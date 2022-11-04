ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

What channel is the Iowa State football game? How to watch, stream ISU vs. West Virginia

By Aaron Marner, Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=302CaR_0iy4uvnv00

Big 12 play hasn't gone as planned for Iowa State, but Saturday afternoon provides a favorable opportunity for the Cyclones to get in the win column.

Iowa State (3-5 overall, 0-5 in Big 12 play) hosts West Virginia (3-5 overall, 1-4 in Big 12 play) at 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday in perhaps the Cyclones' easiest game remaining on the schedule. Winning on Saturday will also be crucial toward Iowa State's hopes of making a sixth consecutive bowl game.

The Mountaineers won last year's game, 38-31, ending a three-game Iowa State winning streak in this series. West Virginia has won six of the 10 games played since it joined the Big 12 ahead of the 2012 season.

If you can't make it to Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, here's how you can watch the game.

How to watch, livestream and listen to Iowa State football vs. West Virginia

When: 2:30 p.m. CT, Saturday, Nov. 5

Where: Jack Trice Stadium, Ames, Iowa

TV/livestream: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Radio: The Varsity Network

What channel is ESPN+? How can I watch the Iowa State game?

Unfortunately for TV viewers, ESPN+ is a streaming service only. If you don't have an ESPN+ account, you can follow this link to create one.

Read more Iowa State football news

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cyclonefanatic.com

STANZ: Fennelly’s monster

AMES — The Iowa State women’s basketball team rolled on Monday. Folks should get used to that. It is going to happen a lot this winter. Bill Fennelly has himself a squad and Cleveland State found that out firsthand in Monday’s season opener when Iowa State walked away with a dominant 87-54 win that probably wasn’t even as close as the 33-point deficit would indicate.
AMES, IA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are highly praised for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
IOWA STATE
WQAD

KCRG alleges Iowa GOP blacklisted the station from election results party

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — ABC-affiliated Iowa news station KCRG was reportedly blacklisted from the Iowa GOP's election results party, according to a report written by station staff. According to KCRG, it was denied media credentials for the Iowa Republicans' GOP Victory Party at a downtown Des Moines Hilton hotel...
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Woman Wins Big in Lottery, No Not That One

Congratulations are in order to this Iowa woman, who won a bunch of money from the Iowa lottery. This woman out of Des Moines, Iowa, has not been announced the winner of the record-setting $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot, which may be at the top of your mind right now. Yesterday,...
DES MOINES, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Country Star Shares Emotional Moment With Teen At Iowa Show

It's not always the music that can make a concert special, but the personal moments between the artist and the audience that cannot be replicated. On Thursday, October 27th Iowa welcomed one of the biggest names in country music for a killer show. Jason Aldean brought his Rock N' Roll Cowboy Tour to the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
DES MOINES, IA
KBUR

Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing

Des Moines, IA (AP) — The Multi-State Lottery Association said in a statement that the Powerball drawing was delayed Monday and it’s likely that the official results won’t be known until later Tuesday. The record-breaking $1.9 billion Powerball drawing was delayed because a participating lottery had issues...
DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa GOP blacklists KCRG from election night coverage

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Republican Party has blocked access for KCRG-TV9 to cover its political rally on election night in an apparent effort to blacklist a media outlet due to coverage. The Republican Party of Iowa is hosting a GOP Victory Party at the Hilton in Downtown...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Secretary Of State Calls For Audit Of 30,000 Ballots

(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is calling for a recount involving 30-thousand ballots. Pate says due to technical problems, Des Moines and Warren counties officials are being told to recount their ballots. The fate of the State Auditor’s race likely hangs in the balance of the audited 30-thousand ballots as Democrat incumbent Rob Sand holds a three-thousand vote lead over Republican Todd Halbur.
IOWA STATE
1230kfjb.com

