Lechonk Female Evolution Oinkologne Potentially Leaked for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Once the floodgates are opened there’s no chance of holding the leaks back. With review copies of the games’ out-and-about, leaks for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet will be swarming in until the game’s release. One of those leaks includes a potential leak of the Lechonk female evolution Oinkologne.
Paldean Tauros Potentially Leaked for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are on the horizon. This month, on November 18, Scarlet and Violet will be in the hands of aspiring champions all over. However, it’s the leaking period. Players who want to avoid spoilers should be wary and heed the advice here. For those who want to avoid spoilers, stay away from any piece that has the word “leak” in it. For those who are still reading this, Tauros is back and with new forms–possibly as many as three of them. This piece will go over the details of Paldean Tauros in Scarlet and Violet.
Everything to Know About Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Fuecoco
With every new Pokemon title players will have to choose between three starter Pokemon. Among the three in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet is the Pokemon Fuecoco. Here’s everything trainers should know about the Pokemon before Pokemon Scarlet & Violet releases on November 18. Fuecoco Bio. Category. Fire Croc Pokémon...
How To Get Rotom Phone Case In Pokémon Scarlet & Violet
In Pokémon Scarlet & Violet players can be rewarded for being Pokemon Masters in previous titles. That reward is a special Rotom Phone Case. Trainers can receive special Rotom Phone cases in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet depending on which past Pokémon title they have played. If gamers have a save file data for Pokémon Sword and Shield, Legends Arceus, Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl, Let’s Go Pikachu, or Let’s Go Eevee, then they can receive the special phone cases. Each case will have its own unique design.
Pokemon Gallade New Form Potentially Leaked
The Pokemon Scarlet and Violet leaks are continuing. This is one that was rumored to be happening months ago. In a potential leak, new Pokemon forms called Paradox Forms were discussed. These Pokemon would be related to their original forms but prehistoric or futuristic versions. After the official announcement of the new Donphan Forms, this was all but confirmed. A Pokemon that maybe was not being asked to get a new form but will still be a welcome addition is Gallade. Here is the latest on those potential leaks.
What’s in The Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Double Pack?
With Pokemon Scarlet & Violet releasing in two weeks gamers are left to decide which version of the Pokemon title should be taken home. Instead of choosing players can purchase the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Double Pack. What exactly is in the Double Pack though?. What’s Inside?. Anyone who...
Pokemon Smoliv Evolution Potentially Leaked
One of the first Pokemon revealed for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet was Smoliv. This little olive-looking Pokemon captured the hearts of many fans all around the world. It has a very interesting typing in Grass and Normal. It is also confirmed to be used by Nemona, who will be doing the Gym Challenge leg of the game with the player’s character. The evolution for this Pokemon may have been leaked though. Here is a potential look at the Smoliv Evolution in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
Pokemon Donphan Forms Revealed as Great Tusk and Iron Treads
In the latest trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, two brand new forms for Donphan were revealed. It looks like they will be version-exclusive Pokemon for Scarlet and Violet. One looking much more like it is from the past and the other from the future. This seems to line up with the box legendaries, Koraidon and Miraidon. Here is the latest on the new Pokemon Donphan Forms, Great Tusk and Iron Treads.
What Is The God Of War Ragnorak Playtime?
With the title soon releasing on not only the Playstation 5 but also the Playstation 4 gamers can’t help but ask how long the God of War Ragnorak playtime is. The main campaign of the title is said to last around 21-23 hours skipping players who simply would like to enjoy the story. If there are any completionists reading this, then double that time up to 40-43 hours to complete all of the side quests, gather collectibles, and complete all other optional activities.
March of the Lich King Announced as Newest Hearthstone Expansion
There is a chill in the air, but it isn’t from the fall weather. The Lich King is returning to Hearthstone with a brand new undead army, ready to terrorize every opponent who stands in their way. March of the Lich King is the newest expansion for Hearthstone and it comes bearing new gifts for Hearthstone players.
18 Tweets For Anyone Who Already Watched "From Scratch" And Is Still Crying About It Days Later
So...who's starting the From Scratch support group?
Dong-Hyun “Proper” Kim Named 2022 Overwatch League MVP
Winning a Role Star award is impressive for a rookie in the Overwatch League. Then coming away with the Rookie of the Year award is another monumental feat for a young rising star. However Dong-hyun “Proper” Kim is not just any rising star. On Friday November 4, moments before the Lower-Bracket finals, Proper was crowned the 2022 Overwatch League MVP. Proper becomes the first player ever to win Rookie of the Year and MVP in the same year.
Dota 2’s 2022 Battle Pass Part 2 Arrives
Three days after Tundra Esports claimed (and then lost) the Aegis, Valve released an announcement regarding the Battle Pass. As promised, the new version of the Battle Pass comes in two parts, and the time is nigh. With the Swag Bag offering a free Battle Pass to everyone, Part 2 looks much more appealing than before. Here’s what fans have in store for them with the Battle Pass: Part 2.
What are Collection Levels in Marvel Snap?
Marvel Snap is changing the way players obtain cards. In Marvel Snap, players can’t actually grab the cards that they want right away. Players need to upgrade their current cards in order to increase their “Collection Level”. As a player increases their Collection Level, they gain access to new cards as well as more credits and boosters. Cards exist inside certain Collection Level thresholds, colloquially called “pools”, and once a player passes a certain Collection Level they gain access to the next pool of cards.
God Of War Ragnarok Muspelheim Seed Locations
In God Of War Ragnorak players can visit the world of Muspelheim, a place providing different combat challenges and rewards to earn. In order to get there gamers need to receive parts of the Muspelheim Seed. Here are the God Of War Ragnarok Muspelheim Seed locations. Muspelheim Seed #1. The...
What is the Overwatch 2 Ramattra Release Date?
The newest hero for Overwatch 2 was just revealed during the Overwatch League Grand Finals in Anaheim on November 4, 2022. Many had thought that it might be Mauga or the tank Omnic from Baptiste’s story. Well, some people were right. It is an Omnic, the new leader of the war again humanity. Ramattra will join as the next tank hero in Overwatch 2. Here is the Overwatch 2 Ramattra release date.
TFT Set 8 Leaks: Potentially All Champions and Traits Leaked
TFT Set 8 is coming soon and with it a brand new group of champions and traits. As per usual, some of the traits and champions are known ahead of time. There are some reveals by Riot Games and then some leaks. The interesting part about these leaks, is that they are much further ahead than they have been in the past. Here are the latest on the potentially major TFT Set 8 Leaks of all of the Champions and Traits.
SK Gaming to sign Exakick According to Sources
One of the top bot lane options from the ERL will finally be getting their chance in the LEC. According to LEC Wooloo, Exakick will be signing with SK Gaming to be their bot laner. Here is what that means for SK Gaming, Exakick and more. The Tweet is shown...
God of War Ragnarok Draugr Hole locations
In God of War Ragnarok Draugr Holes are a great source for receiving chaos sparks. Here are the God of War Ragnarok Draugr Hole locations. Each Draugr hole spawns a boss called The Hateful for players to defeat in order to receive their sparks. In Ragnorak there are a total of 6 Draugr Holes. With all 6 chaos sparks, players can receive the Chaos Flame, to upgrade Krato’s Blades of Chaos. In addition to receiving a chaos spark, gamers can receive other additional rewards as well.
New Bisharp Evolution Possibly Leaked
The Pokemon Scarlet and Violet leaks continue to pour out. For some fans this is great, others are going to have to do their best to avoid them. This one is a bit different as it seems as though it will be a natural third evolution. Bisharp has always been a popular Pokemon and now it is getting a new Evolution. Here is the latest on the possible leak of the new Bisharp Evolution.
