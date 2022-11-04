ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deckert Distribution Boards IDFA Title ‘Racist Trees,’ Debuts Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

Sales agent Deckert Distribution has boarded “Racist Trees,” directed by Sara Newens and Mina T. Son, and produced by Wayfarer Studios and Wild Pair Films, ahead of its world premiere in IDFA’s Frontlight strand. The feature-length documentary investigates the timely story of racial conflict in Palm Springs, uncovering an even darker racist history that few would equate with the city’s progressive image.
Chris Evans Discovers Jeremy Strong Got Offered the Role of Steve Rogers’ Body in ‘Captain America’: ‘Oh No!’

Chris Evans joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Steve Rogers/Captain America in 2011’s “Captain America: The First Avenger,” but it was only the actor’s face that fans saw in the first act of the movie. To show a younger Steve Rogers before he is injected with a serum that turns him into a muscular superhero, the VFX team put Evans’ face on the body of a much scrawnier actor. It turns out that actor could’ve been none other than Jeremy Strong had he not turned down the “role.”
