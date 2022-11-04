Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
yourislandnews.com
One injured from overturned vehicle
The Burton Fire District and Beaufort County EMS assisted the Beaufort/Port Royal Fire Department in a late morning collision Wednesday, Nov. 2, in which a driver sustained minor injuries when his vehicle overturned. Just before noon, bystanders alerted Burton fire crews at the Shell Point fire station that there was...
2 hurt in Colleton County head-on crash
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people were hospitalized following a crash Tuesday morning in Colleton County. Colleton County Fire-Rescue said the crash happened on Sidneys Road just before 11 a.m. Both vehicles were hit on the driver’s side in the crash. Fire-rescue officials found a small car blocking the roadway and a Ford pickup […]
Raleigh News & Observer
Nurses try to save woman pinned by trucks on hospital ramp, South Carolina cops say
Nurses rushed to help a woman who got pinned between two trucks on a South Carolina medical campus, officials said. But the 69-year-old couldn’t be saved and died at the same hospital on Friday, Nov. 4, according to the Charleston County Coroner’s Office. The Medical University of South...
live5news.com
Coroner identifies woman killed in vendor truck accident on MUSC property
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials have released more information on a fatal accident that happened at MUSC’s downtown Charleston campus Nov. 4. Diane Zetta Royer, 69, died at MUSC from blunt force injuries, according to Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. Hospital officials say the accident involved two...
yourislandnews.com
WHAT’S HAPPENING
Noon to 1 p.m., every Wednesday, TCL’s Beaufort campus. Free and open to the public. Check-in is at 11:30 a.m. All films were featured at the 2022 Beaufort International Film Festival. Bluffton Night Bazaar — a Lowcountry Made Market. 5 to 8 p.m., first Thursday of each month,...
yourislandnews.com
The marshes are key to our survival
It is Friday, Oct. 30, and I’m standing in 6 inches of water trying to submerge a 6 inch-wide hose that comes capped-off with a stainless steel nozzle. The nozzle and hose are attached to a Honda,120 GS, gas powered suction pump. This morning I’m doing this with a...
WJCL
Savannah police investigate Jimmy Deloach Parkway crash
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah Police's Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating a crash after officers responded to Jimmy Deloach Parkway at Highlands around 10 p.m on November 6. The two-vehicle crash involved a 2022 Ford Mustang and 2020 Ford F-150, with impact resulting in the Mustang overturning multiple times. Cameron...
live5news.com
Bicyclist killed in Beaufort Co. crash, troopers say
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person was killed Sunday after a car hit a bicyclist in Beaufort County. The crash happened around 11:45 p.m. Sunday on Palmetto Parkway near U.S. 278 around two miles west of Hilton Head Island. Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway...
WJCL
Effingham County Sherriff: Body discovered inside burning mobile home
GUYTON, Ga. — Authorities are investigating after a body was discovered inside of a mobile home after it was destroyed by fire in the 2000 block of Sand Hill Road Sunday. According to the Effingham County Sheriff's office, the fire broke out just before 12:30 a.m. When Effingham County fire crews arrived at the scene the mobile home was fully engulfed in flames. After the fire was extinguished, firefighters conducted a search inside the home and discovered the remains of a deceased person. The body has yet to be identified.
yourislandnews.com
NEWS BRIEFS
Beaufort County is hosting a ceremony dedicating the pool at the Charles Lind Brown Center to Alvin Settles at 10 a.m., Monday, Nov. 14 at 1710 Greene Street, Beaufort. The ceremony will be broadcast live on The County Channel at https://www.youtube.com/c/TheCountyChannel. Participants will include:. Paul Sommerville Beaufort County Council Vice-Chairman.
Savannah Fire Department hires new fire chief
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Fire Department (SFD) officially has a new fire chief. City Manager Jay Melder appointed Elzie Kitchen, who had been serving as the interim fire chief since July 2. The announcement was posted on Facebook on Monday. “Being selected as the City of Savannah’s Fire Chief is truly an honor,” […]
blufftontoday.com
Hampton County man arrested after standoff on Hilton Head Island
A Hampton County man is in custody following a standoff on Hilton Head Island. Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 32-year-old Charles Antoine Brown of Garnett, SC, on charges of pointing and presenting a firearm at a person and breach of peace. At about 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov....
WTGS
Georgia Department of Transportation gives update on I-16 project
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) officials say improvements to the I-16/I-95 interchange ramps are coming along, with major progress being made. NEW: Savannah City Manager appoints permanent Fire Chief. The improvement projects will provide infrastructure enhancements and are intended to ease congestion, decrease travel...
SPD investigates two-vehicle crash on Jimmy Deloach Parkway
SAVANNAH, GA (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Unit (TIU) is investigating a two-vehicle crash on Jimmy Deloach Parkway at Highlands Boulevard that left one driver with critical injuries on November 6. According to police, officers responded to the scene around 10:00 a.m. Sunday morning for a crash that involved a 2022 Ford […]
wtoc.com
Body found after mobile home fire
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A body was found following a mobile home fire Sunday. The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office and Effingham Fire responded to a mobile home fire in the area of 2053 Sandhill Road just before 12:30 a.m. When emergency crews arrived on scene, the mobile home was...
abcnews4.com
Coroner identifies man shot on Dorchester Road in mid-October
The Charleston County Coroner, Bobbi Jo O’Neal has released the name of Courtney Boyd Ezeki Davis, a 34-year-old male from Charleston. Davis died at Trident Medical Center on November 5th from a gunshot wound. Davis was shot during an incident that occurred on October 15th on Dorchester Road. North...
Capsized boat washes ashore on South Carolina island
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — A boat that capsized and threw three men into the harbor on Thursday washed ashore on Kiawah Island. According to officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded to an overturned boat at 7 a.m. Saturday in front of The Sandcastle. CCSO said the vessel appears to be the […]
WJCL
What's cancelled, rescheduled in Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry due to Tropical Storm Nicole?
Below is a list of events that have been delayed, canceled or rescheduled in anticipation of Tropical Storm Nicole's impact on Coastal Georgia and the South Carolina Lowcountry. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Want to share your event's plans? Email us at news@wjcl.com. Thursday:. Fort Pulaski...
wtoc.com
Chatham Emergency Management Agency monitoring potential impacts of Nicole
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - This Thursday and Friday are First Alert Weather Days on account of Tropical Storm Nicole. Though impacts in the Coastal Empire aren’t expected to be severe, the Chatham Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) is still preparing for every possibility. CEMA has entered the Enhanced Monitoring...
Fire extinguished at International Paper Saturday afternoon
BLOOMINGDALE, Ga. (WSAV) — A fire that occurred at International Paper was quickly extinguished Saturday afternoon. According to the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office, a fire broke out on a conveyor belt at International Paper off of Highway 80 in Bloomingdale on November 5. Police say that emergency crews responded quickly and the fire was put […]
Comments / 1