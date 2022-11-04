Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose airport officials investigating weekend power outage
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Mineta San Jose International Airport officials are investigating a power outage that impacted some flyers over the weekend. The outage led to service disruptions such as Transportation Security Administration screenings. Some passengers sat on grounded planes for up to an hour. Airport officials have said the...
KTVU FOX 2
Staffing problems, weather lead to major service disruptions on BART
PITTSBURG, Calif. - Low staffing and weather-related issues were being blamed for delays and service disruptions on BART on Tuesday. : 'Powerhouse' storm pounds Bay Area, wreaking havoc on roadways. During the early morning commute, train service actually came to a halt at the Antioch and Pittsburg Center stations. "From...
KTVU FOX 2
Surfer rescued off China Beach in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO - A surfer is in critical condition after being rescued Monday night at China Beach by fellow surfers and crews from the San Francisco Fire Department. Fire officials tweeted thanks to local surfers, who they said saw the unconscious surfer, moved him to a rock and went ashore to call 911.
KTVU FOX 2
Rain pounds Bay Area, wreaking havoc on roadways
OAKLAND, Calif. - The much-needed rain pounded the Bay Area through the night and well into Tuesday morning, drenching the Earth but also wreaking havoc on the roads. For example, the carpool lanes shut down before sunrise as the cab of a big rig fell off the Interstate 80 connector on the Oakland-Emeryville border.
KTVU FOX 2
KTVU FOX 2
California wildfires and drought: Where are we?
Oakland, California - November is historically one of California's worst months for deadly, wind driven mega wildfires. This year, there has been far less large runaway wildfires statewide, rainy conditions are to thank. "We're really starting to see the tide turn from being in a response mode to the fire...
KTVU FOX 2
Several warming centers open to help protect residents during cold snap
SAN JOSE, Calif. - As frigid temperatures envelope the region over the next two days, Santa Clara County is offering warming centers and overnight warming locations. On Wednesday, the National Weather Service issued a frost advisory for the Santa Clara Valley from Thursday through Friday, during which the temperature is expected to dip into the low- to mid-30s.
KTVU FOX 2
Meta expected to announce layoffs
SAN FRANCISCO - There is another potential round of tech layoffs on the horizon, but this time it's from one of the biggest names in the industry. Tech analysts are expecting Meta to announce a round of layoffs as soon as Wednesday morning. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the cuts...
KTVU FOX 2
Workers robbed and pistol-whipped in San Francisco market: Video
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police said two workers were assaulted and robbed at Stop and Shop Thursday night in the Mission District. Surveillance video shows a guy in a red hooded sweatshirt slamming a worker to the ground and hitting his head with a pistol. Another worker was held up at the cash register during the robbery at 26th and Mission Street.
KTVU FOX 2
Heavy rain overnight, nasty Tuesday morning commute
The next round of heavy rain is headed directly towards the Bay Area with a pop coming around 10 p.m Monday., but the main event will be occurring overnight. KTVU Meteorologist Bill Martin says expect a nasty Tuesday morning commute.
KTVU FOX 2
Water main break and gas leak prompt busy SF intersection closure
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., - A water main broke causing a gas leak at a busy San Francisco intersection on Monday afternoon. According to officials the water main break caused flooding and prompted as many as 30 evacuations from two buildings on Union St. and Fillmore St. The gas leak was stopped by Pacific Gas and Electric just before 5:30 p.m. Fire officials said a shelter-in-place was lifted. Fire officials had arrived at around 2:38 p.m. to respond to the leak and water main break.
KTVU FOX 2
Sideshows erupt throughout Bay Area: Vallejo, Richmond, Rodeo and Hayward
VALLEJO, Calif. - Illegal sideshows erupted throughout the Bay Area over the weekend in cities from Vallejo to Hayward. Police said at some points, gunfire was heard and some people pointed lasers at the drivers as well. One of the largest sideshows was in Vallejo, where police said they broke...
KTVU FOX 2
Alleged street racer drove up to 100 mph before crashing in Santa Rosa parking lot, police say
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - An alleged street racer in Santa Rosa miraculously survived after he lost control of his vehicle and crashed in a grocery store parking lot. Santa Rosa police said the driver of an Infinity was racing against a second vehicle around 12:43 a.m. in the area of Highway 12 and Calistoga Road. Authorities said the driver of the Infinity was traveling up to 100 mph.
KTVU FOX 2
French Bulldog stolen Home Depot parking lot in San Leandro
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - Ashanti Hamilton says her 7-month old French Bulldog puppy, Gucci, was stolen from her car in a Home Depot parking lot in San Leandro. Hamilton said she cracked the windows Friday about 3 p.m. while running a quick errand and thinks someone reached into the vehicle to unlock the doors and grab the dog.
KTVU FOX 2
CHP officer struck by vehicle while clearing a crash in South Bay
LOS GATOS, Calif. - A California Highway Patrol officer and another person were sent to the hospital on Tuesday, after the officer was struck while clearing a crash on State Route 17 in Santa Clara County, the CHP said. : 'Powerhouse' storm pounds Bay Area, wreaking havoc on roadways. :...
KTVU FOX 2
Cleanup crews working late after gas leak, water main break in SF's Cow Hollow
PG&E officials said a water main burst and broke a gas line that runs parallel in San Francisco's Cow Hollow neighborhood on Monday. The incident caused flooding and temporary evacuations.
KTVU FOX 2
Officials prepare for a busy election day as early voting numbers are lower than expected
OAKLAND, Calif. - With low voter turnout across California, Bay Area elections officials are gearing up for a busy Election Day with tools to insure transparency, access, and a potential flood of ballots. Data from Political Data Inc. shows less than 5 million registered California voters have cast their ballots...
KTVU FOX 2
Truck fire shuts down westbound Dumbarton Bridge
FREMONT, Calif. - A truck fire on Highway 84 on the Dumbarton Bridge Monday morning shut down westbound lanes of the span and led to massive backups crippling the morning commute in the area. A box truck caught fire after apparently hitting a guardrail near the toll plaza in Fremont...
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose mayor's race remains too close to call
SAN JOSE, Calif., - The mayor's race in the largest city in the Bay Area, San Jose, remained neck and neck on Wednesday. According to officials as of approximately 8:00 a.m. 48% of ballots have been counted. Matt Mahan is leading Cindy Chavez by about 5,000 votes. Chavez is a...
KTVU FOX 2
Body found floating in waters near Port of Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. - Authorities said a body was recovered from the waters near the Port of Oakland Monday morning. The Oakland Police Department Communications Division received a call around 10:30 a.m. from someone who reported a person unresponsive in the water near the port. When officers arrived they determined the...
