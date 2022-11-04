Read full article on original website
Oklahoma Daily
OU basketball: 3 takeaways from Sooners' 105-94 opening-night win over Oral Roberts
No. 15 Oklahoma (1-0) defeated Oral Roberts 105-94 in its first game of the regular season on Monday in Norman. Redshirt senior forward Madi Williams led the Sooners with 19 points while junior forward Skyler Vann logged a team-high eight rebounds. OU dug deep into its bench to secure the...
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: Brent Venables playing 'long game' like Bob Stoops before him, steering Sooners toward strong finish
Oklahoma coach Brent Venables isn’t a stranger to battling adversity over the course of a season in Norman. In both the 2005 and 2009 seasons, with Venables as defensive coordinator, the Sooners had three or more losses heading into their 10th contest. Venables remembered Tuesday some of the lessons...
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: WATCH Dillon Gabriel, Marvin Mims, DaShaun White, Brayden Willis interviews after Sooners practice
Oklahoma (5-4, 2-4 Big 12) takes on West Virginia (3-6, 1-5) at 11 a.m. on Saturday in Morgantown. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel, receiver Marvin Mims, linebacker DaShaun White and tight end Brayden Willis were among Sooners interviewed after Sooners practice on Monday. WATCH some of what they said here:
Oklahoma Daily
Oklahoma elections 2022: Democrat Jacob Rosecrants wins 3rd term as Oklahoma House District 46 representative
Democrat incumbent Jacob Rosecrants secured a third term as Oklahoma House District 46’s representative on Tuesday, defeating Republican Kendra Wesson, according to unofficial results from the Oklahoma State Election Board. Rosecrants received 54.51 percent of votes cast, with Wesson obtaining 45.49 percent, according to unofficial results from the Oklahoma...
Oklahoma Daily
Norman City Council expands church food pantry, clarifies meeting agenda amendment
Norman City Council voted to allow for the expansion of McFarlin United Methodist Church’s food pantry to a community mission center and addressed the removal of an over $1 million public safety purchase during its Tuesday meeting. The expansion requires the property to be rezoned to a center city...
Oklahoma Daily
Norman City Council moves proposal to vote on purchase of armored vehicle, police equipment for further discussion
Norman City Council removed the proposal to vote on the purchase of an armored all-purpose BearCat rescue vehicle and other police equipment for the Norman Police Department from Tuesday's meeting agenda. Tiffany Vrska, the city’s chief communications officer and Ward 7 Councilmember Stephen Holman wrote to OU Daily that a...
