There are a group of small houses that are making the rounds due to being small, affordable, and containing all of the amenities of a fully functional living experience. According to CNBC, the average tiny house is two hundred twenty-five square feet which is eight times smaller than a regular-sized American home. However, the smallest tiny house is much smaller than even that. In fact, this smallest tiny house is literally only twenty-five square feet. This tiny house is described as being small enough to fit on the back of a regular-sized van and it contains all of the basic creature comforts you would expect from a house: a toilet with basic solid waste management, running water, a specialized shower, a wind turbine, a single-burner oven, and a sink in such a small amount of space.

