Blizzard has revealed that it would be removing Mei from the roster because of a problem in her Ice Wall ability that players are abusing to enter prohibited map regions. So if you are a Mei main and were intending on having a good old session of Overwatch 2 at some point in the next two weeks, then you are in for some disappointment, as Blizzard has stated that it will be removing Mei from the roster. A similar situation occurred not too long ago with Bastion and Torbjorn, who were both temporarily removed from the game when faults were discovered in their Ultimate abilities.

8 DAYS AGO