Brace Yourself for a Season of Sickness; the Election Is Almost Here–Coachella Valley Independent’s Indy Digest: Nov. 3, 2022

To start off the second part of my San Diego vacation (you can read about the first part in last month’s column), I arrived in Vista at the charming casita I would be occupying for three nights. The owner was there to greet me—and thus completed a two-plus year interaction I’d had with her that started when I had to cancel my stay on the day before the governor instituted the lockdown in March 2020. She issued the refund immediately, and I told her that, when it was all behind us, I would rent her casita.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO