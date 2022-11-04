Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WBOC
Proposed Sports Complex On Hold
WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. -- Results from Tuesdays election show the majority of voters are against funding the complex with public money. 52% of voters in Worcester County voted against Question A. "Well I think the people of the county really just made their opinion known," said Ted Elder. Elder, a...
Bay Net
‘The Little Guy’ Comes Up Big With A $50,000 Powerball Prize In Calvert County
DUNKIRK, Md. – “The Little Guy” is banking a big $50,000 prize, thanks to his third-tier Powerball win in the Nov. 2 drawing. Huntingtown resident plans to take his wife on an island vacation. A Calvert County resident is on his way to a dream vacation with...
WBOC
A Proposed Sports Complex in Berlin Could be in Jeopardy
WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. -- The future of a controversial sports complex will be left up to voters. After People for Fiscal Responsibility, a group of concerned citizens, was able to get enough signatures on a petition, 'Question A' on this years ballot will ask voters if they're for or against funding the facility.
WBOC
Wicomico Public Libraries Uses "Library Lockers" to Expand Services
WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. --- The Wicomico Public Libraries have installed library lockers across Wicomico County. Head of programming outreach Stephanie Daisey says they make it a little easier for those looking to check out and return materials. "We're able to bring a way for patrons to check out and return...
WBOC
Eastern Shore NAACP Leaders Celebrate Wes Moore's Historic Win
SALISBURY, Md.- Leaders on the Eastern Shore are celebrating Wes Moore's historic win. Shelley Johnson of the Somerset County NAACP says she was thrilled to hear the news. "I'm just wowed! Very excited," said Johnson. Moore spoke with supporters last night after his victory. "I stand here, humbled and ready...
WBOC
Move-In Into The Salisbury Tiny Homes Delayed
SALISBURY, Md. - The Salisbury tiny homes received a fresh second coat of paint Tuesday afternoon. But, move-in might not be as soon as they hoped. The manager of homeless services, Brett Sanders says the infrastructure, and getting a main power connected to all the homes, still needs some work. "We've been planning to open up in the beginning of the winter. We're having issues getting parts out of the supply chain, like some of the electrical components we need to finish connecting. So hopefully by the end of December, or it might be somewhere in January, if delivery on some of those pieces are still delayed," says Sanders.
WBOC
Wicomico County Voters Cast Their Ballots
SALISBURY, Md.- Voters in Wicomico County cast their ballots Tuesday for the 2022 midterm elections. Voter Crystal Pennon says she would not miss voting for the world. “I am here today because our vote and our voice have to count for something,” said Pennon. “As the constituency, we have to say, this is what I believe in, this is what I stand for, and I hope the people I am voting for hear my voice. Everybody get up, your voice is going to count for something. You have to believe that who you vote for is going to hear what you have to say.”
Squeegee workers may get guaranteed income to stop the activity
Baltimore City is set to roll out a new plan to handle issues with squeegee workers next week and it could include guaranteed income for those who stop squeegeeing.
WBOC
Giordano Wins Wicomico County Executive Race
SALISBURY, Md. – Republican candidate and political newcomer Julie Giordano defeated two other candidates to win Tuesday's election for Wicomico County executive. Giordano garnered 57% of the vote, edging out Democratic challenger Ernest Davis who received 38% of the vote. Libertarian Muir Boda came in third with 6% of the vote.
severnaparkvoice.com
Severna Park Native Publishes Best-Selling Book
Katherine Blunt has already made a name for herself in the journalism ranks, and she’s most recently caught the attention of the publishing world with her August release of the national best-selling book “California Burning: The Fall of Pacific Gas and Electric and What it Means for America’s Power Grid.”
WBOC
Election Results May Be Delayed Due to Mail In Ballots
SALISBURY, Md. - Election Day could be more like Election Week in Maryland as we await all of the votes to be counted. You may recall, the Democratic primary for Maryland Governor wasn't called by major news organizations until three days after the election. That was due to a state...
Two Marylanders become millionaires from Powerball drawing
There may not be a Powerball jackpot winner, but two people from Maryland are now millionaires.
WBOC
Former Employee of Town of Berlin Charged with Fraud
A retired employee for the Town of Berlin is under investigation for fraud. The Worcester County Bureau of Investigation has announced charges against former Berlin Town Administrator Jeffery Fleetwood. Fleetwood is also the current Town Manager of Delmar, Maryland. Fleetwood is charged with six counts of Forgery of Private Documents, Theft $1,500-$25,000, and Theft Scheme $1,500-$25,000.
Bay Net
$100,000 Prize Comes To Persistent Upper Marlboro Powerball Player
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – Persistence paid off for an Upper Marlboro man, who played the same sets of numbers for years. Husband finds success with numbers he has used for years. After playing the same sets of Powerball numbers for years and winning only small prizes, a Prince George’s County man had to wake his wife up on Aug. 20 to share his incredible news.
WBOC
Beach Access Limited in Bethany Beach
BETHANY BEACH, Del. - Access to the beach from the Bethany Beach Boardwalk is closed. Recent bad storms have eroded safe access in some areas, and the problem may not be fixed for a while. It has caused growing frustration among locals. "It's a little bit of a disappointment," said...
Ex-D.C. drug kingpin once facing life in prison sees jail time drop significantly
WILLIAMSPORT – A former District of Columbia drug kingpin who two years ago had the expectation he would spend the rest of his life in prison could be a free man in less than 30 months. Rayful Edmond III, 57, has had the benefit of sentence reductions in Washington...
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Maryland Lake
If you've lived in Maryland most of your life, you may have heard of the Liberty Reservoir. It is one of the most vital clean water sources in the state and a beautiful place to spend some time outside. However, the history behind its construction is rather dark and tragic. Keep reading to learn more.
Wbaltv.com
New apartments set for people transitioning from homelessness to housing
A brand new apartment building in east Baltimore is designating new, fully furnished units for people leaving homelessness and going into permanent housing. Over at the new Sojourner Place at Oliver Street, 35 units in the building are open for those transitioning. Volunteers guided by the United Way of Central...
Large amount of fentanyl, crack, heroin and cash seized
On 10/29/22 Officers responded to a tip from a concerned citizen regarding drugs being concealed. On arrival in the area of N. Cannon Ave, a subject later identified as Hugh Maurice Allen Wade Jr (age 32 of Baltimore) fled on foot from officers. Wade threw a large plastic baggie that was later recovered. The bag contained approximately 250 capsules of both heroin and fentanyl. It also contained a golf ball sized of suspected crack cocaine. Wade was located and apprehended a short time later. In addition, he had nearly $1700 in cash in his pockets.
WBOC
Wicomico Public Schools Showcase at the Centre at Salisbury
SALISBURY, MD - After a four-year hiatus, Wicomico Public Schools’ Showcase is returning to The Centre at Salisbury Mall on Saturday Nov 12. It starts at 10 a.m. runs until 1 p.m. The Centre will be filled with the sights and holiday sounds of students, teachers and staff of Wicomico County Public Schools for the "Showcase of Programs."
Comments / 0