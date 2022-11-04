Read full article on original website
Election Results For Mesa County and Delta County 2022
The mid-term election is in the books and here is a look at the results of local races and issues for Mesa County and Delta County. Over 65% of Mesa and Delta County Voters Participated. More than 65% of Mesa County's registered voters cast a ballot in Tuesday's primary election....
Griswold wins re-election for Secretary of State
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - As of 9:50 p.m. on Nov. 9, 2022, Jena Griswold has gotten 910,839 votes whereas Pam Anderson has gotten 709,527 votes. While not certified, the election has called Democratic Party candidate Jena Griswold as Colorado Secretary of State. Griswold won against Republican candidate Pam Anderson...
Governor Jared Polis wins re-election for Governor of Colorado
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, incumbent Jared Polis has received 1,117,463 votes whereas Heidi Ganahl has received785,068 votes. While not certified, the election has been called for Democratic Party candidate Jared Polis as winner of re-election for Governor of Colorado against Republican candidate Heidi Ganahl for the 2022 General Election, according to The Associated Press.
Lauren Boebert’s reelection prospects unclear as Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District race remains too close to call
GRAND JUNCTION — Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert’s reelection bid in her GOP-leaning 3rd Congressional District was in doubt as her contest with Democrat Adam Frisch remained too close to call on election night. Boebert was expected to easily roll over Frisch, but at 11:42 a.m. on Wednesday,...
Grand Junction woman commits wire fraud, steals over $250,000
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announces Debra Campbell, age 66, of Grand Junction, Colorado is sentenced to 37 months in prison and ordered to pay $410,889 in restitution for wire fraud and filing false tax returns. According to the...
Off-Grid Colorado Property Has a 138 Foot Tunnel in the Mountain
If you are looking to get off-grid in Colorado, search no further. This home in Whitewater, Colorado is listed for less than $550k and has nearly 39 acres of land for you to build as you would like. One of the most remarkable features of the home is the tunnel....
Avian flu’s impact on poultry farms
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Here’s a typical morning at Sunshine Mesa Farm. The owner Michelle Livingston is up by 8 a.m., tending to her 500 chickens. “I go to our barn area, and I open all the doors, I do a wellness check on everybody, and restock food and water if necessary,” said Livingston.
Missing out-of-state hunter found dead in Colorado
A 64-year-old hunter from California was found dead on Saturday after spending the night missing in the Colorado backcountry, according a news release from the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office. Crews from the sheriff's office and San Miguel County Search and Rescue were dispatched to the Dry Creek Basin area...
Man shot dead in early morning shooting
MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - A 29-year-old man is dead after a dispute in the early morning hours turned deadly. The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office said that the shooting was reported just before 6 a.m. Wednesday morning after an argument escalated into the man being shot. The man died...
This week starts warm & windy, ends cold
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - It’s a new week, and a new storm system is in our view. This storm system will split the week, so the we’ll be unseasonably warm and windy through Wednesday. We’ll get a quick shot of rain and snow Wednesday night, after which we will turn much colder for the second half of the week and the weekend.
One fatality confirmed in Highway 330 accident
MOLINA, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado State Patrol reports that a car rolled off the edge of Highway 330 and into one of the nearby creeks just before 2 p.m. Tuesday. The CSP has confirmed at least one fatality. Motorists planning on driving through the Molina and Collbran areas may...
Authorities Locate Body of Missing Elk Hunter in Western Colorado
The body of a missing elk hunter has been found in a remote stretch of Colorado wilderness. Calvin Prochnow, 69, of Grand Junction, Colorado was reported missing in the afternoon of Sunday, October 30 after being separated from his hunting partner. His body was discovered by a passing helicopter on Tuesday, November 1 after an extensive three-day search.
Colorado Officials Find Body in Canyon Next to National Park: Report
Earlier this week, the Montrose Country Sheriff’s Office announced it recovered a body in the Red Canyon area, near the Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park. According to a press release, authorities have been searching for a missing hunter that was reported in the area. Calvin Prochnow of Grand Junction has been missing since last Sunday (October 30th). More than 75 people have assisted in the search and rescue effort. Crews have also searched over 1,300 acres based on the last known location of Prochnow.
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Cupid’
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet our Roice-Hurst pet of the week, Cupid!. This sweet girl is sure to make you fall in love. Cupid is a three-year-old mama dog looking for a loving home. She is on the smaller petite size weighing in at 42 lbs. Cupid gets along great with other dogs and would make a great addition to any family.
Body found amid search for missing Grand Junction hunter
Montrose County search crews discovered a body during a search for a missing Grand Junction hunter near Black Canyon National Park.
Obituary: Alexandra Gabrielle Telinde
Alexandra Gabrielle Telinde (née Parentice-Aleff) passed away from heart failure in Grand Junction, Colorado, on October 25, 2022, with family members by her side. Born in West Bend, Wisconsin, on March 9, 1992, Allie moved west to Colorado and spent her childhood years on the Colorado Western Slope and in Moab, Utah.
Western Slope Football Playoffs First Round Recap
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The first games of the state high school football playoffs wrapped up over the weekend. Here’s a quick look at how teams from the Western Slope faired, as well as a preview of their upcoming matchups. Class 4A. #9 Fruita Monument Wildcats Defeats #24...
