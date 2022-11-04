Read full article on original website
Related
vinlove.net
Make hundreds of dollars from fallen leaves
HANOI Thanks to the technique of embroidery on leaves, artist Quan Thi Cuc has created paintings on bodhi leaf bones, selling for up to 5 million VND (200$)per product. Three years ago, Ms. Cuc, 35 years old, from Hoang Mai district, by chance found out how to embroider on leaves without tearing after being instructed by a practitioner. Up to now, in Vietnam, no one has studied this method, forcing her to tinker and experiment.
10 Sharp Facts About Wasps
Is that slightly menacing, buzzing insect a wasp? Hornet? Yellowjacket? Maybe all of the above.
vinlove.net
The “pink balls” make millions by running boats on the sea
The profession of boating at An Thoi port (Phu Quoc City, Kien Giang) has many potential dangers, but in return for a stable income, sometimes reaching the milestone of millions of dong a day, many women try to stick to it. subsistence sea. With the sea and island terrain, “Pearl...
vinlove.net
The fish that used to be abandoned is now a specialty, traders compete to buy it
The 10th lunar month is the season of congee fish – a favorite seafood species. The fishing boats have just landed, and traders have scrambled to collect them all on the spot. In recent days, fishermen in Xuan Yen commune (Nghi Xuan district, Ha Tinh province) have begun to...
vinlove.net
Suggest new cafes with nice spaces, and delicious drinks for Hanoi office workers to take advantage of lunch break
Take advantage of the lunch break to visit these cafes and enjoy the autumn in Hanoi. Autumn days would be bad for the weather if you don’t go outside. Busy office sisters can take advantage of the lunch break to visit the cafes near the company, enjoy some delicious drinks and enjoy the pleasant autumn atmosphere.
vinlove.net
Remnants of artillery battle at Ham Rong bridge fire coordinates
THANH HOA – The artillery site on the high point of C4, which was heavily bombarded during the war against the US, is a famous historical destination and a relaxing place for people. Hill C4 belongs to the Dragon mountain range (Ham Rong ward, Thanh Hoa city today) about...
vinlove.net
Vung Tau people hunt mullet
Seeing a school of mullet swimming about 20 meters from the shore, Mr. Phan Anh Tu, holding a stone to chase them ashore, then launched a fishing net to catch more than 15 kg, selling nearly a million dong. At noon on the first day of November, Mr. Tu, 40...
vinlove.net
‘Scary’ dishes but should try in Vietnam
Duck eggs, blood soup, fried rice … are dishes that make many international guests afraid when they see it for the first time but want to eat it again when they try it. Nikhita Rathod, a writer specializing in food and tourism from South Africa, made curious comments about dishes described as “scary at first glance but must try when coming to Vietnam”.
vinlove.net
Traveling with ‘muddy hands’ makes European tourists fall in love when they return to the West
Western guests can see firsthand the potter and then enjoy imitating it, which is a unique travel experience when returning to the West. Bright smiles of two European tourists when participating in handmade pottery-making activities – Photo: NGOC DIEM. On November 6, Tuoi Tre Online reported that many tourists...
vinlove.net
Rare pigeons appear in Con Dao National Park
BA RIA – VUNG TAU – The rare Nicoba pigeon with metallic blue feathers was discovered by rangers of Con Dao National Park while patrolling the forest on Bay Canh island. The adult Nicoba pigeon was discovered on November 3, when it stood on a tree branch for about 30 seconds and rangers had time to take pictures with their phones. This is a rare pigeon species listed in the Red Book of Vietnam and the world.
tinyhousetalk.com
Awesome Tiny Cabin Built with a Single Used Shipping Container
The Shiship is a really cool tiny cabin that was designed and built by Repère Boréal in Quebec, Canada. It’s a simple structure made with a single high-cube shipping container and it measures 31′ long x 8′ wide, and 9’6″ tall. On the exterior, you can still see most of the original shipping container with lots of exposed corrugated steel and massive cargo doors at one end. It’s an interesting visual reminder that the shell of this cabin had another life before it was repurposed.
BBC
Lincolnshire woman offers glimpse inside 1970s time-capsule home
It was called the decade that taste forgot, but one woman has created a 1970s time capsule in her Lincolnshire home, declaring she "loves" the era. Simone Radley's house in Welton features flying ducks on the wall and cheese plants alongside retro furniture and vintage wallpaper. She searches in antique...
This Woman’s Old Cabinet Restoration Is the Stuff of DIY Dreams
We wish all our fails turned out this awesome.
The World's Smallest Tiny House: The Tiniest House With Amenities
There are a group of small houses that are making the rounds due to being small, affordable, and containing all of the amenities of a fully functional living experience. According to CNBC, the average tiny house is two hundred twenty-five square feet which is eight times smaller than a regular-sized American home. However, the smallest tiny house is much smaller than even that. In fact, this smallest tiny house is literally only twenty-five square feet. This tiny house is described as being small enough to fit on the back of a regular-sized van and it contains all of the basic creature comforts you would expect from a house: a toilet with basic solid waste management, running water, a specialized shower, a wind turbine, a single-burner oven, and a sink in such a small amount of space.
vinlove.net
Following in the footsteps of foreign tourists eating in Hanoi: All the familiar dishes of Hanoi’s youth
If you want to discover Hanoi cuisine in a unique way, try following the instructions of foreign tourists to experience these dishes. Vietnam’s tourism is increasingly making a good mark in the hearts of international friends, the most obvious proof is that more and more foreign tourists come to visit and travel to Vietnam. Particularly in the Hanoi area, especially along the banks of Hoan Kiem Lake, the number of western tourists is uncountable and having visited Vietnam, it is impossible not to enjoy some delicious dishes here.
vinlove.net
Follow in the footsteps of “hardworking animal” hunters
When the weather starts to get cold, many workers in the mountains of Ha Tinh come back to the forest edge to hunt for domesticated humming bees and raise honey. When the weather turns cold, the humming bees begin their journey to find a new home. The healthiest bees in the colony, the so-called “porcelain” bees, have a so-called “visitor bee” roaming around and often find prefabricated holes in electric poles or natural holes in tree trunks to find shelter. for the herd.
a-z-animals.com
Hummingbird Spirit Animal Symbolism & Meaning
Do you have a personal connection to the hummingbird?. Hummingbird spirit animals are an excellent choice if you want more playfulness in your life. These birds have cheerful dispositions and a zest for life, which is something we could all use a little more of in our lives. If you identify with these qualities, then it’s likely that the hummingbird is your spirit animal.
reviewed.com
This fold-up bed is great for saving space
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission. The pandemic redefined what it means to be at home. The hours we spent working, eating, exercising, and sleeping prompted many people to reconfigure their homes with space-saving hacks in order to make more room for, well, living entirely indoors. Enter: the Murphy bed, a relic from the past that’s cool again—and a boon now that we’re accepting guests once more.
roofingmagazine.com
Insulated Metal Panel for Wall Applications
All Weather Insulated Panels (AWIP) expands its wall panel product line with the launch of the DM44 Mesa Panel. The DM44 utilizes a planked 44-inch-wide profile and is now available for quotation and ordering for interior installations, specifically for controlled environment applications. “The development of the DM44 panel was driven...
Comments / 0