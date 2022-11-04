ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss

Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
Tom Brady becomes the first NFL QB to ever throw for 100,000 passing yards

TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady and the Buccaneers may be trapped in a middling season, but the 45-year-old QB is still setting records. Brady became the only quarterback in NFL history to throw for 100,000 career passing yards when he hit Leonard Fournette in the flat for a 16-yard pick up in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams, according to WFXT-TV.
Tony Dungy Reacts To The Colts' Stunning Coaching Move

The Indianapolis Colts went way outside the box when naming Jeff Saturday as the interim head coach on Monday. Count Tony Dungy among the many confused onlookers. Speaking to Dan Patrick on Tuesday, the head coach who led the Colts to their last Super Bowl title said owner Jim Irsay didn't reach out to him about the coaching decision.
Move the Sticks: Patriots DB Kyle Dugger joins + Colts QB situation

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys are joined by Patriots DB Kyle Dugger as he discusses his transition from a D-II college to the NFL, the success of the Patriots defense this season, and much more. Next, the pair look at the Colts' QB situation after firing head coach Frank Reich. To wrap up the show, the duo break down the Monday Night Football game between the Ravens and Saints.
