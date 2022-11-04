Read full article on original website
San Jose shooting leaves victim in critical condition
SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose are investigating a shooting Monday night that left a male victim with life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.San Jose police tweeted about the shooting in the area of Story Road and McLaughlin Avenue in the city's Little Saigon neighborhood shortly after 7 p.m.Police said the call came in at 6:52 p.m. Arriving officers found a single male shooting victim. He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, police said.Police did not have any suspect information available when they initially reported the shooting. More details will be provided by police as they become available.
NBC Bay Area
San Jose man faces life for funneling meth to drug dealers
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A San Jose man is facing a life prison sentence and a $10 million fine for funneling huge amounts of methamphetamine to drug dealers in Solano County, prosecutors said. Esteban Gerardo Ramirez, 32, of San Jose, pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiring to possess and distribute methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. […]
5-year-old Santa Clara boy located
UPDATE: Dominic has been found, Santa Clara Police confirmed. SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — A 5-year-old boy was reported missing by the Santa Clara Police Department on Monday. Dominic Cassell was last seen at 6:00 p.m. on the 1800 block of Civic Center Drive, according to police. He was wearing a maroon shirt, blue pants […]
Man shot to death in San Francisco's Bayview District in broad daylight
SAN FRANCISCO – Police said they're investigating the fatal shooting of a man in San Francisco's Bayview district in broad daylight Monday and asked the public for help in the investigation.At around 12:18 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a shooting on the 4400 block of 3rd Street and upon arrival, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. After officers rendered first aid, medics arrived and transported the victim to a nearby hospital."Despite the lifesaving efforts of the medical staff, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital," police noted in its announcement.The San Francisco Police Homicide Detail also responded to the shooting and took over the investigation.The victim's name was not released Tuesday.Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.
KTVU FOX 2
Tight race to become next Santa Clara County sheriff
SANTA CLARA, Calif. - Tuesday night, two men, whose last names are separated by one vowel, are separated by several thousand votes in the race to be the next elected sheriff in Santa Clara County. Both seemed optimistic after the polls closed. Bob Jonsen attended a gathering of like-minded supporters...
Pedestrian suffers ‘major injuries’ in San Jose crash
Police are currently on the scene of a collision that involved a vehicle and a pedestrian, according to a tweet from the San Jose Police Department.
CHP San Jose officer hospitalized after crash
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A California Highway Patrol officer was hospitalized after a crash on Tuesday, CHP said. The crash happened at about 12:34 p.m. on State Route 17 in Lexington Hills. The CHP San Jose area officer was clearing a crash on northbound SR-17, north of Redwood Estates. The officer was getting into […]
CHP San Jose officer involved in Highway 17 crash at Summit, significant injuries reported
LEXINGTON HILLS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Caltrans said that both northbound lanes of Highway 17 are closed at Summit. There is a heavy police presence in the area, and a SIG alert has been issued. CHP San Jose said one of their officers was involved in the crash with another vehicle. There are significant injuries, but it The post CHP San Jose officer involved in Highway 17 crash at Summit, significant injuries reported appeared first on KION546.
KTVU FOX 2
Sac State police say man recorded woman in campus bathroom
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Sacramento State University police said they are looking for a man who recorded a woman in a campus bathroom. Police said the victim was in a restroom stall when she saw a cell phone coming from the next stall, recording her without consent. Officials released a picture...
The latest on San Jose and Oakland mayoral elections
Preliminary results for the 2022 mayoral elections in San Jose and Oakland are coming in, according to Santa Clara and Alameda counties. Read to see who is ahead.
Gilroy man arrested for shooting partner
GILROY, Calif. (KRON) — A Gilroy man was arrested on Monday after police accused him of a domestic violence-related shooting, the Gilroy Police Department announced. Pedro Martinez-Guerrero, 40, was taken into custody four days after being identified as the suspect. Officers responded to the 1200 block of Juniper Drive at about 10:00 p.m. on Nov. […]
KTVU FOX 2
Suspicious device found at San Jose Salvation Army deemed safe
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A suspicious device found Monday afternoon at a Salvation Army store in San Jose was determined to be non-explosive, police said. The device was found about noon at the store, located in 700 block of West Taylor Street near the city's downtown area. As bomb technicians...
KTVU FOX 2
Vallejo agrees to pay $2.8 million in wrongful death suit of Angel Ramos
VALLEJO, Calif. - The city of Vallejo will pay $2.8 million to settle a lawsuit brought by the family of an unarmed man killed by police. Angel Ramos was fatally shot by a Vallejo police officer in 2017 who wrongly claimed that Ramos was armed with a knife. "The City...
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose mayor's race remains too close to call
SAN JOSE, Calif., - The mayor's race in the largest city in the Bay Area, San Jose, remained neck and neck on Wednesday. According to officials as of approximately 8:00 a.m. 48% of ballots have been counted. Matt Mahan is leading Cindy Chavez by about 5,000 votes. Chavez is a...
Guardsman Online
Arrested “mid-hunt”, Suspected Serial Killer Wesley Brownlee Charged In Stockton Murders
Wesley Brownlee, 43, was arrested early Saturday, Oct. 15, in connection to the murders of six men and deadly assault of one woman in the Bay Area. Stockton Police believe they arrested him ‘mid-hunt’ and said, “He was on a mission to kill.” So far, the man arrested has been linked to seven murders in the Bay Area, but Stockton Police Department believes there may be more.
Bay Area police release new developments in murder of Alexis Gabe
Officials used dental records to confirm human remains found in California last week belong to 24-year-old Alexis Gabe.
NBC Bay Area
'We Are All Mourning This Tragedy Together:' Redwood City Leaders React to Deadly Crash
Redwood City leaders released a statement Monday acknowledging a deadly crash that left two young girls without parents over the weekend. "This was a tragic event for all involved," Mayor Giselle Hale said. "On behalf of the Redwood City City Council, we extend our deepest sympathies to the two young children who tragically lost their parents."
Parents killed in Redwood City crash leave behind twin girls
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) – Two twin girls are left without a mom and dad after both of their parents were killed in a car crash Friday. Liza Spiridon lost her sister Grace and brother-in-law Greg Ammen in Friday night’s crash. “She was my best friend and I feel I’ve lost a part of me,” […]