Times Republican Moves Printing Operation

The Times Republican in Marshalltown will no longer be printing any papers here in Marshalltown. The TR has been printing paper for themselves and several other papers around Iowa for many years. In 2014 they were printing for 65 newspapers and other publications around located in 28 different counties. Also in 2014 they purchased a 2nd CTP (Computer to plate) machine which could output 250 plates and much more powerful than the one they had that could only do 60 plates at a time. The printing operation has moved to Webster City and when we reached out to the Times Republican for a comment we have not heard a response.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
us1049quadcities.com

One Of America’s Best Thanksgiving Towns Is Right Here In Iowa

Thanksgiving is right around the corner and one town in Iowa is ready for it. Thanksgiving is probably one of the most overlooked holidays but it has wonderful food and thankfully, stretchy pants. It's when we have to mentally prepare ourselves for uncomfortable conversations with the fam at dinner (often involving booze).
WINTERSET, IA
K92.3

A Crashed Houseboat Blocked Traffic on I-35 This Weekend

Not too often do we talk about houses blocking traffic, boats causing car accidents, or anything nautical being applied to an interstate -- especially here in Iowa. Well, the times, they are a-changing. As reported by WHO NewsRadio, a Hummer hauling a houseboat on Interstate-35 on Sunday morning jack-knifed, ending...
IOWA STATE
weareiowa.com

Here's how much rain fell on Friday and Saturday

DES MOINES, Iowa — For the first time in what seems like months, an area of long-lived, heavy rain moved across Iowa. 2.53" of rain fell at Des Moines International Airport between Friday morning and early afternoon Saturday. On Friday alone, 1.65" of rain fell at the airport, marking...
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

When rain will turn to snow in central Iowa Saturday

DES MOINES, Iowa — Rain lasts through the day Friday, turning to snow showers by Saturday morning, especially in western Iowa. Heavy rain is likely Friday morning into the mid-afternoon hours. West of I-35, heavy, widespread rain should start to diminish as the evening hours approach. Showers linger a bit longer to the east, making […]
IOWA STATE
B100

Iowa Business Owner Competes on Reality TV Show

Marquas Ashworth already made it big when he launched Ziyad Rye, a whiskey distillery using traditional moonshine recipes. But he decided to double down and further stake his claim by putting his distilling skills to the test on a reality TV show. The 33-year-old Des Moines-based businessman was a contestant...
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Aspiring nurse and Homecoming Queen among Marshalltown crash victims

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — From wreckage to remembrance. “I’ve been a police officer for almost thirty years and this is the worst crash scene I’ve ever seen,” said Marshalltown Police Chief Michael Tupper. The impact of Friday’s deadly crash in Marshalltown’s 1800 block of South Sixth Street has been heartbreaking for family, students, teachers, and first […]
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
KCCI.com

Could Waukee be getting a Target?

WAUKEE, Iowa — Waukee currently has multiple construction projects going on, and there are indications that one of them may be a Target. Images posted on the city's website resemble what you see outside most Targets: big red spheres and a red cart corral. KCCI has reached out to...
WAUKEE, IA
KCRG.com

Final Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll of election cycle shows strong position for Republicans in topline races

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The last Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll of the 2022 election showed swings toward Republican candidates in key races in the state. The poll, of likely voters or Iowans who have already voted, showed a significant shift toward incumbent Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley’s reelection chances, with 53% of respondents choosing him against 41% for Democratic challenger Mike Franken. 3% said they would cast their ballot for another person, 2% were undecided, and 1% refused to reveal who they had already voted for.
IOWA STATE
WGAU

4 killed after single-vehicle crash in Iowa city

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Four people were killed on Friday night after a vehicle collided with a utility pole in a central Iowa city, authorities said. According to a news release from the Marshalltown Police Department, the vehicle, which had a driver and three passengers, struck the utility pole at about 11:12 p.m.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
The Des Moines Register

The Des Moines Register

7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Des Moines Register is the number one source for Des Moines and Iowa breaking news, jobs, real estate, photos, videos and blogs.

 http://desmoinesregister.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy