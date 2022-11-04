Netcracker announced the launch of Netcracker Fiber Cloud Solution to equip wholesale Fiber Operators with a lean and open IT environment focused on agility, efficiency and business growth. The pioneering solution, part of the broader Netcracker Cloud Solutions for NetCos and ServCos, automates all aspects of the fiber business across multivendor access networks, from planning and design to roll-out, service provisioning, wholesale customer onboarding, settlements and problem solving. With an Open API integration layer, the solution helps Fiber Operators to accelerate wholesale customer adoption and react quickly to customer needs, thereby facilitating rapid business growth.

2 DAYS AGO