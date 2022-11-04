When is the K-State football game against Texas? How to watch Kansas State's Big 12 game

Kansas State looks to win its fifth game in six tries Saturday when Texas comes to town.

The Wildcats' game against the Longhorns is scheduled to kick off at 6 p.m. CT. FS1 will televise the action, and fans can stream using the FOX Sports app with their cable provider login.

Kansas State (6-2, 4-1 in the Big 12) enters the game one week removed from a 48-0 shutout of Oklahoma State. The Wildcat offense ran circles around the Cowboys, with quarterback Will Howard throwing for 296 yards and four touchdowns. Running back Deuce Vaughn put up 158 yards and a score, too. It's worth noting that Kansas State has not announced who will start at quarterback on Saturday.

The Longhorns (5-3, 3-2 in the Big 12) enjoyed a bye week last weekend. Texas lost its last game, a 41-34 contest to Oklahoma State, on Oct. 22, which snapped a three-game winning streak. The Longhorns boast arguably the country's best running back in Bijan Robinson, who boasts 920 rushing yards and 11 scores through eight games.

Texas has won the last five games in its series against Kansas State. The Wildcats' last victory against the Longhorns came in 2016.

Here's everything K-State fans need to know in order to watch, stream and listen to the Wildcats' game on Saturday.

How to watch K-State football vs. Texas

When: 6 p.m. CT Saturday, Nov. 5

Where: Manhattan

TV: FS1

Livestream: FOX Sports app (with cable provider login)

Online radio: The Varsity Network

Who are the FS1 TV announcers for Kansas State football's game against Texas?

Jason Benetti will be the play-by-play broadcaster Saturday. Brock Huard will be FS1's analyst for Kansas State's game against Texas.

What TV channel is FS1?

On DirecTV, FS1 is channel 219. On DISH, FS1 is channel 150.

Kansas State football vs. Texas betting odds

Tipico Sportsbook lists Texas as a 2.5-point favorite against Kansas State. The Longhorns are -145 to win straight up, while the Wildcats are +120 to do the same. Tipico lists Saturday's total at 55 points.

Adam Hensley is a digital producer with the USA Today Network. You can follow him on Twitter @A_Hens83 or reach him at ahensley@gannett.com.