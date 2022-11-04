SALISBURY, Md.- Voters in Wicomico County cast their ballots Tuesday for the 2022 midterm elections. Voter Crystal Pennon says she would not miss voting for the world. “I am here today because our vote and our voice have to count for something,” said Pennon. “As the constituency, we have to say, this is what I believe in, this is what I stand for, and I hope the people I am voting for hear my voice. Everybody get up, your voice is going to count for something. You have to believe that who you vote for is going to hear what you have to say.”

