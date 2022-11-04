Read full article on original website
Manchester City announces record profits for 2021-22
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City reported record revenues and profits for the club in its latest financial statement released on Monday, saying “beautiful football” was the main reason for its success. Revenues of 613 million pounds ($693 million) for the 2021-22 fiscal year surpassed the figure...
Fake LeBron, Schefter accounts among those tweeting non-news
So if Twitter is to be believed, LeBron James wants to leave the Los Angeles Lakers, Adam Schefter says Josh McDaniels is done as coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, Aroldis Chapman is sticking with the New York Yankees, and Connor McDavid has been traded from the Edmonton Oilers to the New York Islanders.
Why the price tag for a 2030 Winter Games in Sapporo just shot up more than $100 million
Sapporo’s proposed budget for hosting the 2030 Winter Games shot up by more than $100 million due to Japan’s inflation. The other city in the race, Salt Lake City, is promising a break-even budget even if costs go up.
"Love Is Blind" Season Three Was Filmed at These Texas Apartments
The Love Is Blind season three finale and reunion have officially dropped on Netflix. Whether you’ve watched the episodes already or still plan on it, you’ve probably been curious about this season’s exact filming locations. Of course, the cast all hails from Dallas and the honeymoon vacation after the pods (which are in Atlanta) was moved to Malibu, California, instead of a resort in Mexico. What you may not know is that the "neutral zone" apartments where the new couples live during the season are actually located in Addison, Texas, a suburb of Dallas.
