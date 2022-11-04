Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Parents Remained Uncooperative In Whereabouts Of Missing California TwinsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedStockton, CA
Partial Remains of Alexis Gabe Found in CaliforniaAMY KAPLANOakley, CA
California witness photographs UFO after object beamed light over local rooftopsRoger MarshStockton, CA
Have Some Fall Fun At Smith Family Farm in BrentwoodThomas SmithBrentwood, CA
California Police Arrest Suspected Stockton Serial Killer Out Looking To KillMary HolmanStockton, CA
Related
San Jose man faces life for funneling meth to drug dealers
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A San Jose man is facing a life prison sentence and a $10 million fine for funneling huge amounts of methamphetamine to drug dealers in Solano County, prosecutors said. Esteban Gerardo Ramirez, 32, of San Jose, pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiring to possess and distribute methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. […]
KCRA.com
Illegal video taken in Sacramento State bathroom; Suspect photo shared with campus community
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento State University police are investigating a report of an illegal video recording incident inside the women's restroom at the University Union building. According to campus police, the victim was using a private stall in the bathroom Monday morning when she saw a cell phone coming...
Ceres shooting kills two men that were known to each other
CERES, Calif. (KTXL) — Two men were shot and killed in Ceres on Saturday, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called to the 2600 block of Redwood Road in Ceres after a report came in about someone being shot in a home. While deputies were en route to the home another person […]
Authorities provide on update on Alexis Gabe after remains are found
OAKLEY, Calif. (KRON) – Members of the Oakley Police Department and the Gabe family gave an update on Monday morning after Gabe’s remains were discovered over the weekend. The 24-year-old Oakley woman disappeared back in January after visiting her ex-boyfriend Marshall Jones in Antioch. Authorities believe she was killed while she was at Jones’ house […]
San Jose shooting leaves victim in critical condition
SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose are investigating a shooting Monday night that left a male victim with life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.San Jose police tweeted about the shooting in the area of Story Road and McLaughlin Avenue in the city's Little Saigon neighborhood shortly after 7 p.m.Police said the call came in at 6:52 p.m. Arriving officers found a single male shooting victim. He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, police said.Police did not have any suspect information available when they initially reported the shooting. More details will be provided by police as they become available.
Why Did A Family Wait Five Days To Report The Abduction Of This 15-Year-Old California Girl?
The bold abduction of 15-year-old Latisha McCarter is an Oakland, California, cold case that has received very little attention and has never been solved. Who abducted this teen girl, and why did it take five days for loved ones to report her missing?
Sacramento City Unified School District captures hundreds of cars illegally passing school buses
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento City Unified School District along with BusPatrol announced on Monday that since the back-to-school season began this year they found nearly 500 drivers failed to stop for school buses. According to the district, with the use of five school buses that were equipped with cameras, they found that 483 […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Two-Vehicle Crash on Main Street and Mitchell Road Near Modesto
On the morning of Monday, November 7, 2022, officials reported a car accident on West Main Street and North Mitchell Road near the Modesto area. The incident occurred around 7:05 a.m. and involved two vehicles described as a gray Honda Civic and a tan Ford F-150 truck, CHP reported. Information...
Fire under investigation in Carmichael
CARMICHAEL, Calif. — A fire at a resource center for people recovering from alcohol addiction in Sacramento County is under investigation Monday. Crews with the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District responded around 2:40 a.m. to reports of a fire at the Sunset No-Al Club on Gibbons Drive. The fire significantly damaged the building, including part of the roof collapsing.
CHP investigating deadly Modesto hit-and-run
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman died after a Monday morning crash in Modesto, according to California Highway Patrol. Around 4 a.m. Monday, the Merced Communication Center (MCC) received a call about a traffic collision on S. Carpenter Road and S. Waverly Drive. CHP Modesto Area responded to the scene...
Oakland police searching for suspects in armored car robbery
OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Police are searching for suspects who robbed an armored truck near a Bank of America Wednesday morning.Police received reports of the robbery of a Garda armored vehicle at 303 Hegenberger Road around 10:14 a.m. KPIX is waiting for more details from the police and will update the story when more is learned.
Stanislaus County man killed in apparent murder-suicide
STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — Stanislaus County deputies are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that happened Saturday in Ceres. According to a news release, deputies were called to a home in the 2600 block of Redwood Road for a report of a shooting. On their way to the scene, deputies were told another gunshot wound victim at the same address.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Sacramento Intersection Hit-and-Run Involves Four Vehicles
Accident at 51st Avenue Intersection Causes Major Damage. A hit-and-run with reported injuries occurred in Sacramento on November 5 involving four vehicles. The accident happened around 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of 51st Avenue and Franklin Boulevard. At least two of the vehicles required a tow, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
300-vehicle sideshow disrupted by Vallejo police
Police say there were about 300 vehicles involved in a sideshow on Saturday night, according to the Vallejo Police Department.
Protesters advocate for change at Front Street Animal Shelter
SACRAMENTO, Calif (KTXL) — Animal advocates marched Sunday morning, protesting what they described as a downward spiral of care provided by the Front Street Animal Shelter. “You could only have so many animals and after that, they have the right to say we’re not taking it. So what we see and what we work with, […]
Body discovered near Port of Oakland
A body was discovered in the water near the Port of Oakland on Monday morning, according to the Oakland Fire Department.
Man found shot in the street, dies at hospital: Oakland police
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland Police Department is investigating after they found an adult man lying shot in the street late Sunday who later died of his injuries. A hit-and-run was reported at 11:44 p.m. Nov. 6 at 103rd Avenue and International Boulevard. When they arrived at the scene, officers found an adult man […]
3 people shot in separate incidents overnight in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Three people were shot in separate incidents across Stockton early Sunday morning, according to the Stockton Police Department. Police said that one male victim, 65, was parked near Sierra Nevada Street and Flora Street when two suspects approached him. The suspects demanded property from the victim and then shot him. Police […]
Power outage impacts voters at Rio Americano High School
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Elections officials say voters were not able to get live ballots at the Rio Americano High School Vote Center Tuesday night due to a power outage. Sacramento County elections spokesperson Janna Haynes said voters will have to do mail-in voting or head to a different polling place if they want to vote in person.
Bay Area parents killed in car crash leave behind 7-year-old twins
"The world lost two beautiful souls, and leaves two amazing girls without parents."
ABC10
Sacramento, CA
37K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Sacramento local newshttps://www.abc10.com/
Comments / 1