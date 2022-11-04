ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eastern New Mexico University Portales campus closed Friday

By Angel Oliva
 5 days ago
PORTALES, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Eastern New Mexico University said that the university’s Portales campus is canceling classes Friday, Nov. 4 due to the city’s ongoing water outages.

According to officials, the Portales campus will be closed and classes are canceled Friday.

As was previously reported by MyHighPlains.com, the City of Portales said in a Facebook post that it experienced water outages due to a leak in the main water line on Thursday.

The city stated that crews are working to fix the problem and that the city of Portales will be without water during this time.

