The Lakers' rough start to the 2022-23 season got a bit rougher as LeBron James will be sidelined with an injury. After appearing in each of the first nine games of his 20th NBA season, James has been ruled out with left foot soreness. While likely a precaution, it is yet another cause for concern in Los Angeles as this could be a reoccurring situation this year.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO