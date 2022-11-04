ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BuzzFeed

Here's Where You've Seen The Cast Of "Black Adam" Before

By Michele Bird
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QWU3n_0iy4lI0700

ICYMI: Black Adam has a pretty stacked cast.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u5TEE_0iy4lI0700
© Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

Dwayne "the Rock" Johnson, Pierce Brosnan, and Noah Centineo are just a few of the names you'll find on the end credits of the latest DC Comics adaptation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35i5ax_0iy4lI0700
© Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

If you can't get enough of the actors, here are some more TV shows and movies you need to add to your watch list. Take a look:

To start, Dwayne "the Rock" Johnson plays Black Adam.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=032fKQ_0iy4lI0700
© Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

You might know him best for his time in the WWE.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cExso_0iy4lI0700
George Napolitano / FilmMagic

He recently played Bravestone/Spencer in the Jumanji reboot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yIbiB_0iy4lI0700
Frank Masi / © Columbia Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

And served as the voice of Maui in Moana .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SJCNC_0iy4lI0700
© Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Pierce Brosnan plays Dr. Fate/Kent Nelson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C1SZq_0iy4lI0700
Frank Masi / © Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

He's famous for his portrayal of James Bond in the '90s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43AjPW_0iy4lI0700
© United Artists / Courtesy Everett Collection

And playing Sam in the Mamma Mia! franchise.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mqfou_0iy4lI0700
© Universal / Courtesy Everett Collection

Aldis Hodge plays Hawkman/Carter Hall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RViUj_0iy4lI0700
© Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

You might remember him from that time he played MC Ren in Straight Outta Compton .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gT3sG_0iy4lI0700
Jamie Trueblood / © Universal Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Noah Centineo plays Atom Smasher/Al Rothstein.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=470tST_0iy4lI0700
Frank Masi / © Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

It's hard to forget when he made us swoon as Peter Kravinsky in the To All the Boys trilogy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mKnIg_0iy4lI0700
Katie Yu / © Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

Sarah Shahi plays Adrianna Tomaz.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ArbJv_0iy4lI0700
Frank Masi / © Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

She recently appeared as Billie Connelly in Sex/Life .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JEhHP_0iy4lI0700
Amanda Matlovich / © Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

Quintessa Swindell plays Cyclone/Maxine Hunkel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17wGvy_0iy4lI0700
Frank Masi / © Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

You may remember her as Tabitha Foster in Trinkets .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fdj9O_0iy4lI0700
© Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

Bodhi Sabongui plays Amon Tomaz.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w8sRn_0iy4lI0700
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

In 2020, he played Trevor Sandbourne in The Baby-Sitters Club reboot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01GL0V_0iy4lI0700
Kailey Schwerman / © Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

Marwan Kenzari plays Ishmael/Sabbac/King Ahk-Ton.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EQBEQ_0iy4lI0700
Karwai Tang / WireImage

A few years ago, he played Jafar in the Aladdin live-action remake.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xTaiM_0iy4lI0700
Daniel Smith / © Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Finally, Mohammed Amer plays Karim.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03tWgv_0iy4lI0700
Frank Masi / © Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

He also appeared as Mo in almost 30 episodes of Ramy .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JJp2W_0iy4lI0700
Craig Blankenhorn / © Hulu / Courtesy Everett Collection

Who's your favorite Black Adam character? Let me know in the comments!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ry7dc_0iy4lI0700

Get your heart pumping with Fall, a new thriller that will take you to terrifying heights. Watch it on demand right now, and on DVD/Blu-ray on October 18.

Watch it on demand right now

Lionsgate

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘Black Adam’ Leads Sluggish Box Office as Theaters Desperately Await ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

Consider this weekend the calm before the storm. “Black Adam,” a comic book adventure starring Dwayne Johnson, loomed over box office charts for the third weekend in a row with $18.5 million in North American ticket sales. It was another quiet period at the movies as theater operators eagerly await Marvel’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” which looks to invigorate the lackluster fall box office when it opens on Nov. 11. After three weeks of release, “Black Adam” has generated $137.3 million in North America and $319 million globally. It’s a solid result, one that improves greatly upon another recent DC entry, 2021’s...
wegotthiscovered.com

DC just canceled a hugely popular hero’s movie, and yet nobody’s mourning it

DC has just quietly axed another upcoming solo movie for a popular comic book character, but the odd thing is this one seems to have avoided inflaming angry fans. Reams of DC projects have been canned as part of the massive Warner Bros. Discovery turnover, and each disappointing announcement has earned the ire of once loyal lovers of the franchise. Except the latest, it seems, although perhaps its the easily missed method by which the news was announced that’s allowed it to fly under the radar.
ComicBook

Henry Cavill's Superman Cameo Secret Was Kept From the Black Adam Cast Until Premiere

Black Adam didn't really do the greatest job of protecting the secret of its major post-credits scene reveal, which officially brought Henry Cavill's Superman back to the DC Universe. The entire world learned from leaks after the first screenings of Black Adam that Cavill was back as Superman – to the point that the cast and crew of Black Adam didn't even avoid the subject while doing red carpets for the film's premiere. However, it turns out that the cast of Black Adam only found out that Superman was in their film around the same time the fans did!
A.V. Club

Mr. Popular, Henry Cavill, now also starring in Guy Ritchie's next movie

[This article contains spoilers for a recent superhero movie that will remain nameless, because its very presence in the spoiler warning for this article would constitute a spoiler. Alas, the complicated world in which we live!]. Henry Cavill is once again a hot property in Hollywood at the moment, having...
Distractify

"Weird Al" Yankovic and His Wife Have Been Together for Over Two Decades

It's truly shaping up to be "Weird Al" Yankovic season. The release of his Weird: The Al Yankovic Story biopic has reinvigorated the interest of millions of fans of the eclectic artist and drawn in plenty of new ones. Viewers are seeing the comedic, musical, and largely-spoofed version of Weird Al through the masterful acting of Daniel Radcliffe, and despite its deviations from reality, it still delivers all that fans could hope for in terms of a Weird Al flick.
NME

What time is ‘Enola Holmes 2’ released on Netflix?

Millie Bobby Brown returns as Sherlock’s teenage sister in Enola Holmes 2, which is set to be released on Friday (November 4). Based on the young adult book series by Nancy Springer, Enola Holmes became a pandemic hit for Netflix when it was released in 2020. The sequel, which sees Henry Cavill and Helena Bonham Carter also reprise their roles, looks to recapture the same magic with a new mystery.
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

19K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy