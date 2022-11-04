Read full article on original website
For the City of Santa Rosa, wildfire season is over
On Monday, Santa Rosa Fire Department officials declared an end to the five-month 2022 wildfire season. The department announced that, "While conditions around the region and state vary, locally, Santa Rosa has received enough beneficial rainfall, with more forecasted this week, to significantly reduce the threat of fires in the community."
Palo Alto’s new business tax heading to victory
Palo Alto Measure K is an ordinance to tax businesses operating in Palo Alto, to fund public services. The tax will charge a 7.5% percent monthly rate to large businesses per square foot occupied. Exempt from this tax are grocery stores, small businesses under 10.000 square feet and nonprofits. City...
SF school teachers file grievance over continuing payroll problems
The United Educators of San Francisco, the teachers' union, filed the complaint with the California Public Employees Relations Board alleging that San Francisco Unified School District has failed to live up to its contract agreement and has denied and interfered with teachers' rights. The issue stems from January of this...
Leslie Absher writes about growing up with a CIA dad
Oakland author Leslie Absher reads from her new book, "Spy Daughter, Queer Girl." It's about what it was like to grow up with the CIA dad in a house of secrets. It came out on October 11, 2022.
Oakland museum hosts exhibit on revolutionary Angela Davis
The exhibit, titled, “Angela Davis – Seize The Time,” is on view at the museum’s Great Hall. It focuses on Davis’ early activism, arrest, incarceration and the dual national and international campaigns mounted to free her. In 1970, Davis, then a professor at UCLA was...
