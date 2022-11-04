Oregon high school football 6A Columbia Cup playoff preview: favorites, challengers, sleepers, predictions

By René Ferrán

The Oregon high school football playoff brackets were released over the weekend. Here’s a look at the 6A Columbia Cup playoff field .

Favorite

The NIT. The WNIT. Every college football bowl game except the Peach and Fiesta this season.

To that list of consolation prizes for teams that fall short of playing for their sports’ championships, we add the Columbia Cup for 6A football teams Nos. 17-32 in the final OSAA rankings that didn’t win their league title.

Motivation will be a significant factor in the early rounds of this inaugural tournament.

Will teams that just missed making the championship bracket want to prove they belonged in the state tournament field?

Will teams that struggled through disappointing seasons see the Columbia Cup as a chance at redemption ?

Will teams that slipped in enjoy not having to butt heads against one of the state title contenders in Round 1?

Oregon City certainly falls into the first category, entering the Cup as the No. 3 seed (No. 19 in the overall rankings).

“If we take the Columbia Cup home, there’s not one person in Oregon City who would be disappointed,” said Pioneers coach Shane Hedrick. “The committee that decided to go this route hit a home run. There was nothing good about having No. 32 playing No. 1. This gives us an opportunity to extend our season and get to play football.”

Sophomore QB Ben Schneider has thrown for 1,392 yards and 13 TDs, and junior Clayton Martineau is his top target (33 catches, 451 yards, four TDs). Their top three tacklers — Martineau, Ben Rose and Ryder Swanson — are juniors. Winning the Cup would stamp the Pioneers as a team on the rise, with a returning corps capable of making a run at the championship bracket in 2023.

“This gives us an opportunity to improve and develop,” Hedrick said. “To get a couple more weeks under our belt is huge for us.”

Contenders

Lakeridge: The Pacers have had a disappointing season, but their Week 9 victory over Lake Oswego — ending a nine-game losing streak to their crosstown rival — showed they haven’t quit. A potential rematch with Oregon City in the quarterfinal would allow them to avenge a loss that featured one of the wildest finishes of the season.

Liberty: The Falcons were the first team left out of the championship bracket in the final OSAA rankings after falling by one point to Sherwood when a win would have won the Pacific Conference’s No. 1 seed and a spot in the 16-team championship field. If they can get past that disappointment, they have the talent to get to the Cup final.

Westview: When you have the state’s best running back in senior Jordan Fisher , who has two 300-yard games and three more over 200 yards this season, you have more than a puncher’s chance.

Sleepers

Roosevelt: The Roughriders rebounded from an 0-3 start to claim a share of the PIL title, only to lose a tiebreaker to drop to the Columbia Cup. They’ll use that snub as motivation to win at least one game in the tournament.

Sunset: Apollos coach Damien Merrick was one of the big proponents of splitting the bracket, so motivation won’t be an issue for his team. They also have wins over Sandy and Liberty and narrowly lost to Mountainside this season.

3 thoughts

Best first-round matchup: Clackamas (25) at Roosevelt (24). The Cavaliers are the quintessential team looking for redemption in an injury-riddled season . The Roughriders have ridden their defense to a six-game win streak and would love to post their first 6A playoff win since 1995.

Quarterfinal matchup I’d love to see: Sprague (23) at Westview (18). While I picked the Olympians to fall in Round 1, I’d love to see a game involving the two best players in the tournament — Olympians senior WR/DB Drew Rodriguez vs. Fisher.

Can the PIL end its playoff drought? The PIL hasn’t won a postseason game since 2017. Not so coincidentally, the league had only one home game during those three winless playoffs (as a No. 15 seed). Two of its three co-champions — Jefferson (20) and Roosevelt — will play host to first-round Cup games this week. Could that give them the edge in tossup games against McMinnville (29) and Clackamas?

Predictions

First-round winners: Liberty, Roosevelt, North Salem, Jefferson, Oregon City, Lakeridge, Sunset, Westview

Quarterfinal winners: Liberty, Jefferson, Oregon City, Westview

Semifinal winners: Liberty, Oregon City

Champion: Oregon City

