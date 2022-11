LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Dukes’ and Cardinals’ benches cleared in the fourth quarter. Tensions were high. It was off-setting penalties during Louisville’s fourth touchdown drive on JMU redshirt sophomore linebacker Taurus Jones and Louisville redshirt senior quarterback Malik Cunningham — an unnecessary roughness and a face mask, respectively. The two drove each other into the wall just beyond the JMU medical tent, and both sides came rushing over as JMU head coach Curt Cignetti tried pulling his team away.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO