Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
95.5 FM WIFC
Evers, Dems Win Statewide Races
MADISON, WI (WRN-WSAU) — It was a good night for statewide Democrats on Tuesday. Tony Evers wins a second term as governor beating challenger Tim Michels 51-48%. As expected, Evers won the strongholds of Madison and Milwaukee but did better in the Republican “WOW” counties surrounding Milwaukee then he did in his win over Scott Walker in 2018.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin woman decides to sell farm, own family members charged in her murder
DODGEVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A son and grandson have been charged in connection to the death of a Wisconsin woman that decided to sell the family farm. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, 51-year-old Aric Way from Glendale and 28-year-old Philip Schmidt-Way from Loveland, Colorado, have been charged with First Degree Intentional Homicide as Party to a Crime.
Wisconsin Woman Arrested For a ‘Mushroom Operation’
A Wisconsin woman was jailed back in 2009 for having a "Mushroom Operation" in her home. Madison. Madison, Wi police responded to a call where it was reported that a woman was unconscious and not breathing on the front porch of a house. 21 year old Linda Pletzova, magically came...
Madison police investigating October robberies at Walgreens, Kwik Trip
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after they said a man robbed a Walgreens and a Kwik Trip within the same hour last month. Police said the man entered the Walgreens in the 7800 block of Mineral Point Road just before 4 a.m. on October 25 and demanded cash. About a half hour later, he allegedly entered a Kwik...
The Town That Sucks the Most in Wisconsin is Minutes from Rockford
What towns in Wisconsin are the worst places to live? The list you probably don't want to see your town on. The study was based on numbers, not opinions. I should mention that these lists of awful places to live is never about the 'friendly people' that live there or the beauty that may lie within their borders.
wearegreenbay.com
Central Wisconsin factory to layoff 71 workers after decision to shut down facility
PORTAGE, Wis. (WFRV) – A central Wisconsin manufacturer has informed employees of its intention to close the facility, laying off several workers permanently. According to the Department of Workforce Development, Portage Plastics Corporation, located in the city of Portage on Boeck Road, will be closing on December 31, 2022, laying off a total of 71 workers.
Fight at East Towne Mall ends after woman flips her own vehicle
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested a woman Tuesday after they said a fight ended with her flipping her own vehicle. Police said the 30-year-old suspect was involved in a fight with another woman at East Towne Mall at around 3:30 p.m. The other woman tried to leave the scene in her vehicle. Her children were in the vehicle at...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Grilled Cheese Sandwich In Wisconsin
Here's where you can find it.
Three die and three hurt after car runs stop sign
ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (AP) — Three people died and three others were hurt after a driver ran a stop sign in southern Wisconsin. Rock County Sheriff’s Sgt. Peter Falk said the crash happened around 9:45 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Highway 11 and Highway H in the town of Center, according to the Wisconsin State Journal.
wtmj.com
Strong winds, storms blow through SE Wisconsin Saturday
A strong line of storms blew into SE Wisconsin on Saturday. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was implemented for Milwaukee, Waukesha, Racine Kenosha and Walworth Counties until 1pm but has been canceled. Click here for the We Energies Outage Map. A High Wind Warning is in effect until 9PM on Saturday...
nbc15.com
Defense attorney says teenager accused of attempted homicide will receive treatment
FALL RIVER, Wis. (WMTV) - The attorney for Dylan Lenz released a statement on Tuesday, saying Lenz will be receiving treatment while he’s out of jail on cash bond. Dylan Lenz is the 17-year-old accused of stabbing and running over a girl in Beaver Dam on Oct. 15. His attorney Chris Van Wagner released the statement to remind people of Lenz’s age and saying we have a justice system where the accused are innocent until proven guilty.
DOJ: Man died of self-inflicted gunshot following multi-county chase
BROWNTOWN, Wis. — Investigators with the Wisconsin Department of Justice have determined that a man who died following a multi-county vehicle chase died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Authorities with DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation said a Lafayette County sheriff’s deputy fired their weapon during the incident as the man was driving toward the deputy, though officials did not say...
NB Interstate 39/90/94 reopens near Dane/Columbia county line after crash
DEFOREST, Wis. — All lanes of northbound Interstate 39/90/94 near DeForest have reopened following a crash Friday evening, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The crash was reported around 5:30 p.m. at mile marker 124 near the Dane/Columbia county line. The road reopened just after 7 p.m. Further details were not immediately available. For the latest traffic conditions...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Severe thunderstorm warnings expire, hail reported
The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Dodge, Fond du Lac, Jefferson, Milwaukee and Waukesha counties Friday, Nov. 4. During that time, the NWS said quarter-sized hail would be possible along with strong winds. The NWS reported .75-inch hail in Mayville, while a viewer in Juneau also reported hail.
WIFR
UPDATE: Loves Park man found Friday morning
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Loves Park Police ask for help finding a man they say could be in danger. Robert Schodtler, 68, was reported missing on Thursday. He was last seen around 7 a.m. Thursday, walking in the 800 block of Clifford Avenue. Police say he is without medication for multiple medical conditions. Schodtler is 6 feet tall, approximately 230 pounds. He was last seen in a black winter hat, gray sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and blue crocs.
nbc15.com
64-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash with deer
TOWNSHIP OF OTSEGO, Wis. (WMTV) - A Montello man is dead after hitting a deer with his motorcycle, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. Dispatch got a call just before 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday and the caller said they saw a man was thrown off the motorcycle after striking the deer.
Comments / 4