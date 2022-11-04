ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Griswold wins re-election for Secretary of State

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - As of 9:50 p.m. on Nov. 9, 2022, Jena Griswold has gotten 910,839 votes whereas Pam Anderson has gotten 709,527 votes. While not certified, the election has called Democratic Party candidate Jena Griswold as Colorado Secretary of State. Griswold won against Republican candidate Pam Anderson...
Governor Jared Polis wins re-election for Governor of Colorado

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, incumbent Jared Polis has received 1,117,463 votes whereas Heidi Ganahl has received785,068 votes. While not certified, the election has been called for Democratic Party candidate Jared Polis as winner of re-election for Governor of Colorado against Republican candidate Heidi Ganahl for the 2022 General Election, according to The Associated Press.
Grand Junction woman commits wire fraud, steals over $250,000

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announces Debra Campbell, age 66, of Grand Junction, Colorado is sentenced to 37 months in prison and ordered to pay $410,889 in restitution for wire fraud and filing false tax returns. According to the...
Avian flu’s impact on poultry farms

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Here’s a typical morning at Sunshine Mesa Farm. The owner Michelle Livingston is up by 8 a.m., tending to her 500 chickens. “I go to our barn area, and I open all the doors, I do a wellness check on everybody, and restock food and water if necessary,” said Livingston.
Man shot dead in early morning shooting

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - A 29-year-old man is dead after a dispute in the early morning hours turned deadly. The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office said that the shooting was reported just before 6 a.m. Wednesday morning after an argument escalated into the man being shot. The man died...
This week starts warm & windy, ends cold

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - It’s a new week, and a new storm system is in our view. This storm system will split the week, so the we’ll be unseasonably warm and windy through Wednesday. We’ll get a quick shot of rain and snow Wednesday night, after which we will turn much colder for the second half of the week and the weekend.
One fatality confirmed in Highway 330 accident

MOLINA, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado State Patrol reports that a car rolled off the edge of Highway 330 and into one of the nearby creeks just before 2 p.m. Tuesday. The CSP has confirmed at least one fatality. Motorists planning on driving through the Molina and Collbran areas may...
Colorado Officials Find Body in Canyon Next to National Park: Report

Earlier this week, the Montrose Country Sheriff’s Office announced it recovered a body in the Red Canyon area, near the Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park. According to a press release, authorities have been searching for a missing hunter that was reported in the area. Calvin Prochnow of Grand Junction has been missing since last Sunday (October 30th). More than 75 people have assisted in the search and rescue effort. Crews have also searched over 1,300 acres based on the last known location of Prochnow.
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Cupid’

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet our Roice-Hurst pet of the week, Cupid!. This sweet girl is sure to make you fall in love. Cupid is a three-year-old mama dog looking for a loving home. She is on the smaller petite size weighing in at 42 lbs. Cupid gets along great with other dogs and would make a great addition to any family.
Obituary: Alexandra Gabrielle Telinde

Alexandra Gabrielle Telinde (née Parentice-Aleff) passed away from heart failure in Grand Junction, Colorado, on October 25, 2022, with family members by her side. Born in West Bend, Wisconsin, on March 9, 1992, Allie moved west to Colorado and spent her childhood years on the Colorado Western Slope and in Moab, Utah.
Western Slope Football Playoffs First Round Recap

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The first games of the state high school football playoffs wrapped up over the weekend. Here’s a quick look at how teams from the Western Slope faired, as well as a preview of their upcoming matchups. Class 4A. #9 Fruita Monument Wildcats Defeats #24...
