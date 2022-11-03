Read full article on original website
Looming food crisis: We need to keep farmland in the hands of farmers
If you’ve ever rented an apartment, think about how much time and money you invested in improvement projects. You probably didn’t even paint a wall, let alone install solar panels or add a new wing. Farmland ownership is imperative for America’s farmers and future food security because active...
agupdate.com
Farm bill includes livestock help
Every five years Congress passes legislation that sets national policy on agriculture, nutrition, conservation and forestry. The first real farm bill was the Agricultural Adjustment Act of 1933, part of the government’s New Deal response to the Great Depression. It followed a decade of failed efforts to address depressed crop prices after World War I. The original goal was to raise prices for farmers to a level at parity with 1910-1914. Over.
Organic Livestock Comment Period and Inflation Hits Organics
**The public comment period has been extended on proposed changes to U.S. organic regulations for organic livestock and poultry production. A proposed rule, published August 9, clarifies living conditions, healthcare, transportation and slaughter practices. Recommended changes would also establish indoor and outdoor space requirements and stocking-density limits for poultry. The...
Phys.org
Corn plants with tillers work well in restrictive environments
Undeniably, corn is one of the world's most important crops. From feeding humans and livestock, to its many industrial uses, humans have been growing it for approximately 10,000 years. Traditionally, corn was grown in the most productive regions in the world. These regions have healthy soils, adequate rainfall, and more....
mailplus.co.uk
Get ready for power cuts from 4-7pm, families told
BRITISH households should prepare for blackouts ‘between 4pm and 7pm’ over the winter, the boss of National Grid has warned. John Pettigrew said the firm, which oversees the UK’s electricity and gas networks, would need to introduce rolling power cuts on ‘really, really cold’ weekdays in January and February if the UK failed to secure enough natural gas from Europe.
Fox News
Teens are pouring milk out in grocery stores in new trend to raise awareness about dairy production emissions
Some environmentalists are going into grocery stores, grabbing milk cartons, and pouring their contents out onto the floor to raise awareness for meat and dairy production emissions.
Wind farm set to be destroyed and converted into coal mine
A wind farm in Germany is set to be destroyed to make room for the expansion of a coal mine.
National Grid boss warns of blackouts during ‘deepest, darkest’ winter evenings
The head of the National Grid has warned British households that blackouts may be imposed between 4pm and 7pm on “really, really cold” winter weekdays if Europe cuts gas exports.John Pettigrew said electricity and gas may be switched off on “those deepest, darkest evenings in January and February” if energy supplies from Europe prove insufficient due to the disruption of the war in Ukraine.Countries across Europe have been left unable to rely on Russia for their gas as the colder months approach and, despite rationing, analysts said further cuts from Moscow could leave the continent short of supplies.Mr Pettigrew’s...
DNA testing reveals there were 2 types of humans at the end of the last ice age
Researchers have discovered through DNA testing that at the end of the last ice age, at least two genetically distinct groups of humans were living in the same areas of Britain.
‘Happy milk’: the dairy family that sustains a fair shake of the bottle
Fat cows nursing half-grown calves aren’t a common sight on a dairy farm. Nor are empty glass milk bottles left on the front porch – not these days, anyway. But Shane Hickey, a Northern Rivers dairy farmer, isn’t afraid to challenge the status quo. In 2018, at...
Avian flu is affecting the poultry industry as the holidays approach
Across the country, avian flu outbreaks are taking a toll on the turkey and chicken industry, leaving farmers scrambling as they try to protect their birds.
Scientists rush to create vaccine for world’s biggest animal disease outbreak
Tackling African swine fever – which has led to death of more than 100m pigs since 2018 – has proved a tougher challenge than scientists first thought
New trend has teens dumping out milk in grocery stores
The latest environmentalist trend is here: pouring out milk in grocery stores. All across the United Kingdom, teenagers concerned about the environment are doing "milk pours." The new trend involves going into grocery stores, picking up cartons of cow-produced milk, and pouring out their contents, according to the animal rights group Animal Rebellion.
Agriculture Online
Argentine farmers stall soybean planting amid drought
BUENOS AIRES, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Soybean planting in Argentina's core farm belt region is far behind last year's pace due to a lack of rain, the Rosario grains exchange said in a report on Friday, a concern for farmers in the world's top exporter of soy oil and meal.
Phys.org
Antibiotic resistance linked to these household products
The study, by Assistant Professor Hui Peng's research group in the department of chemistry in the Faculty of Arts & Science, was able to show that triclosan—a chemical often included in household items like hand soaps, toothpastes, and cleaning products to fight off bacteria—is the predominant antibiotic in Ontario sewage sludge.
BBC
Nurses set to hold biggest-ever strike
The biggest ever strike by nurses looks set to go ahead. The Royal College of Nursing is due to unveil the results of its ballot, which ended last week, in the next few days. The final results are being counted but RCN sources say a large majority of nurses have voted in favour of action in a dispute over pay.
Phys.org
Farmers in China and Uganda move to high-yielding, cost-saving perennial rice
After more than 9,000 years in cultivation, annual paddy rice is now available as a long-lived perennial. The advancement means farmers can plant just once and reap up to eight harvests without sacrificing yield, an important step change relative to "ratooning," or cutting back annual rice to obtain a second, weaker harvest.
BBC
Nurses are traumatised and fed up, says strike supporter
Staff shortages and concerns about patient care are the main reasons nurses are backing a strike, a nurse has said. Leanne Lewis voted in favour of a walkout in the Royal College of Nursing's (RCN) ballot, the results of which are due this week. Ms Lewis, 47, who trained as...
a-z-animals.com
Hominy Plant vs. Corn
Hominy and corn are two very popular foodstuffs and they are so similar there is only one difference. Do you know what the difference is? Let’s take a look at hominy plant vs. corn and find out what holds them apart. You might be surprised to discover it’s just a human interaction.
Agriculture Online
4 ways to drought-proof a ranch
You can’t make it rain on your ranch in the middle of a drought. But you can put pastures and cattle in a better position to survive it, says Hugh Aljoe, director of producer relations for the Noble Research Institute (noble.org). Here’s his formula for preemptive drought management.
