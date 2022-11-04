A wrong-way driver caused a major 4-vehicle crash on the F.E. Everett Turnpike in Nashua, New Hampshire, on Sunday night. State police said they received multiple reports shortly after 8:30 p.m. of a car driving the wrong way on the highway. Initial reports indicated that the vehicle entered the highway going the wrong way from the Circumreferential Highway and then continued traveling north in the southbound lane.

NASHUA, NH ・ 2 DAYS AGO