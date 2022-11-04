SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., - A water main broke causing a gas leak at a busy San Francisco intersection on Monday afternoon. According to officials the water main break caused flooding and prompted as many as 30 evacuations from two buildings on Union St. and Fillmore St. The gas leak was stopped by Pacific Gas and Electric just before 5:30 p.m. Fire officials said a shelter-in-place was lifted. Fire officials had arrived at around 2:38 p.m. to respond to the leak and water main break.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO