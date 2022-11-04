ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Opinion: A soaring tax burden further chills Oregon’s business climate

Wilhelms is president and CEO of Oregon Business & Industry. Oregon needs a healthy private sector to provide jobs, preserve urban vitality and generate revenue for critical public services. However, a recent cascade of state and local tax increases has eroded Oregon’s business climate, ensuring that the state will struggle to attract and retain employers of all types and sizes.
Readers respond: Mega-dairy pollution needs regulation

Neutral Foods’ CEO Marcus Lovell Smith claims carbon offsets are a cure-all for the massive emissions from Oregon’s dairies currently fueling the climate crisis. (“Portland-based Neutral Foods aims to cut beef and dairy’s carbon footprint,” Oct. 29) But offsets don’t reduce methane emissions, and they certainly don’t reduce other mega-dairy pollutants sickening nearby communities. State agencies have long known the most effective way to reduce these emissions is to regulate them at their source: the mega-dairies.
Oregon election results for key races

See more election results on the Secretary of State websites for Oregon and Washington. *** Results on the Oregon Sec. of State’s website refresh every 15 minutes. Watch live election coverage, here.
Abortion ballot measure results: New protections in California, Vermont

WASHINGTON (AP) — Reliably Democratic California and Vermont voted Tuesday to protect abortion rights in their state constitutions while an anti-abortion initiative was too early to call in Kentucky, a Republican stronghold. Michigan, a closely watched presidential battleground, was voting on protecting reproductive rights months after the Supreme Court...
Oregon polls are closed, get 2022 election results here

Voting has ended in Oregon. So, who did Oregonians elect as their new governor? What about local races and ballot measures?. The Oregonian/OregonLive is updating a live blog that will share results when they are available. For live election results, visit The Oregonian/OregonLive’s election results page. This year, Oregon...
Coronavirus in Oregon: Cases grow as hospitalizations stay steady

Oregon health officials reported 24% more new coronavirus infections this week compared to the previous week, with about 445 known infections reported per day. A wave of infections is expected to arrive this fall, though an Oregon Health & Science University forecast predicts that wave won’t lead to a major surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations.
Oregon scores another $1 million Powerball winner, as the $2.04 billion winning ticket was sold in California

The big prize may have gone to someone who bought the winning Powerball jackpot ticket -- worth a record $2.04 billion -- in Southern California, but another $1 million ticket was sold in Oregon. According to the Oregon Lottery, a ticket worth $1 million was purchased on Nov. 7 in Salem. That follows a $1 million ticket that was sold in Portland on Nov. 2.
