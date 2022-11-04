Read full article on original website
Crews bring in the cranes as Terre Haute casino work continues
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - If you've driven down Margaret Avenue in Terre Haute, you've probably seen crews working on the Queen of Terre Haute casino. The plans for a casino in Terre Haute has been in the works for over six years, and community members are excited. Executives from...
ISU teams up with the Marines to help Toys for Tots
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Members of the community got out to help kids in need" today.. people donated toys so all can hopefully have a special Christmas this year!. Indiana State University's radio station, WZIS 90.7 FM, partnered-up with the Marines' Toys for Tots program to lend a hand.
Upcoming toy drive to help put presents under the tree
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - As Christmas is getting closer, local families could use some extra support. The Toys for Tots program's main goal is to put presents under the tree for children in need. Indiana State University's radio station WZIS 90.7 FM is partnering with the program to raise...
Organizations team up for annual Clothe-a-Child event
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - As colder days approach, some local children need extra support to get their warm clothes. Noon Optimist Club and League of Terre Haute Clothes Closet are partnering to make that happen. The organizations are hosting the 88th annual "Clothe-a-Child" auction. Local businesses have donated items...
Organization works to help improve mental health while sharing a free Thanksgiving dinner
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One organization is doing its part to address mental health challenges. The Ryves Youth Center will be hosting a family night for mental health. Families attending will receive a Thanksgiving meal and learn what resources are available to get mental health help. A small panel...
Weekend event works to bring awareness to homeless veterans
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - This weekend, advocates for homeless veterans are taking to the street to show their support. It's part of Operation Vanguard. Volunteers sleep out in tents or cardboard boxes each year to show the reality homeless veterans face daily. Reach Services in Terre Haute hosts the...
Vigo County Health Department food inspections for October 31 - November 4
Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for June 27, 2022 thru July 1, 2022. October 31, 2022 – November 4, 2022. Baesler’s Market, 2900 Poplar St. (2 Critical, 4 Non-Critical) Found excessive build-up of carbon & grease on baking sheets, bread pans & speed racks in bakery. Found knife sharpener & scissors with accumulated debris in bakery area.
"I just think there's a lot of great things around here..." Mark Clinkenbeard is the Vigo Co. District One commissioner-elect
VIGO CO., Ind. (WTHI)- Republican Mark Clinkenbeard has beaten incumbent Brendan Kearns for the district one county commissioner. Clinkenbeard won about 53% of the vote, and Kearns received about 47% of the vote. News10 spoke with Clinkenbeard after his victory. He said he is grateful for the opportunity to serve...
Terre Haute VA to host free veteran legal clinic
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute VA Clinic is offering a free legal clinic on Tuesday, Nov. 8. It is through a partnership with Indiana Legal Services. Veterans can receive any civil legal help on a first come first serve basis. These are things like driver's license restoration,...
20 Vets take advantage of free legal clinic
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The second-ever Veteran Legal Clinic at the Terre Haute Veteran's Association was successful. The clinic provided civil legal services to Hoosier veterans on Tuesday. It was through a partnership with Indiana Legal Services. The pilot for this clinic was back in April. Thirteen vets took...
Indiana unemployment rates impacting Vigo County
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Unemployment rates across the country rose 0.2% in the month of October. the national unemployment rate now sits at 3.7% overall. Indiana unemployment rates slowed down in September but rose again in October. According to Hoosierdata.IN.gov, Vigo County rose about the state unemployment rate of 2.2% by 0.3 percentage points.
Clay Community Schools announce Dr. Tim Rayle as next superintendent
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Clay Community School Corporation will soon be seeing a major personnel change. The school board held a special session meeting on Tuesday, where the name of the new Superintendent was announced. In a unanimous vote, Dr. Tim Rayle was announced as the next superintendent...
Construction continues on Richland County School Corporation's Early Learning Center
OLNEY, Ill. (WTHI) - Improving all of it's schools has been the goal of Richland County School Corporation. Recently the school corporation completed it's first goal, to improve the high school. Now, the school district is working on it's second goal. “Since The elementary school opened in January 2000, we...
College Goal Sunday
College Goal Sunday has made its way back to Terre Haute. Ivy Tech Community College had hundreds of students come together to get help with their FASFA applications this weekend.
Dealing with Seasonal Affective Disorder
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Seasonal affective disorder is a type of depression tied to changes in the seasons. While Seasonal Affective Disorder can affect anyone, it is more commonly seen in women and those with other mental health struggles. Signs of Seasonal Affective Disorder are similar to depression symptoms. "Feeling...
The local housing market is in a stronger position compared to other parts of the country
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - If you're looking to buy a house right now, you may be facing some extra challenges. Experts are now warning of a potential nationwide housing market crash. Fewer home sales and rising mortgage rates are contributing to an overall slowdown of the housing market, but...
Inmates move into new Vigo County jail
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Inmates have finally moved into the new Vigo County jail. Sheriff John Plasse says the move was able to be completed in the overnight hours Monday night after a long but thorough construction project. The sheriff says although there are still minor projects being completed,...
New sheriff elected in Sullivan County
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A new sheriff is set to take office in Sullivan County. Voters in Sullivan County elected Jason Bobbitt as their new sheriff. Bobbit was elected with 53.36 percent of the vote over Billy Snead. Current Sheriff Clark Cottom reached his two-term limit serving as the...
The candidate incorrectly left off of the ballot in three Vigo Co. precincts won't contest the election
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The candidate who was left off the ballot in three Vigo County precincts says he will not contest the election results. On Tuesday, we told you that the Independent candidate for Indiana House District 45, Cody Alsman, did not appear on the ballots in Linton, Prairie Creek and Prairieton townships.
Two Vigo County council races finish with razor-thin margins, 3 of 4 candidates stay silent
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Council races in districts two and three were decided by a razor-thin margin. In District 2, the race was decided by just over 200 votes. Republican incumbent Brenda Wilson lost to Nancy Alssup, her Democratic challenger. Allsup didn't want to go on...
