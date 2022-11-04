Read full article on original website
Related
Opinion: A soaring tax burden further chills Oregon’s business climate
Wilhelms is president and CEO of Oregon Business & Industry. Oregon needs a healthy private sector to provide jobs, preserve urban vitality and generate revenue for critical public services. However, a recent cascade of state and local tax increases has eroded Oregon’s business climate, ensuring that the state will struggle to attract and retain employers of all types and sizes.
After 15 years, Google will pay taxes on its first Oregon data center
Google is getting something new in the mail this fall: a big Oregon property tax bill. The company’s data centers in The Dalles have been exempt from most property taxes since Google opened its first one there in 2006. The Silicon Valley company capitalized on big Oregon tax breaks that have saved Google at least $240 million to date.
Readers respond: Mega-dairy pollution needs regulation
Neutral Foods’ CEO Marcus Lovell Smith claims carbon offsets are a cure-all for the massive emissions from Oregon’s dairies currently fueling the climate crisis. (“Portland-based Neutral Foods aims to cut beef and dairy’s carbon footprint,” Oct. 29) But offsets don’t reduce methane emissions, and they certainly don’t reduce other mega-dairy pollutants sickening nearby communities. State agencies have long known the most effective way to reduce these emissions is to regulate them at their source: the mega-dairies.
HP says it will bring jobs back to Corvallis from overseas if it gets CHIPS Act money
HP Inc. says it’s planning to bring some manufacturing jobs back to Oregon if it lands a share of the federal money Congress allocated last summer for the semiconductor industry. “The CHIPS Act gives us an opportunity to look at ways we can bring back some of the investments...
Will Colorado follow Oregon in voting to decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms?
DENVER (AP) — Colorado voters are deciding Tuesday whether theirs will become the second state, after Oregon, to create a legalized system for the use of psychedelic mushrooms. A ballot initiative would decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms for those 21 and older and create state-regulated “healing centers” where participants can experience...
Oregon and SW Washington full election results for 2022
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.
Christina Stephenson easily wins Oregon labor commissioner race
Labor attorney Christina Stephenson handily won the race to be Oregon’s next labor commissioner Tuesday night, with early returns showing her securing 60% of the vote. Rival Cheri Helt was far behind in the two-person race, with 39%, with fewer than 1% of the votes going to write-in candidates.
North Dakota, Arkansas voters say no to legalizing marijuana
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Voters in North Dakota and Arkansas have rejected measures to legalize marijuana, while those in Maryland have approved legalization. Similar measures also were on the ballot in Missouri and South Dakota. The ballot initiatives in the five states follow moves by President Joe Biden...
Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer leading in Oregon’s 5th Congressional District, race too close to call
In a nationally watched race for Congress, Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer held a narrow lead over Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner Wednesday morning, but the race remained too close to call. Partial results tallied as of 6:30 a.m. Wednesday showed Chavez-DeRemer ahead 51.7% to 48%. National politics watchers homed in on the swing...
kptv.com
Oregon election results for key races
See more election results on the Secretary of State websites for Oregon and Washington. *** Results on the Oregon Sec. of State’s website refresh every 15 minutes. Watch live election coverage, here.
Oregon passes Measure 114, one of strictest gun control measures in U.S.
Oregon voters passed one of the country’s strictest gun control measures, a long-sought goal of a grassroots faith-based campaign. Partial returns tallied as of 11:15 p.m. showed Measure 114 leading 51% to 49%. Most of the votes left to be tallied were in Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas counties, all...
20th state, Maryland, legalizes marijuana; 4 other states also voting
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Voters in five states were deciding on Election Day whether to approve recreational marijuana, a move that could signal a major shift toward legalization in even the most conservative parts of the country. The first result came in Maryland, where voters approved legalization, making...
Oregon governor’s race between Tina Kotek, Christine Drazan among those too close to call, results expected today
As expected, Tuesday’s general elections in Oregon resulted in several races that were too close to call. The delay on decisive results was caused by particularly hotly contested races in normally blue Oregon, extended deadlines for voters to turn in ballots and a few hiccups during vote counting. Here’s...
Abortion ballot measure results: New protections in California, Vermont
WASHINGTON (AP) — Reliably Democratic California and Vermont voted Tuesday to protect abortion rights in their state constitutions while an anti-abortion initiative was too early to call in Kentucky, a Republican stronghold. Michigan, a closely watched presidential battleground, was voting on protecting reproductive rights months after the Supreme Court...
When do polls close in Oregon for 2022 election?
It’s not too late to turn in your ballot, Oregonians!. The polls officially close in Oregon at 8 p.m., so that means you can drop your ballot off at a ballot drop site by 8 p.m. and still have your vote counted. Also, due to a change in Oregon...
Oregon polls are closed, get 2022 election results here
Voting has ended in Oregon. So, who did Oregonians elect as their new governor? What about local races and ballot measures?. The Oregonian/OregonLive is updating a live blog that will share results when they are available. For live election results, visit The Oregonian/OregonLive’s election results page. This year, Oregon...
Coronavirus in Oregon: Cases grow as hospitalizations stay steady
Oregon health officials reported 24% more new coronavirus infections this week compared to the previous week, with about 445 known infections reported per day. A wave of infections is expected to arrive this fall, though an Oregon Health & Science University forecast predicts that wave won’t lead to a major surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations.
Republican bid to end Democrats’ supermajority in Oregon Senate too close to call
Republicans’ longshot quest to regain control of the Oregon Senate this year is dead, based on partial returns as of 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. And their prospects of eliminating Democrats’ supermajority appeared uncertain. Democrats were ahead in early returns in several key Senate races where last year’s redistricting tilted...
Democrat Janeen Sollman holds onto Oregon Senate seat representing part of Washington County
Democratic incumbent Janeen Sollman fended off a challenge to her Oregon Senate seat by Republican and political newcomer Carolina Malmedal. As of 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, Sollman had garnered 55% of the vote to Malmedal’s 45%. Senate District 15 comprises Hillsboro, Cornelius, Forest Grove and parts of unincorporated Washington County...
Oregon scores another $1 million Powerball winner, as the $2.04 billion winning ticket was sold in California
The big prize may have gone to someone who bought the winning Powerball jackpot ticket -- worth a record $2.04 billion -- in Southern California, but another $1 million ticket was sold in Oregon. According to the Oregon Lottery, a ticket worth $1 million was purchased on Nov. 7 in Salem. That follows a $1 million ticket that was sold in Portland on Nov. 2.
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
86K+
Followers
50K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 1