Read full article on original website
Related
Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss
Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
Tom Brady becomes the first NFL QB to ever throw for 100,000 passing yards
TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady and the Buccaneers may be trapped in a middling season, but the 45-year-old QB is still setting records. Brady became the only quarterback in NFL history to throw for 100,000 career passing yards when he hit Leonard Fournette in the flat for a 16-yard pick up in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams, according to WFXT-TV.
Colts becoming NFL’s laughingstock after Commanders-Carson Wentz trade is hilarious
Oh, how the tables have turned. It wasn’t long ago (just seven months) that the Washington Commanders were taken to the woodshed by the general media for saving the Indianapolis Colts from their Carson Wentz headache. While the trade hasn’t necessarily panned out for Washington — Wentz is on...
Frank Reich Sends Clear Message After Being Fired By Colts
Following a disappointing start to the 2022 season, the Indianapolis Colts fired head coach Frank Reich. An embarrassing loss to the New England Patriots was the final nail in the coffin for the head coach. Despite his past success, owner Jim Irsay decided it was time to move on from Reich.
Did the Colts give the Texans an excuse to hire Josh McCown?
One of the chief reasons why the Houston Texans didn’t hire Josh McCown in the 2021 and 2022 coaching cycles was because of the former NFL quarterback’s absence of coaching experience. Before hiring coach David Culley, McCown got an interview with the Texans for the fourth full-time coaching...
Tony Dungy Blasts Officials for Missed Call on Rams’ Jalen Ramsey
The NBC analyst wants to see consistency from officials in regard to penalizing players for removing their helmets.
Tony Dungy Pushes Back On Jim Irsay's Decision To Fire Frank Reich
The Indianapolis Colts have made headlines for some strange decision-making lately. First, the Colts benched starting quarterback Matt Ryan two weeks ago in favor of sixth-round draft pick Sam Ehlinger. Then, this week, they fired head coach Frank Reich. Reich will be replaced by former Colts ...
Tony Dungy Reacts To The Colts' Stunning Coaching Move
The Indianapolis Colts went way outside the box when naming Jeff Saturday as the interim head coach on Monday. Count Tony Dungy among the many confused onlookers. Speaking to Dan Patrick on Tuesday, the head coach who led the Colts to their last Super Bowl title said owner Jim Irsay didn't reach out to him about the coaching decision.
Indianapolis Colts fire Frank Reich, turn to Jeff Saturday as new head coach
Amid a constant flux at QB and a 3-5-1 season, the Colts have let go of coach Frank Reich, naming ESPN analyst Jeff Saturday the interim coach.
Frank Reich Deserves Another Shot at Head Coach
Wednesday on 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe, Jonas Knox, Brady Quinn and LaVar Arrington take a deeper look at Frank Reich's time in Indianapolis and believe he deserves another shot as Head Coach in the NFL.
Key Details About Jeff Saturday's Colts Coaching Staff Are Revealed
The Colts are shaking up their coaching staff after getting off to a comatose 3-5-1 start to the season.
Look: Adam Gase Suggested For Another NFL Coaching Job
No one has seen hide or hair of former Miami Dolphins and New York Jets head coach Adam Gase since the Jets fired him after the 2020 season. But one analyst believes that the man deserves another chance in the NFL. The Pittsburgh Steelers are 2-6 on the season and...
College Football's Regular Season is Better Than the NFL's Regular Season
Tuesday on 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe, Jonas Knox, Brady Quinn and LaVar Arrington believe this year encapsulates why the regular season in college football is better than the NFL, even though the NFL Playoffs are by far superior.
Tony Dungy Disagrees With Colts’ Firing Frank Reich, QB Situation
The former Indianapolis coach explained what he thinks the team should have done regarding its coach and quarterbacks.
Herd Hierarchy: Colin Cowherd Ranks the Top 10 NFL Teams After Week 9
Watch Colin Cowherd count down his rankings of the top 10 teams in the NFL after Week 9.
NFL
Move the Sticks: Patriots DB Kyle Dugger joins + Colts QB situation
Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys are joined by Patriots DB Kyle Dugger as he discusses his transition from a D-II college to the NFL, the success of the Patriots defense this season, and much more. Next, the pair look at the Colts' QB situation after firing head coach Frank Reich. To wrap up the show, the duo break down the Monday Night Football game between the Ravens and Saints.
750thegame.com
Tony Dungy reacts to Jeff Saturday’s hiring by the Colts on The Dan Patrick Show
Indianapolis Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday speaks during a news conference at the NFL football team's practice facility Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Colts Super Bowl winning head coach Tony Dungy joined Tuesday’s Dan Patrick Show (Weekdays 6-9 a.m. on 750 The Game) to give his...
Gisele is 'Gone For Good' After Giving Tom Brady an Ultimatum: Report Says
Here are the latest details into the deteriorating marriage between Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen.
Anti-Semitic Pro-Kanye West Message Shared During Florida-Georgia Game
Several antisemitic messages -- including one specifically referencing support of rapper Kanye West -- were shared in the area of TIAA Bank Field -- the home of the Jacksonville Jaguars -- before, during, and after the game between the Florida Gators and Georgia Bulldogs at the stadium on Saturday.
Fox Sports Radio
Los Angeles, CA
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
FOX Sports Radio features the biggest shows in sports radio entertainment and covers the biggest stories in sports. Home to The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Doug Gottlieb, Chris Broussard, Rob Parker, Dan Patrick, Clay Travis and much more!https://foxsportsradio.iheart.com/
Comments / 0