LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is back in a new locationTina HowellGonzales, LA
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mississippi River ShipwreckM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
Evelyn Janet Magee-Hill
Evelyn Janet Magee-Hill, age 76, a longtime member of Mt. Zion United Pentecostal Church and resident of Franklinton, LA passed away Saturday evening November 5, 2022 at Lakeview Regional Medical Center. She was born on April 30, 1946 to the late Virgil Magee and Ines Smith Magee, grew up in Tylertown, MS and was a graduate of Thomas School.
Rita Mae Neihaus
Rita, age 82, passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022. She was a resident of Hammond, LA. A cremation was held and a private family service will be held at a later date.
Iris (Laura) Evelyn Boarman Bresher
Iris (Laura) Evelyn Boarman Bresher, daughter of James Wise Boarman Sr. and Mary Muscolino Boarman was born on December 13, 1948, in Washington D.C. She was a loving mother of two sons, Jeffery and Donald Anderson. Iris was preceded in death by her son Donald (Donnie), and her 2 sisters Grace Alice Morrill and Mary Jane Boarman. She is survived by her three brothers Charles Roy Boarman, James Wise Boarman Jr. and David Gary Boarman. Iris is also a proud grandmother of 1 grandson, Dustin Anderson. She was just like her mother and had a very gentle spirit and was a very kind person.
Larry M. Spring
A resident of Denham Springs, LA, passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022 at Heritage Healthcare in Hammond, LA. He was born February 1, 1947 in Independence, LA and was 75 years of age. He is survived by his 2 sons, Doug Spring and wife Jolie and Steven Spring; 2 grandchildren, Heidi Jo Spring and Wyatt Spring; 2 sisters, Barbara Gatewood and Patricia Arnold; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Milliage Dewitt Spring and Willie Lucille Lewis Spring; sister, Ethel Wesley; and 2 brothers, Jay Spring and Edward Spring. Graveside Services will be held at Spring Cemetery, Amite, LA at 11:00AM Wednesday, November 9, 2022. Services conducted by Rev. Stephen Hebert. McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
DOTD's annual "Road Show" comes to Amite today
AMITE, LA – The Joint Transportation, Highways, & Public Works Committee will conduct a legislative public hearing on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. The purpose of the hearing – commonly referred to as the annual DOTD Road Show – is to review highway construction priorities for the fiscal year 2023-2024.
Glenn Eugene Drude, Sr.
Glenn Eugene Drude, Sr. passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022, in Ponchatoula, Louisiana, at the age of 77. He was born on Sunday, July 22, 1945 in Ponchatoula, Louisiana to the late Virginia Spottswood Drude and the late Charles Y. Drude. He was a resident of Ponchatoula, Louisiana. Glenn...
Ronald Michael Chapoton
Ronald Michael Chapoton passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022, in Hammond, Louisiana, at the age of 79. He was born on Monday, October 4, 1943, in New Orleans, Louisiana to the late Eura and Wallace Chapoton. He was a resident of Ponchatoula, Louisiana. Ronald graduated from Nicholls High School in New Orleans and went on to graduate from Tulane University with a BS in Finance, where he played football and then earned an MBA from UNO. He was a financial planner where he served clients and friends for more than 40 years. Ronald was a huge fan of Tulane football, active in all things political, and a passionate history buff. Later in life, he found joy in a new hobby of watching and taking care of purple martins Most of all, Ronald loved spending time with his family and friends; especially his 5 grandchildren, where he attended numerous sporting events, dance recitals, school functions, and weekends at paw-paw's.
Johnny Dale Randall
Johnny Dale Randall passed away on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, in Springfield, Louisiana, at the age of 63. He was born on Monday, August 3, 1959 in Waco, Texas to the late Nancy Gatlin Randall Simmons and the late Chevice Uvell Randall. He was a resident of Springfield, Louisiana. Johnny...
Idell Peek Booty Edwards
A resident of Kentwood, LA, passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022, at The Lodge in Amite, LA. She was born December 18, 1932, in Amite, LA and was 89 years of age. She is survived by her brother, Roddy Braddy; son, Jewel Clyde Booty, Jr.(Diane); daughter, Anita Esch(Danny); son-in-law, Thomas Doty; 5 grandchildren, Steven Esch(Jennifer), Clyde Booty, III(Barbara), Tasha Tate(Dale), Amy Cooley(Randy) and Shane Doty; great-grandchildren, Savannah Scariano(Cody), Jay Booty, Parker Esch, Brody Tate, Carson Booty(Stephanie), Lauren Esch, Drew Tate, Chloe Guidry(Randy). Preceded in death by her husband, James W. Edwards; daughter, Betty Doty; grandson, Ryan Foy; parents, Harvey Peek and Addie Braddy; sisters, Ernestine Cutrer, Emma Lambert, Helen Ridgedell, Cora Braddy and Inez Peek; brothers, Howard, Charlie, Harvey, James and Sammy. Pallbearers are Steven Esch, Parker Esch, Cody Scariano, Brody Tate, Drew Tate, Shane Doty, and Dale Tate. Honorary Pallbearers are Clyde Booty, III, Jay Booty, and Carson Booty. Visitation at McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, from 6:00PM until 9:00PM on Tuesday and from 9:00AM until 11:00AM on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at New Jerusalem United Pentecostal Church. Religious Services at New Jerusalem United Pentecostal Church at 11:00AM on Wednesday. Interment New Jerusalem United Pentecostal Cemetery, Bolivar, LA. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
Randy Wayne Culler
Randy Wayne Culler passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, surrounded by his family, at his residence in Ponchatoula, Louisiana, at the age of 73. He was born on Monday, August 29, 1949, in Greensboro, North Carolina. He was a veteran of the United States Army. Randy is survived...
