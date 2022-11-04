ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Voters reelect dead Pennsylvania state representative and trigger special election

Voters in Pennsylvania re-elected a dead state House of Representative member on Tuesday night, triggering a special election for a later date to fill the deceased Democrat’s seat.Tony DeLuca passed away at the age of 85 on 9 October, making the timing of his death too close to the 8 November election to have his name removed from the ballot or change the candidate running for the 32nd DistrictThe 32nd District of Pennsylvania, where DeLuca was comfortably positioned to become re-elected after serving in the state’s House of Representatives for 39 years, became one of the first races for...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Cartwright wins 6th term in US House

Five-term Democratic U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright is returning to Washington. He held his Pennsylvania congressional seat against a challenge from conservative activist and former Trump administration appointee Jim Bognet. Cartwright was declared the winner midday Wednesday with 51% of votes to Bognet's 49%. It will be Cartwright's sixth term as...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy