Julie A. Downing, 61, of Wonewoc, Wis., passed away Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born July 14, 1961, in Springfield, Minn. Julie married Michael Edwin Downing Sr. on Sept. 8, 2000, in Viroqua, Wis. She worked at Grede Foundry in Reedsburg. Julie...

WONEWOC, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO