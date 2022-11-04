Read full article on original website
Aquaman Star Jason Momoa Breaks Silence on "Dream" Project After James Gunn's DC Takeover
Jason Momoa has appeared as Aquaman in three live-action films to date and will reprise the role in his second solo film as Arthur Curry in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom next Christmas. While he's now gotten two films in his own superhero franchise, the Game of Thrones alumnus now says his dream superhero project is still to come under new DC Studios bosses Peter Safran and James Gunn.
Canceled Warner Bros. Movie Finishes Production, Even Though No One Will Ever See It
Warner Bros. Discovery has been on a mission to cut costs and find tax breaks ever since the merger between WarnerMedia and Discover was completed. New CEO David Zaslav has made savings the number one priority, resulting in nearly completed projects being axed entirely, and HBO Max original titles being stripped from the streaming service. Amidst this unprecedented set of circumstances, one of the canceled films opted to complete production anyway, in the hopes that it might eventually see the light of day.
Daredevil Almost Appeared in the Ms. Marvel Finale
Daredevil really is the busiest character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The character has appeared in both Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law within the past year and will get his own 18-episode series on Disney+ before too long at all. In addition to leading Daredevil: Born Again, the fan-favorite character nearly appeared in Ms. Marvel in a way one can only within the Marvel Cinematic Universe can.
Robert Downey Jr. HBO Series The Sympathizer Confirms Cast
HBO's The Sympathizer has officially found its ensemble cast. On Wednesday, the premium cable channel announced the main cast for the upcoming satirical drama series, which will feature former Marvel Cinematic Universe star Robert Downey Jr. in multiple supporting roles. The casting process involved a worldwide open casting call and an extensive search across the United States, Canada, UK, Europe, Australia, and Vietnam. The series will be led by Cowboy Bebop's Hoa Xunude, who will portray the Captain, a spy for North Vietnam embedded in the refugee community in Los Angeles. Caught between his conflicting loyalties, he'll ultimately have to decide what it means to sympathize.
HBO Submits 12 House of the Dragon Actors for Awards Consideration
Game of Thrones spent several years as a frontrunner for numerous acting awards, with its all-star casting often taking home gold on an annual basis. Prequel series House of the Dragon could do the same, but fans have been wondering how the various actors on the show would be categorized. Given the ensemble nature of the cast, and the fact that some actors only played their roles for half the season, it was difficult to predict which performers would run as leads and which would run as supporting players. Now, a few weeks after the show's Season 1 finale, we know how HBO will choose to submit its stars.
Sylvester Stallone Says The Expendables 4 Is 80 Percent Jason Statham
Sylvester Stallone may have created The Expendables, but franchise star Jason Statham is the dominant force in the upcoming, fourth installment of the high-octane action series. The film was always designed to be the passing of the baton from Stallone to Statham as the head of the franchise, but according to Stallone, it seems he had fairly little to do with the film itself, with the new movie being primarily a Statham movie. It means fans can expect Statham's more intense, less personable form of action hero to shape the franchise going forward.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Ticket Sales Behind Doctor Strange 2
Will Black Panther: Wakanda Forever take the crown for Marvel's biggest blockbuster of the year? Box office projections have the Marvel Studios sequel tracking for a domestic opening weekend of $175-185 million and a massive global opening haul of upwards of $335-365 million — the third-biggest pandemic era debut, behind only Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home ($568m) last December and this summer's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ($429m). Deadline reports Black Panther 2 has sold $45 million in advanced tickets so far through its first weekend, 40% ahead of July's Thor: Love and Thunder but 20% behind May's Doctor Strange 2 at the same point in time.
Marvel's Kevin Feige Calls Black Panther: Wakanda Forever "The Most Important Movie We've Ever Made"
How do you make a sequel to Black Panther without Chadwick Boseman? That was the question facing Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige and returning writer-director Ryan Coogler, confronted by the unimaginable task of rewriting and reworking Black Panther: Wakanda Forever without leading man Boseman. The actor, who died before the start of production, privately battled colon cancer until his death at the age of 43 in August 2020. Moving forward, Coogler and his cast — among them Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke, and Angela Bassett — poured their real grief into Wakanda Forever, which sees the kingdom of Wakanda mourning Boseman's King T'Challa in the wake of his death.
Thunderbolts Star Teases "Surprising and Unexpected" Changes for Marvel Hero
Marvel's Thunderbolts star David Harbour is teasing some "surprising and unexpected" changes on the way for his Soviet superhero Red Guardian. In a new interview, Harbour talked about where his character Alexei Shostakov (aka Red Guardian) is going, between the last time we saw him in Black Widow, and when we'll next see him in Thunderbolts. Basically, Harbour is enjoying the fact that so much of Red Guardian's comic book history is vague enough for him to put his own fun stamp on the character – while also getting to have fun with other colorful Marvel characters (and their actors):
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Is a Hit With Critics on Rotten Tomatoes
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is a hit on Rotten Tomatoes. At the time of writing, Marvel Studios' latest movie sits at 90% on the Tomatometer. A number of the takes have been complimentary to the tributes to Chadwick Boseman. Despite its superhero pedigree, Ryan Coogler's movie is a bit more somber than some of the reviewers expected coming into the theater. Despite the heavy emotions, most of them came away feeling good about their experience and wanted to see where the MCU would be headed next. You can check out what Rotten Tomatoes had to say down below.
Gen V: Seth Rogen Praises "Completely Insane" The Boys Spin-off
Prime Video's The Boys spinoff, Gen V wrapped production back in September and while the series does not yet have a release date — it's expected to arrive sometime in 2023 — fans are already excited about the series, which will center around young adult Supes at the Godolkin University School of Crimefighting run by Vought International. But while there haven't been a ton of updates about Gen V, producer Seth Rogen recently shared with Collider that post-production is coming along and teased that just based on what he's seen so far, Gen V is "completely insane".
