WCVB
Boston Police officer accused of operating under influence of drugs
BOSTON — A Boston Police Department officer was arrested Monday and charged with operating under the influence of drugs. Christopher Long was arrested by officers of the Haverhill Police Department Drug Control Unit. “These allegations, if proven to be true, are unacceptable for any police officer. We will hold...
Police issue Silver Alert for missing South Portland woman
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — State police said Wednesday that a South Portland reported missing on Monday had been found.
WMTW
Threat causes lockdown at Maine Medical Center Scarborough Campus
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Locations of Maine Medical Partners Scarborough were locked down after threats were made against employees, police confirmed. Officials say a representative of the Maine Medical Neurosurgery and Spine reported a person made vague but concerning statements against employees. The office was locked down for around 90...
State Police: Medford man arrested after fleeing attempted stop, fatally striking woman with car
A Medford man is expected to face multiple criminal charges after fatally striking a woman in her car moments after he attempted to flee an attempted stop by Massachusetts State Police. According to an MSP spokesperson, members of the State Police narcotics task force attempted to stop Hector Bannister-Sanchez while...
Six Vehicles Involved in Rush Hour Collisions on I-295 in Brunswick, Maine
The setting sun was a factor in two separate crashes on I-295 in Brunswick Tuesday afternoon, that left two people seriously injured. At around 4:10 p.m., police and paramedics responded to a report of two, three-vehicle crashes in the southbound lanes of Interstate 295 at mile marker 27, according to Shannon Moss of the Maine Department of Public Safety.
mainepublic.org
Dennis Dechaine's DNA 'excluded' from crime scene items after enhanced testing
New and enhanced DNA testing of several items recovered from the crime scene in Bowdoin where 12-year-old Sarah Cherry was killed in 1988 does not directly tie convicted murderer Dennis Dechaine to her death. An evidence examination report from the California-based Serological Research Institute says Dechaine is excluded from four...
WPFO
'Despicable act': Police looking for man who dumped dishwasher, fridge in Bath cemetery
BATH (WGME) -- Police want to know who dumped a refrigerator and a dishwasher in a Bath cemetery on Monday. Police say a man in a black pickup truck dumped a refrigerator and dishwasher in the Oak Grove Cemetery. We are investigating an incident that occurred yesterday afternoon in the...
Police respond to two multi-vehicle crashes on I-295 in Brunswick
BRUNSWICK, Maine — Two people were transported to a nearby hospital following two multi-vehicle crashes that occurred in Brunswick on Tuesday afternoon. At approximately 4:10 p.m., officers responded to a report of two, three-vehicle crashes on I-295 southbound at mile marker 27, according to a news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety.
whdh.com
Police: Wrong-way driver arrested for DWI after hitting multiple cars, injuring motorcyclist in Nashua, NH
NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A Nashua, New Hampshire resident is facing charges after state police say they were impaired behind the wheel when they drove the wrong way down the highway Sunday night, striking several vehicles and leaving a motorcyclist hospitalized with serious injuries. Troopers responding to multiple reports of...
whdh.com
Police seek info from public following fatal accident in Nashua, New Hampshire
NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Police in Nashua say a 22-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle accident near the state line with Massachusetts. According to the department, the victim was the driver and only occupant when the crash happened before 2 a.m. at 427 Main Dunstable Road. The victim was...
Driver in deadly Taunton crash held without bail
A Medford man accused of causing a deadly crash in Taunton faced a judge Tuesday morning.
WPFO
Sanford Police warn Mainers about Facebook puppy scam
SANFORD (WGME) -- Sanford Police say they have received several reports from Mainers about scammers claiming to sell puppies on Facebook. Police say the buyer sends money for the puppies and arranges to meet with the seller to retrieve the puppies. The address is real, but the people living at...
Portland man arrested after allegedly fleeing from head-on crash
NEW GLOUCESTER, Maine — A man from Portland has been arrested after fleeing the scene of a head-on crash. Capt. Craig Smith with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said the head-on crash happened in the area of 1128 Lewiston Road around 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. Deputies responded to reports that a man and woman had fled the scene.
WMTW
Police issue alert for missing 21-year-old from Portland
PORTLAND, Maine — A silver alert has been issued for a missing 21-year-old man from Portland. Officials said Samuel Mugisha was last seen leaving his apartment on Auburn Street Friday morning around 8 a.m. Officials say Mugisha is known to walk to his uncle's home in Westbrook, but he...
NECN
Wrong-Way Driver Charged With DWI After Causing 4-Vehicle Crash in NH
A wrong-way driver caused a major 4-vehicle crash on the F.E. Everett Turnpike in Nashua, New Hampshire, on Sunday night. State police said they received multiple reports shortly after 8:30 p.m. of a car driving the wrong way on the highway. Initial reports indicated that the vehicle entered the highway going the wrong way from the Circumreferential Highway and then continued traveling north in the southbound lane.
businessnhmagazine.com
Longtime statewide leader, public official, trial lawyer, criminal justice advocate Lincoln Soldati dies
Lincoln Soldati, former Strafford County Attorney, Mayor of Somersworth, NH and US Congressional candidate, died Nov. 6, 2022. He placed himself in hospice after receiving a diagnosis of stage four esophageal cancer at Mass General Hospital. He went to Hyder Family Hospice House, on the grounds of Strafford County Complex where he first made his name as Strafford County Attorney.
WPFO
Massachusetts man accused driving over 100 mph with child in car in New Hampshire
BOW, New Hampshire (WGME) -- A Massachusetts man is accused of driving nearly 110 mph on a New Hampshire highway with a child in the car. New Hampshire State Police say they clocked a car going 107 mph on I-93 in Bow on Saturday. Troopers say they pulled the driver,...
22-year-old man killed in single-vehicle rollover in Nashua
NASHUA, NH — A 22-year old man killed after an early morning single vehicle rollover crash in Nashua. Nashua police, fire and EMS responded to a report of a single car rollover on Main Dunstable Road by the intersection of Rene drive around 2 a.m. Sunday morning, according to police.
whdh.com
Community members remember victim of deadly Mattapan shooting, decry spike in violence
BOSTON (WHDH) - Friends of Edwin Pizarro, of Mattapan, who police identified as the victim of a deadly double shooting in the neighborhood Sunday night mourned him on Monday as community leaders spoke out against a recent uptick in gun violence in the city. “Just terrible, terrible day,” a friend...
NECN
Missing Maine Man Found Safe
Police say a 23-year-old man who had reported missing in Gorham, Maine, has now been found. A Silver Alert was issued for Robert Murray on Sunday, saying he had last been known to be at his Finn Parker Road home in Gorham around 12:50 p.m. But state police reported around 10:30 p.m. that he had been safely located.
