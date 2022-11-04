ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Oklahoma Daily

Oklahoma elections 2022: Democrat Jacob Rosecrants wins 3rd term as Oklahoma House District 46 representative

Democrat incumbent Jacob Rosecrants secured a third term as Oklahoma House District 46’s representative on Tuesday, defeating Republican Kendra Wesson, according to unofficial results from the Oklahoma State Election Board. Rosecrants received 54.51 percent of votes cast, with Wesson obtaining 45.49 percent, according to unofficial results from the Oklahoma...
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy