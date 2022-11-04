Read full article on original website
Dwight Howard signs with surprising team
Dwight Howard’s professional basketball career is continuing, but not with a team you would expect. Howard announced via Instagram on Monday night that he has signed with the Taoyuan Leopards in Taiwan. “Taiwan, this is Dwight Howard AKA ‘Superman.’ I am so so excited and I can’t wait to...
Detroit Pistons: Is Dwane Casey right about Killian Hayes?
Killian Hayes has gotten off to a rough start in his 3rd season for the Detroit Pistons and that is putting it lightly. His shooting woes have been well documented in the past, but he’s hitting just 18 percent of his shots right now and playing the fewest minutes of his career.
Joakim Noah on how small Dwyane Wade gesture soften Miami Heat hatred
The Miami Heat are a team that are known for playing a certain brand of basketball. That’s the brand of basketball that they aren’t necessarily playing at this very moment, finding themselves in moments of lapse far too often or far more than their history of excellence says that they should.
Nets back down on Ime Udoka, make Jacque Vaughn their next head coach
The Brooklyn Nets have moved away from hiring Ime Udoka as head coach, instead promoting Jacque Vaughn. Amid all of the controversies surrounding the Brooklyn Nets, the team and head coach Steve Nash agreed to part ways. Shortly after the news was announced, there were reports that the Nets were planning to hire Ime Udoka from the Boston Celtics. Udoka was suspended by the Celtics for the entirety of the 2022-23 season due to using crude language towards a female subordinate, who he later had an improper workplace relationship with.
