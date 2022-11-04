TULARE COUNTY – The Child Find program was set in place to help students with special educational needs, regardless of case severity or even citizenship status. The Tulare County Office of Education’s (TCOE) Special Services is now running their yearly campaign for the Child Find Program, which is a resource available to parents who feel their child may need special education options. The program not only assesses students to measure the extent of their special educational needs, but also provides different programs and courses the students can benefit from. There are many laws that protect individuals with both physical and mental disabilities, and Child Find is among them. It is part of a federal law known as the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, and has been serving communities since 1975, according to TCOE’s Melinda Furtado.

