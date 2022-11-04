Have Alabama football coach Nick Saban and QB Bryce Young compared acting notes?

Alabama football quarterback Bryce Young has taken advantage of the new NIL rules and is now all over everyone's television screen doing commercials, just like his coach Nick Saban.

Sadly though, the duo doesn't share any acting tips as Saban believes that Young is a better actor. He credits Young's looks and personality to why Young has been so successful in ads.

"He's got me by a long shot," Saban said during his weekly radio show. "A: He's better looking. B: He's got a great personality and disposition for what he does. I'm impressed, for a young guy like himself to be able to do as well as he does is really impressive."

Saban is no stranger to the acting lifestyle, starting that while at LSU in The Blind Side, playing himself on a recruiting visit for offensive lineman Michael Oher. The director had his own idea for Saban, but asked to do his own pitch which he normally does.

He then moved into commercials for Region Banks where he was seen giving financial advice to a young girl purchasing a dress. It was another easy role for Saban who just pretended he was dealing with his daughter, Kristen, once again going off script.

These days Saban is starring alongside Jackson State coach Deion Sanders and the Aflac duck in commercials. No. 6 (6 AP/6 Coaches) Alabama is getting ready to travel to No. 10 (15/17) LSU on Saturday at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.

