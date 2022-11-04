ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

vinlove.net

Make hundreds of dollars from fallen leaves

HANOI Thanks to the technique of embroidery on leaves, artist Quan Thi Cuc has created paintings on bodhi leaf bones, selling for up to 5 million VND (200$)per product. Three years ago, Ms. Cuc, 35 years old, from Hoang Mai district, by chance found out how to embroider on leaves without tearing after being instructed by a practitioner. Up to now, in Vietnam, no one has studied this method, forcing her to tinker and experiment.
vinlove.net

The “pink balls” make millions by running boats on the sea

The profession of boating at An Thoi port (Phu Quoc City, Kien Giang) has many potential dangers, but in return for a stable income, sometimes reaching the milestone of millions of dong a day, many women try to stick to it. subsistence sea. With the sea and island terrain, “Pearl...
vinlove.net

Remnants of artillery battle at Ham Rong bridge fire coordinates

THANH HOA – The artillery site on the high point of C4, which was heavily bombarded during the war against the US, is a famous historical destination and a relaxing place for people. Hill C4 belongs to the Dragon mountain range (Ham Rong ward, Thanh Hoa city today) about...
vinlove.net

Vung Tau people hunt mullet

Seeing a school of mullet swimming about 20 meters from the shore, Mr. Phan Anh Tu, holding a stone to chase them ashore, then launched a fishing net to catch more than 15 kg, selling nearly a million dong. At noon on the first day of November, Mr. Tu, 40...
vinlove.net

‘Scary’ dishes but should try in Vietnam

Duck eggs, blood soup, fried rice … are dishes that make many international guests afraid when they see it for the first time but want to eat it again when they try it. Nikhita Rathod, a writer specializing in food and tourism from South Africa, made curious comments about dishes described as “scary at first glance but must try when coming to Vietnam”.
vinlove.net

Rare pigeons appear in Con Dao National Park

BA RIA – VUNG TAU – The rare Nicoba pigeon with metallic blue feathers was discovered by rangers of Con Dao National Park while patrolling the forest on Bay Canh island. The adult Nicoba pigeon was discovered on November 3, when it stood on a tree branch for about 30 seconds and rangers had time to take pictures with their phones. This is a rare pigeon species listed in the Red Book of Vietnam and the world.
tinyhousetalk.com

Awesome Tiny Cabin Built with a Single Used Shipping Container

The Shiship is a really cool tiny cabin that was designed and built by Repère Boréal in Quebec, Canada. It’s a simple structure made with a single high-cube shipping container and it measures 31′ long x 8′ wide, and 9’6″ tall. On the exterior, you can still see most of the original shipping container with lots of exposed corrugated steel and massive cargo doors at one end. It’s an interesting visual reminder that the shell of this cabin had another life before it was repurposed.
BBC

Lincolnshire woman offers glimpse inside 1970s time-capsule home

It was called the decade that taste forgot, but one woman has created a 1970s time capsule in her Lincolnshire home, declaring she "loves" the era. Simone Radley's house in Welton features flying ducks on the wall and cheese plants alongside retro furniture and vintage wallpaper. She searches in antique...
Tyler Mc.

The World's Smallest Tiny House: The Tiniest House With Amenities

There are a group of small houses that are making the rounds due to being small, affordable, and containing all of the amenities of a fully functional living experience. According to CNBC, the average tiny house is two hundred twenty-five square feet which is eight times smaller than a regular-sized American home. However, the smallest tiny house is much smaller than even that. In fact, this smallest tiny house is literally only twenty-five square feet. This tiny house is described as being small enough to fit on the back of a regular-sized van and it contains all of the basic creature comforts you would expect from a house: a toilet with basic solid waste management, running water, a specialized shower, a wind turbine, a single-burner oven, and a sink in such a small amount of space.
vinlove.net

Following in the footsteps of foreign tourists eating in Hanoi: All the familiar dishes of Hanoi’s youth

If you want to discover Hanoi cuisine in a unique way, try following the instructions of foreign tourists to experience these dishes. Vietnam’s tourism is increasingly making a good mark in the hearts of international friends, the most obvious proof is that more and more foreign tourists come to visit and travel to Vietnam. Particularly in the Hanoi area, especially along the banks of Hoan Kiem Lake, the number of western tourists is uncountable and having visited Vietnam, it is impossible not to enjoy some delicious dishes here.
vinlove.net

Follow in the footsteps of “hardworking animal” hunters

When the weather starts to get cold, many workers in the mountains of Ha Tinh come back to the forest edge to hunt for domesticated humming bees and raise honey. When the weather turns cold, the humming bees begin their journey to find a new home. The healthiest bees in the colony, the so-called “porcelain” bees, have a so-called “visitor bee” roaming around and often find prefabricated holes in electric poles or natural holes in tree trunks to find shelter. for the herd.
a-z-animals.com

Hummingbird Spirit Animal Symbolism & Meaning

Do you have a personal connection to the hummingbird?. Hummingbird spirit animals are an excellent choice if you want more playfulness in your life. These birds have cheerful dispositions and a zest for life, which is something we could all use a little more of in our lives. If you identify with these qualities, then it’s likely that the hummingbird is your spirit animal.
reviewed.com

This fold-up bed is great for saving space

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission. The pandemic redefined what it means to be at home. The hours we spent working, eating, exercising, and sleeping prompted many people to reconfigure their homes with space-saving hacks in order to make more room for, well, living entirely indoors. Enter: the Murphy bed, a relic from the past that’s cool again—and a boon now that we’re accepting guests once more.
roofingmagazine.com

Insulated Metal Panel for Wall Applications

All Weather Insulated Panels (AWIP) expands its wall panel product line with the launch of the DM44 Mesa Panel. The DM44 utilizes a planked 44-inch-wide profile and is now available for quotation and ordering for interior installations, specifically for controlled environment applications. “The development of the DM44 panel was driven...

