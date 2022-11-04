ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Houston Chronicle

Manchester City announces record profits for 2021-22

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City reported record revenues and profits for the club in its latest financial statement released on Monday, saying “beautiful football” was the main reason for its success. Revenues of 613 million pounds ($693 million) for the 2021-22 fiscal year surpassed the figure...
Houston Chronicle

"Love Is Blind" Season Three Was Filmed at These Texas Apartments

The Love Is Blind season three finale and reunion have officially dropped on Netflix. Whether you’ve watched the episodes already or still plan on it, you’ve probably been curious about this season’s exact filming locations. Of course, the cast all hails from Dallas and the honeymoon vacation after the pods (which are in Atlanta) was moved to Malibu, California, instead of a resort in Mexico. What you may not know is that the "neutral zone" apartments where the new couples live during the season are actually located in Addison, Texas, a suburb of Dallas.
ADDISON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy