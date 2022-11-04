Here's Where You've Seen The Cast Of "Black Adam" Before

Black Adam didn't really do the greatest job of protecting the secret of its major post-credits scene reveal, which officially brought Henry Cavill's Superman back to the DC Universe. The entire world learned from leaks after the first screenings of Black Adam that Cavill was back as Superman – to the point that the cast and crew of Black Adam didn't even avoid the subject while doing red carpets for the film's premiere. However, it turns out that the cast of Black Adam only found out that Superman was in their film around the same time the fans did!

2 DAYS AGO