverines are expecting both their commits to sign their letters of intent by day’s end. Four-star guard George Washington III will be signing...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Takeaways from Michigan’s first regular season win against Purdue Fort Wayne

The Michigan Wolverines kicked off their season taking care of business against Purdue Fort Wayne at home, beating the Mastodons 75-56. While Purdue Fort Wayne is going to be far from Michigan’s toughest non-conference opponent, it was one of the top teams in its conference last season, With a 21-12 record (15-6 in conference), the Mastodons placed second in the Horizon League last season behind Cleveland State.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Maize n Brew

Purdue Fort Wayne at No. 22 Michigan Preview: Basketball season has snuck up once again

Another promising football campaign has caused the start of the Michigan Wolverines basketball season to fly a bit under the radar this fall. This should be surprising for a team that has reached FIVE straight Sweet Sixteens (still crazy to think about that), but a very up-and-down 2021-22 season and a bunch of roster turnover has created a fair share of question marks for Juwan Howard ahead of the new campaign.
ANN ARBOR, MI

