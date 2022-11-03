ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

95 Rock KKNN

Celebrate Snow With Classic Photos of Grand Junction Winters

It looks as though we just turned the corner here in Grand Junction and Western Colorado. Fire up the snow shovels, winter weather is here. It's not officially winter yet, not even close. Winter is still 47 days away. But, why not make the most of this morning's snow with a stroll down Memory Lane? Take a look back at Western Colorado winters of the 1950s, 60s, and 70s with these Robert Grant photos.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Littleton man charged with Covid fraud

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announces Lawrence Phillip Hernandez, 58, of Littleton, was charged by information with wire fraud for taking money, which he received from fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EISL) applications he submitted.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KKTV

Body found in western Colorado wilderness, likely to be missing hunter

MONTROSE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The search for a missing hunter ended tragically Tuesday with the discovery of his body in the remote western Colorado wilderness. For more than two days, search teams scoured 1,300 acres around Black Canyon of the Gunnison looking for Grand Junction resident Calvin Prochnow. Prochnow, 70, had been elk hunting with a friend over the weekend and failed to return late Sunday afternoon. Loved ones then reported him missing.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Why Is Grand Junction’s Whitman Park Suddenly Empty?

Where did everyone go? Drive down 4th or 5th Streets in Grand Junction, Colorado, and you'll notice the typically crowded Whitman Park is completely empty. Most days you'd expect to see at least forty or fifty people in Whitman Park. Yesterday, November 1, 2022, the west side of the park was coned off. A handful of police vehicles and officers were at the park at roughly noon yesterday. What's going on?
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Beautiful next couple of days ahead of rain and snow

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Conditions have remained dry throughout the entire sitting under mostly cloudy skies for most of the Western Slope. Cloud cover has resulted in temperatures staying in the lower 50s. The reason for temperatures not sitting warmer is that cloud cover prevents most of the sun from heating our surfaces today. It will also result in warmer temperatures tonight compared to last night. In Grand Junction, temperatures will sit in the upper 30s and, for Delta and Montrose, in the mid-30s. Cortez will be chillier than our valleys temperatures sitting in the upper 20s. Cloud cover will continue to be present but getting into the morning hours tomorrow; we will start to transition to partly cloudy skies.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
1037theriver.com

The History of City Market in Grand Junction Colorado

Did you know City Market has been in Grand Junction for nearly 100 years?. Through the years, Grand Junction has seen grocery stores come and go, but City Market has been a grocery mainstay for a lot of years. City Market in Grand Junction Starts In 1924. It all started...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

A small break before our next weather maker

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Our latest winter storm gave Grand Junction 1.7 inches of snowfall which beat out the previous record on this day of 1.6 inches in 1974. Areas in the high country had snowfall totals ranging from 8-12 inches, with other locations receiving more than a foot. The winter storm focused more down south in the San Juans. However, many areas across the Western Slope and along the Continental Divide received higher accumulation amounts.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
soprissun.com

Nuclear power for Western Colorado?

At a June 15 meeting of the Associated Governments of Northwest Colorado (AGNC) in Rifle, State Senator Bob Rankin (R-Carbondale) discussed his desire to explore nuclear power generation as a possible supplement to the state’s transition away from thermal generating plants and toward renewables, such as solar and wind. It is a concept that he has championed for some time; he introduced a bill in the Senate earlier this year proposing to fund investigating the use of nukes (the bill was subsequently killed in committee).
COLORADO STATE
westernslopenow.com

Community Hospital Celebrates “Groundbreaking” New Facility

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX)–Right now, Mesa County is short about 8,000 childcare slots but, Community Hospital is working to help fix the crisis with a new “early education” facility. The hospital invited members of the community to experience the metaphorical groundbreaking, where kids with plastic hard hats...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
95 Rock KKNN

95 Rock KKNN

Grand Junction, CO
