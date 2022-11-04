VIGO CO., Ind. (WTHI)- Republican Mark Clinkenbeard has beaten incumbent Brendan Kearns for the district one county commissioner. Clinkenbeard won about 53% of the vote, and Kearns received about 47% of the vote. News10 spoke with Clinkenbeard after his victory. He said he is grateful for the opportunity to serve...

VIGO COUNTY, IN ・ 17 HOURS AGO