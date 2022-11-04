What channel is the Iowa State football game? How to watch, stream ISU vs. West Virginia

Big 12 play hasn't gone as planned for Iowa State, but Saturday afternoon provides a favorable opportunity for the Cyclones to get in the win column.

Iowa State (3-5 overall, 0-5 in Big 12 play) hosts West Virginia (3-5 overall, 1-4 in Big 12 play) at 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday in perhaps the Cyclones' easiest game remaining on the schedule. Winning on Saturday will also be crucial toward Iowa State's hopes of making a sixth consecutive bowl game.

The Mountaineers won last year's game, 38-31, ending a three-game Iowa State winning streak in this series. West Virginia has won six of the 10 games played since it joined the Big 12 ahead of the 2012 season.

If you can't make it to Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, here's how you can watch the game.

How to watch, livestream and listen to Iowa State football vs. West Virginia

When: 2:30 p.m. CT, Saturday, Nov. 5

Where: Jack Trice Stadium, Ames, Iowa

TV/livestream: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Radio: The Varsity Network

What channel is ESPN+? How can I watch the Iowa State game?

Unfortunately for TV viewers, ESPN+ is a streaming service only. If you don't have an ESPN+ account, you can follow this link to create one.

