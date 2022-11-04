ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, ME

Related
WCVB

Boston Police officer accused of operating under influence of drugs

BOSTON — A Boston Police Department officer was arrested Monday and charged with operating under the influence of drugs. Christopher Long was arrested by officers of the Haverhill Police Department Drug Control Unit. “These allegations, if proven to be true, are unacceptable for any police officer. We will hold...
BOSTON, MA
WMTW

Threat causes lockdown at Maine Medical Center Scarborough Campus

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Locations of Maine Medical Partners Scarborough were locked down after threats were made against employees, police confirmed. Officials say a representative of the Maine Medical Neurosurgery and Spine reported a person made vague but concerning statements against employees. The office was locked down for around 90...
SCARBOROUGH, ME
mainepublic.org

Dennis Dechaine's DNA 'excluded' from crime scene items after enhanced testing

New and enhanced DNA testing of several items recovered from the crime scene in Bowdoin where 12-year-old Sarah Cherry was killed in 1988 does not directly tie convicted murderer Dennis Dechaine to her death. An evidence examination report from the California-based Serological Research Institute says Dechaine is excluded from four...
BOWDOIN, ME
WPFO

Sanford Police warn Mainers about Facebook puppy scam

SANFORD (WGME) -- Sanford Police say they have received several reports from Mainers about scammers claiming to sell puppies on Facebook. Police say the buyer sends money for the puppies and arranges to meet with the seller to retrieve the puppies. The address is real, but the people living at...
SANFORD, ME
WMTW

Police issue alert for missing 21-year-old from Portland

PORTLAND, Maine — A silver alert has been issued for a missing 21-year-old man from Portland. Officials said Samuel Mugisha was last seen leaving his apartment on Auburn Street Friday morning around 8 a.m. Officials say Mugisha is known to walk to his uncle's home in Westbrook, but he...
PORTLAND, ME
NECN

Wrong-Way Driver Charged With DWI After Causing 4-Vehicle Crash in NH

A wrong-way driver caused a major 4-vehicle crash on the F.E. Everett Turnpike in Nashua, New Hampshire, on Sunday night. State police said they received multiple reports shortly after 8:30 p.m. of a car driving the wrong way on the highway. Initial reports indicated that the vehicle entered the highway going the wrong way from the Circumreferential Highway and then continued traveling north in the southbound lane.
NASHUA, NH
businessnhmagazine.com

Longtime statewide leader, public official, trial lawyer, criminal justice advocate Lincoln Soldati dies

Lincoln Soldati, former Strafford County Attorney, Mayor of Somersworth, NH and US Congressional candidate, died Nov. 6, 2022. He placed himself in hospice after receiving a diagnosis of stage four esophageal cancer at Mass General Hospital. He went to Hyder Family Hospice House, on the grounds of Strafford County Complex where he first made his name as Strafford County Attorney.
SOMERSWORTH, NH
NECN

Missing Maine Man Found Safe

Police say a 23-year-old man who had reported missing in Gorham, Maine, has now been found. A Silver Alert was issued for Robert Murray on Sunday, saying he had last been known to be at his Finn Parker Road home in Gorham around 12:50 p.m. But state police reported around 10:30 p.m. that he had been safely located.
GORHAM, ME

