Brace Yourself for a Season of Sickness; the Election Is Almost Here–Coachella Valley Independent’s Indy Digest: Nov. 3, 2022

Don’t Expect Complete Election Results Tomorrow; a Meteor-Caused House Fire? Coachella Valley Independent’s Indy Digest: Nov. 7, 2022
Just think … in a little more than 24 hours, all of the election fervor will finally be over. Ha ha ha ha ha ha ha! Just kidding. I hate to say it, but the election insanity will continue well past tomorrow. The New York Times explains:. In 2020,...
Caesar Cervisia: San Diego’s Pure Project, Burgeon and BattleMage Are All Beer-Lovers’ Delights
To start off the second part of my San Diego vacation (you can read about the first part in last month’s column), I arrived in Vista at the charming casita I would be occupying for three nights. The owner was there to greet me—and thus completed a two-plus year interaction I’d had with her that started when I had to cancel my stay on the day before the governor instituted the lockdown in March 2020. She issued the refund immediately, and I told her that, when it was all behind us, I would rent her casita.
