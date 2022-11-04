ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara, CA

CBS San Francisco

San Jose shooting leaves victim in critical condition

SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose are investigating a shooting Monday night that left a male victim with life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.San Jose police tweeted about the shooting in the area of Story Road and McLaughlin Avenue in the city's Little Saigon neighborhood shortly after 7 p.m.Police said the call came in at 6:52 p.m. Arriving officers found a single male shooting victim. He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, police said.Police did not have any suspect information available when they initially reported the shooting. More details will be provided by police as they become available.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Police Investigate Shooting in San Jose

Police are investigating a shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries in San Jose Monday night. The incident was reported in the area of Story Road and McLaughlin Avenue around 7 p.m. The man was transported to the hospital, police said. No additional information was immediately available.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose man faces life for funneling meth to drug dealers

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A San Jose man is facing a life prison sentence and a $10 million fine for funneling huge amounts of methamphetamine to drug dealers in Solano County, prosecutors said. Esteban Gerardo Ramirez, 32, of San Jose, pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiring to possess and distribute methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

5-year-old Santa Clara boy located

UPDATE: Dominic has been found, Santa Clara Police confirmed. SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — A 5-year-old boy was reported missing by the Santa Clara Police Department on Monday. Dominic Cassell was last seen at 6:00 p.m. on the 1800 block of Civic Center Drive, according to police. He was wearing a maroon shirt, blue pants […]
SANTA CLARA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man shot to death in San Francisco's Bayview District in broad daylight

SAN FRANCISCO – Police said they're investigating the fatal shooting of a man in San Francisco's Bayview district in broad daylight Monday and asked the public for help in the investigation.At around 12:18 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a shooting on the 4400 block of 3rd Street and upon arrival, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. After officers rendered first aid, medics arrived and transported the victim to a nearby hospital."Despite the lifesaving efforts of the medical staff, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital," police noted in its announcement.The San Francisco Police Homicide Detail also responded to the shooting and took over the investigation.The victim's name was not released Tuesday.Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Tight race to become next Santa Clara County sheriff

SANTA CLARA, Calif. - Tuesday night, two men, whose last names are separated by one vowel, are separated by several thousand votes in the race to be the next elected sheriff in Santa Clara County. Both seemed optimistic after the polls closed. Bob Jonsen attended a gathering of like-minded supporters...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

CHP San Jose officer hospitalized after crash

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A California Highway Patrol officer was hospitalized after a crash on Tuesday, CHP said. The crash happened at about 12:34 p.m. on State Route 17 in Lexington Hills. The CHP San Jose area officer was clearing a crash on northbound SR-17, north of Redwood Estates. The officer was getting into […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

CHP San Jose officer involved in Highway 17 crash at Summit, significant injuries reported

LEXINGTON HILLS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Caltrans said that both northbound lanes of Highway 17 are closed at Summit. There is a heavy police presence in the area, and a SIG alert has been issued. CHP San Jose said one of their officers was involved in the crash with another vehicle. There are significant injuries, but it The post CHP San Jose officer involved in Highway 17 crash at Summit, significant injuries reported appeared first on KION546.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Sac State police say man recorded woman in campus bathroom

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Sacramento State University police said they are looking for a man who recorded a woman in a campus bathroom. Police said the victim was in a restroom stall when she saw a cell phone coming from the next stall, recording her without consent. Officials released a picture...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

Gilroy man arrested for shooting partner

GILROY, Calif. (KRON) — A Gilroy man was arrested on Monday after police accused him of a domestic violence-related shooting, the Gilroy Police Department announced. Pedro Martinez-Guerrero, 40, was taken into custody four days after being identified as the suspect. Officers responded to the 1200 block of Juniper Drive at about 10:00 p.m. on Nov. […]
GILROY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Suspicious device found at San Jose Salvation Army deemed safe

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A suspicious device found Monday afternoon at a Salvation Army store in San Jose was determined to be non-explosive, police said. The device was found about noon at the store, located in 700 block of West Taylor Street near the city's downtown area. As bomb technicians...
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose mayor's race remains too close to call

SAN JOSE, Calif., - The mayor's race in the largest city in the Bay Area, San Jose, remained neck and neck on Wednesday. According to officials as of approximately 8:00 a.m. 48% of ballots have been counted. Matt Mahan is leading Cindy Chavez by about 5,000 votes. Chavez is a...
SAN JOSE, CA
Guardsman Online

Arrested “mid-hunt”, Suspected Serial Killer Wesley Brownlee Charged In Stockton Murders

Wesley Brownlee, 43, was arrested early Saturday, Oct. 15, in connection to the murders of six men and deadly assault of one woman in the Bay Area. Stockton Police believe they arrested him ‘mid-hunt’ and said, “He was on a mission to kill.” So far, the man arrested has been linked to seven murders in the Bay Area, but Stockton Police Department believes there may be more.

