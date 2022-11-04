ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vincennes, IN

WTHI

Crews bring in the cranes as Terre Haute casino work continues

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - If you've driven down Margaret Avenue in Terre Haute, you've probably seen crews working on the Queen of Terre Haute casino. The plans for a casino in Terre Haute has been in the works for over six years, and community members are excited. Executives from...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

ISU teams up with the Marines to help Toys for Tots

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Members of the community got out to help kids in need" today.. people donated toys so all can hopefully have a special Christmas this year!. Indiana State University's radio station, WZIS 90.7 FM, partnered-up with the Marines' Toys for Tots program to lend a hand.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Upcoming toy drive to help put presents under the tree

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - As Christmas is getting closer, local families could use some extra support. The Toys for Tots program's main goal is to put presents under the tree for children in need. Indiana State University's radio station WZIS 90.7 FM is partnering with the program to raise...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Organizations team up for annual Clothe-a-Child event

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - As colder days approach, some local children need extra support to get their warm clothes. Noon Optimist Club and League of Terre Haute Clothes Closet are partnering to make that happen. The organizations are hosting the 88th annual "Clothe-a-Child" auction. Local businesses have donated items...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Weekend event works to bring awareness to homeless veterans

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - This weekend, advocates for homeless veterans are taking to the street to show their support. It's part of Operation Vanguard. Volunteers sleep out in tents or cardboard boxes each year to show the reality homeless veterans face daily. Reach Services in Terre Haute hosts the...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Vigo County Health Department food inspections for October 31 - November 4

Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for June 27, 2022 thru July 1, 2022. October 31, 2022 – November 4, 2022. Baesler’s Market, 2900 Poplar St. (2 Critical, 4 Non-Critical) Found excessive build-up of carbon & grease on baking sheets, bread pans & speed racks in bakery. Found knife sharpener & scissors with accumulated debris in bakery area.
WTHI

Terre Haute VA to host free veteran legal clinic

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute VA Clinic is offering a free legal clinic on Tuesday, Nov. 8. It is through a partnership with Indiana Legal Services. Veterans can receive any civil legal help on a first come first serve basis. These are things like driver's license restoration,...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

20 Vets take advantage of free legal clinic

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The second-ever Veteran Legal Clinic at the Terre Haute Veteran's Association was successful. The clinic provided civil legal services to Hoosier veterans on Tuesday. It was through a partnership with Indiana Legal Services. The pilot for this clinic was back in April. Thirteen vets took...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Indiana unemployment rates impacting Vigo County

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Unemployment rates across the country rose 0.2% in the month of October. the national unemployment rate now sits at 3.7% overall. Indiana unemployment rates slowed down in September but rose again in October. According to Hoosierdata.IN.gov, Vigo County rose about the state unemployment rate of 2.2% by 0.3 percentage points.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Clay Community Schools announce Dr. Tim Rayle as next superintendent

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Clay Community School Corporation will soon be seeing a major personnel change. The school board held a special session meeting on Tuesday, where the name of the new Superintendent was announced. In a unanimous vote, Dr. Tim Rayle was announced as the next superintendent...
CLAY COUNTY, IN
WTHI

College Goal Sunday

College Goal Sunday has made its way back to Terre Haute. Ivy Tech Community College had hundreds of students come together to get help with their FASFA applications this weekend.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Dealing with Seasonal Affective Disorder

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Seasonal affective disorder is a type of depression tied to changes in the seasons. While Seasonal Affective Disorder can affect anyone, it is more commonly seen in women and those with other mental health struggles. Signs of Seasonal Affective Disorder are similar to depression symptoms. "Feeling...
VINCENNES, IN
WTHI

Inmates move into new Vigo County jail

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Inmates have finally moved into the new Vigo County jail. Sheriff John Plasse says the move was able to be completed in the overnight hours Monday night after a long but thorough construction project. The sheriff says although there are still minor projects being completed,...
WTHI

New sheriff elected in Sullivan County

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A new sheriff is set to take office in Sullivan County. Voters in Sullivan County elected Jason Bobbitt as their new sheriff. Bobbit was elected with 53.36 percent of the vote over Billy Snead. Current Sheriff Clark Cottom reached his two-term limit serving as the...