Star Ocean: The Divine Force's Legendary Character Designer Akiman Discusses His Storied Career
Akira Yasuda, better known by the name Akiman, is a legendary character designer in the video games industry. For years, he worked at Capcom and helped create the iconic characters featured in the Street Fighter series. Akiman also worked on Capcom's Marvel fighting games, including X-Men: Children of the Atom, Marvel Super Heroes, and X-Men vs. Street Fighter, where he put his distinct spin on Wolverine and other iconic Marvel superheroes. His work has expanded into anime, including the Gundam franchise and Code Geass. After coming to the United States to work on Red Dead Revolver, Akiman returned to Japan and left Capcom.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Director Says Namor Was Always Planned as the Antagonist
The fact that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever exists at all is something of a moviemaking miracle. Not only did the film have the tall task of living up to the expectations set by its Oscar-winning predecessor, but it also had to deal with the sudden and tragic loss of its leading star, Chadwick Boseman. Director Ryan Coogler, who was a close friend of Boseman's, opted to come back and tell a story that would honor the late icon, while also moving the journey of Wakanda forward. That obviously meant making a ton of changes to the sequel's original concept, which was meant to feature Boseman's T'Challa front and center.
Black Panther Wakanda Forever Star Letitia Wright Reveals the Painful Way She Learned of Chadwick Boseman's Death
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is not just another Marvel movie – it is a painful and poignant tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman, from a cast and director (Ryan Coogler) who were like family to him. The rollout for Wakanda Forever has been meticulously precise in how it addresses Boseman's passing, including how the cast discusses it (or not) in interviews. However, a new feature in Variety seems to be where Coogler and some of Black Panther 2's biggest stars (Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett), opened up about the falling into the dark tunnel of grief and running together toward the light of creating a sequel Chadwick could be proud of.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Opening Weekend Projections Are Looking Royally Good for Marvel
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is looking like it's set to conquer the box office on opening weekend. Early projections estimate that Black Panther 2 is set to bring in $175-185 million domestically, and between $335-365M worldwide. That's definitely a much-needed break from the box office slump the movie industry has been slogging through since September – even if it doesn't meet the same bar as recent Marvel movie releases. For comparison, Spider-Man: No way Home earned $568 million in its opening weekend (including a record-breaking domestic weekend opening), and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness earned $429M.
John Wick: Chapter 4 Countdown Teases Incoming Update
The John Wick films mark the rare example of a franchise that only grows more popular with each subsequent chapter, with the film's official social media accounts posting a clip of an hourglass today that teases an exciting update for John Wick: Chapter 4. The cryptic tease is sure to have fans speculating about what this hourglass could mean, and since we've yet to get an official look trailer for the project, some fans are sure to hope this means a trailer is imminent. What we do know is that this past summer saw the film launch an official texting program to deliver fans the latest updates, which you can join by sending a text to 310-564-8005. John Wick: Chapter 4 is currently slated to hit theaters on March 24, 2023.
Superman Fan Art Transforms Giancarlo Esposito Into Brainiac for Henry Cavill Sequel
Last month was full of DC Comics news with the revelation that Henry Cavill was officially returning as Superman and that there were multiple stories being pitched for a Man of Steel sequel. It was also revealed that The Suicide Squad director James Gunn and producer Peter Safran would takeover as the first CEO's of the newly minted DC Studios. Cavill would later reveal that he's excited to talk to Gunn about Superman's future when he begins his tenure. Now, fans are wondering who will be the villain of the upcoming sequel as some fans are throwing Brainiac in to the ring. One artist created a cool design that shows how The Mandalorian and Breaking Bad star could look as the iconic DC Comics villain.
IT Prequel Series Welcome to Derry Finds Showrunners
A prequel TV series to the recent adaptation of Stephen King's IT was announced earlier this year, with Variety confirming today that the project has found its showrunners in Jason Fuchs and Brad Caleb Kane. The new series is, more specifically, set before the events of the 2017 IT and 2019 IT CHAPTER TWO from director Andy Muschietti, with him and his sister Barbara Muschietti serving as producers on the new series. The outlet confirms HBO Max has given the new series a production commitment, despite the status of a number of streaming projects overall on the platform being up in the air in recent months.
Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige Addresses Ryan Coogler Directing Black Panther 3 or Avengers: Secret Wars
Kevin Feige actually addressed all the speculation surrounding Ryan Coogler directing Avengers: Secret Wars or Black Panther 3 after Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. In an interview with Variety, the executive basically told fans to wait and see on the Marvel sequel, and offered no indication they've even thought about who will direct Secret Wars. Actually, the director said the same thing to Comicbook.com when we sat down with him after the press conference for Wakanda Forever. Just like then, Coogler said, "That's crazy," and left it at that. Fans have been antsy surrounding the crowning movie of The Multiverse Saga and the speculation surrounding the director will not die down anytime soon. Check out Feige's full comments down below for more.
The Santa Clauses: Cast, Date, and Everything to Know
Santa Claus is comin' to Disney+. Tim Allen's Santa returns in The Santa Clauses, the ho-ho-hotly anticipated original limited series streaming this holiday season. Nearly 30 years after Scott Calvin (Allen) first put on the suit to become the jolly big guy in 1994's The Santa Clause — returning to town in 2002's The Santa Clause 2 and 2006's The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause — Scott is on the brink of his 65th birthday and seeking his Santa replacement. "For the good of Christmas, for the good of my family, I, Santa Claus, have decided to retire," Scott/Santa says in the trailer before beginning a life south of the North Pole.
