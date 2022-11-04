Read full article on original website
WEAU-TV 13
Western Wisconsin voters mixed on school referenda in fall election
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Wisconsin’s 2022 fall election marked a high-water moment for school referenda on ballots. 166 school referenda questions were posed to voters this year, the most since 2000, when voters decided on 192 school district referenda questions. 2000′s total was before limits on how many...
WEAU-TV 13
Western Wisconsin voters elect state Assembly, Senate reps
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Western Wisconsin voters made their choices for representatives in the state Assembly and Senate Tuesday. Half of the state Senate and all of the state Assembly seats were up for election this year. In the state Senate, voters in districts 23, 25, 29 and 31...
WEAU-TV 13
Wisconsin man charged in fed court with threatening Evers
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A Wisconsin man has been charged in federal court with threatening Gov. Tony Evers. An affidavit unsealed Monday charges Michael A. Yaker, of Village of Windsor, Wis., with sending emails threatening Evers on Oct. 27. A Dane County detective wrote that he recognized the originating email as Yaker’s because of a long string of threat investigations dating to 2010. A court file showed a warrant was issued for Yaker. No phone listing could be found for him. Evers is seeking a second term in Tuesday’s election against Republican Tim Michels.
WEAU-TV 13
Abortion, crime color Kaul bid for 2nd AG term against Toney
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul is hoping to fend off Republican Eric Toney for a second term as Wisconsin’s top law enforcement official. It’s a critical race in battleground Wisconsin, one of the many states nationwide where both parties have turned to attorneys general over the last decade to challenge the other side’s policies in state and federal court. Kaul is a former federal prosecutor and Toney is the current Fond du Lac County prosecutor. Kaul has built his campaign around his opposition to the state’s 173-year-old abortion ban. He’s also questioned whether Toney would use the attorney general’s office to ensure Donald Trump wins the state in 2024. Toney has attacked Kaul on crime.
WEAU-TV 13
Mandela Barnes shares some of his policy priorities if elected
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - As election day nears, candidates are making their last-minute pitches to Wisconsinites. Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Mandela Barnes spoke with WEAU about his intentions if elected. “I would get to work right away on ending those bad trade deals that have hurt Wisconsin’s workers...
WEAU-TV 13
Evers touts achievements, Michels promises changes
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels included De Pere in his 11th-hour campaigning Monday. He spoke about how he wants to make changes in the state on matters like education and cracking down on crime. “Going to stand with law enforcement. Going to back the blue....
WEAU-TV 13
2022 Wisconsin Fall Election Results
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Here you will find access to the 2022 Wisconsin Fall Election results!. First, you can check our election tracker for all of the biggest statewide and local races. These will be updated in real-time as ballots are counted and submitted. These will also be part of our WEAU 13 News broadcasts. Click here to see the Fall Election results!
WEAU-TV 13
Republican Tom Tiffany wins reelection to U.S. House in Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District
WASHINGTON (AP) - Republican Tom Tiffany wins reelection to U.S. House in Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District. Tiffany previously served in the Wisconsin State Assembly and State Senate for the 12th District. There are eight congressional districts in Wisconsin. The 7th Congressional District covers the majority of northern Wisconsin. During...
WEAU-TV 13
Things to know for the Nov. 8 midterm election in Wisconsin
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Tuesday’s midterm election is set to determine which party will lead state houses and Congress. If you plan to vote in person, you’ll want to make sure you’re prepared. Voters in Wisconsin will choose a governor and a U.S. senator. Polls indicate...
WEAU-TV 13
Election guide: What to know before you go vote in the 2022 General Election
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The polls to vote in-person for Wisconsin’s General Election on Nov. 8 open up at 7 a.m. NBC15 has you covered with a voter guide on what you need to bring to the polls, where to find your polling place and how to turn in an absentee ballot.
WEAU-TV 13
DNR celebrates successful 2022 elk hunting season
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is celebrating a successful elk hunting season. The state’s fifth elk hunting season opened Oct. 15 and closed Oct. 19 as a result of all four state-licensed hunters filling their harvest authorizations. The DNR drew three hunters at...
WEAU-TV 13
Three die and three hurt after car runs stop sign
ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (AP) - Three people died and three others were hurt after a driver ran a stop sign in southern Wisconsin. Rock County Sheriff’s Sgt. Peter Falk said the crash happened around 9:45 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Highway 11 and Highway H in the town of Center. Falk said that a southbound Nissan Maxima failed to stop at the stop sign at Highway 11 before a Ford Escape smashed into the driver’s side of the car. The drivers of both vehicles and a passenger in the Nissan died at the scene. Falk said a passenger in the Ford and two passengers in the Nissan were taken to a hospital in Janesville with injuries.
