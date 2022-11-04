ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

KRON4 News

San Jose man faces life for funneling meth to drug dealers

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A San Jose man is facing a life prison sentence and a $10 million fine for funneling huge amounts of methamphetamine to drug dealers in Solano County, prosecutors said. Esteban Gerardo Ramirez, 32, of San Jose, pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiring to possess and distribute methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. […]
SAN JOSE, CA
FOX40

Ceres shooting kills two men that were known to each other

CERES, Calif. (KTXL) — Two men were shot and killed in Ceres on Saturday, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called to the 2600 block of Redwood Road in Ceres after a report came in about someone being shot in a home. While deputies were en route to the home another person […]
CERES, CA
KRON4 News

Authorities provide on update on Alexis Gabe after remains are found

OAKLEY, Calif. (KRON) – Members of the Oakley Police Department and the Gabe family gave an update on Monday morning after Gabe’s remains were discovered over the weekend. The 24-year-old Oakley woman disappeared back in January after visiting her ex-boyfriend Marshall Jones in Antioch. Authorities believe she was killed while she was at Jones’ house […]
OAKLEY, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Jose shooting leaves victim in critical condition

SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose are investigating a shooting Monday night that left a male victim with life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.San Jose police tweeted about the shooting in the area of Story Road and McLaughlin Avenue in the city's Little Saigon neighborhood shortly after 7 p.m.Police said the call came in at 6:52 p.m. Arriving officers found a single male shooting victim. He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, police said.Police did not have any suspect information available when they initially reported the shooting. More details will be provided by police as they become available.
SAN JOSE, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Two-Vehicle Crash on Main Street and Mitchell Road Near Modesto

On the morning of Monday, November 7, 2022, officials reported a car accident on West Main Street and North Mitchell Road near the Modesto area. The incident occurred around 7:05 a.m. and involved two vehicles described as a gray Honda Civic and a tan Ford F-150 truck, CHP reported. Information...
MODESTO, CA
ABC10

Fire under investigation in Carmichael

CARMICHAEL, Calif. — A fire at a resource center for people recovering from alcohol addiction in Sacramento County is under investigation Monday. Crews with the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District responded around 2:40 a.m. to reports of a fire at the Sunset No-Al Club on Gibbons Drive. The fire significantly damaged the building, including part of the roof collapsing.
CARMICHAEL, CA
ABC10

CHP investigating deadly Modesto hit-and-run

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman died after a Monday morning crash in Modesto, according to California Highway Patrol. Around 4 a.m. Monday, the Merced Communication Center (MCC) received a call about a traffic collision on S. Carpenter Road and S. Waverly Drive. CHP Modesto Area responded to the scene...
MODESTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland police searching for suspects in armored car robbery

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Police are searching for suspects who robbed an armored truck near a Bank of America Wednesday morning.Police received reports of the robbery of a Garda armored vehicle at 303 Hegenberger Road around 10:14 a.m. KPIX is waiting for more details from the police and will update the story when more is learned.
OAKLAND, CA
ABC10

Stanislaus County man killed in apparent murder-suicide

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — Stanislaus County deputies are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that happened Saturday in Ceres. According to a news release, deputies were called to a home in the 2600 block of Redwood Road for a report of a shooting. On their way to the scene, deputies were told another gunshot wound victim at the same address.
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Sacramento Intersection Hit-and-Run Involves Four Vehicles

Accident at 51st Avenue Intersection Causes Major Damage. A hit-and-run with reported injuries occurred in Sacramento on November 5 involving four vehicles. The accident happened around 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of 51st Avenue and Franklin Boulevard. At least two of the vehicles required a tow, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Protesters advocate for change at Front Street Animal Shelter

SACRAMENTO, Calif (KTXL) — Animal advocates marched Sunday morning, protesting what they described as a downward spiral of care provided by the Front Street Animal Shelter. “You could only have so many animals and after that, they have the right to say we’re not taking it. So what we see and what we work with, […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

Man found shot in the street, dies at hospital: Oakland police

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland Police Department is investigating after they found an adult man lying shot in the street late Sunday who later died of his injuries. A hit-and-run was reported at 11:44 p.m. Nov. 6 at 103rd Avenue and International Boulevard. When they arrived at the scene, officers found an adult man […]
OAKLAND, CA
FOX40

3 people shot in separate incidents overnight in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Three people were shot in separate incidents across Stockton early Sunday morning, according to the Stockton Police Department. Police said that one male victim, 65, was parked near Sierra Nevada Street and Flora Street when two suspects approached him. The suspects demanded property from the victim and then shot him. Police […]
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Power outage impacts voters at Rio Americano High School

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Elections officials say voters were not able to get live ballots at the Rio Americano High School Vote Center Tuesday night due to a power outage. Sacramento County elections spokesperson Janna Haynes said voters will have to do mail-in voting or head to a different polling place if they want to vote in person.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