Jeffrey G. Harper, Jr.
Jeffrey Glenn Harper was born in Memphis, TN on April 12, 1989 and passed away November 3, 2022. Jeffrey was a loving man of many skills and talents and could out fish anyone. He absolutely loved his parents who meant the world to them. But above anything he was an amazing father to his son Ian Harper. Ian was his most proud accomplishment, his best friend, and the one he looked up to, even though he was younger. Jeffery was an amazing person and friend to all that knew him. He had the ability to crack a joke that would brighten anyone’s day. To know Jeffrey was to love him. He will forever be missed and loved by all that knew him.
Frank Brent McCarroll
Frank Brent went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at the age of 85 on Sunday, November 6, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. He loved his family dearly and was a proud father, brother, grandfather, uncle and friend, who will be greatly missed. Frank was a charismatic, fun loving, witty, larger than life, one of a kind, and colorful character. He enjoyed watching football, being on the riverbank, pulling pranks, and most of all laughing and having fun with others.
December run-offs set for Hammond, Kentwood mayors
December 10 will be decision day for the top governmental posts in Hammond and Kentwood. According to complete but still unofficial returns from Tuesday's primary election, Hammond Mayor Pete Panepinto will have to face Tracy Washington Wells in a run-off battle to win a third term. Panepinto led a field of four in the primary election, carrying 47 percent of the vote (2,156 votes). Wells had 1,196 votes or 26 percent to finish second. John Pecoraro finished third with 801 votes (18 percent) and Darryl Smith was fourth with 413 votes (9 percent).
Steve Allan Navarre
Steve, age 43, passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022. He was a resident of Tickfaw, LA. Steve liked fishing and hunting whenever he could get out to the lake or river. He also had the best sense of humor and always had everyone laughing. Steve enjoyed building all sorts of things and loved going see antique cars. He would always keep the biggest smile on his face and never let anything bring him down. Steve was such a loving person who will be forever missed by all who knew him.
Sharp wins Killian Mayor's race; other returns from Livingston Parish
Former Livingston Parish Councilman Ronnie Sharp, Sr., has been elected Mayor of Killian. With 61.5 percent turnout reported, Sharp carried 348 votes (61 percent) to Kenny Bayhi’s 226 votes (39 percent). Bayhi has served as acting mayor since this spring when longtime mayor Gillis Windham retired. In an election...
LPSO investigates shooting on LA 40 at Jones Road
Sheriff Jason Ard confirms LPSO deputies responded to a report of shots fired around 1p.m., on Monday. This incident is reported to have happened on Hwy 40 at Jones Rd - at an Independence address - located within Livingston Parish. At this time, one victim has been transported with non-life threatening injuries.
Portion of Old Genessee Road closed today for emergency repair
TICKFAW---Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller announced today that a portion of Old Genessee Road will be closed Wednesday for emergency repairs. Miller said Old Genessee Road will be closed at a point approximately three-tenths of a mile west of its intersection with LA 1065 starting at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9. The roadway will remain closed until approximately 2 p.m. that day, so repairs can be made on the bridge. Motorists are urged to use alternate routes while work is being completed.
Marjorie Anthon Edwards
On November 3, 2022 Marjorie Anthon Edwards, at the age of seventy-five, left us to await the Resurrection. We hope in that day. She was a lifetime member of the Blood River Church of God where she led worship and taught many Sunday School classes. She loved raising her children, and enjoyed watching her grandchildren grow and play. Her smile was infectious and rarely left her face, even during the hard times.
Dominguez, Anthony win School Board contests; Simmons and Piazza set for Dec. runoff
One veteran board member and a first-time candidate were elected to four-year terms on the Tangipahoa Parish School Board Tuesday night. Veteran member Rose Dominguez won a new term on the Board. The District I rep received 78 percent of the vote against Arden Wells. Turnout was estimated at 43.6 percent.
Motorcyclist dies in crash near Pumpkin Center Road Tuesday evening
PUMPKIN CENTER---Last night, shortly before 6:30 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 22 at the intersection with LA Hwy 1249 in Tangipahoa Parish. The crash claimed the life of 57-year-old Janie Blouin of Norco. The initial investigation revealed...
