Wednesday's Scores

Huron def. Aberdeen Central, 25-22, 26-24, 14-25, 25-17 Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
2022 Minnesota High School Volleyball State Tournament

At Xcel Energy Center (all classes) Lakeville North def. Centennial, 25-19, 23-25, 25-12, 25-20 East Ridge def. Stillwater, 19-25, 25-20, 25-15, 25-20 Burnsville vs. Chaska, 9 a.m. Centennial vs. Stillwater, 11 a.m. Semifinal. Wayzata vs. Rogers, 9 a.m. Lakeville North vs. East Ridge, 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. Consolation Championship.
MINNESOTA STATE
Southern Cal 86, CS Bakersfield 41

SOUTHERN CAL (1-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 49.180, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Adika 3-4, Perkins 3-4, Sissoko 1-1, Otto 1-1, Marshall 0-1, Littleton 0-6, Williams 0-1, Doumbia 0-2, Bigby 0-4) Blocked Shots: 7 (Marshall 4, Sissoko 1, Littleton 1, Love 1) Turnovers: 18 (Love 4, Sissoko 3, Doumbia 3, Adika...
PHOTOS: LSU takes down Kansas City in Matt McMahon's debut

The Tigers began the Matt McMahon era in Baton Rouge on a high note Wednesday night with a 74-63 win over Kansas City, though it was a bit too close for comfort. The Roos lost their opener to a Division II program in Lincoln, but they had this one within five with just over five minutes to play. However, LSU ultimately prevailed to avoid a spoiler in McMahon’s first game at the helm.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Marist 73, American 69

AMERICAN (0-1) O'Neil 3-8 0-0 8, Rogers 5-8 1-2 12, Knotek 2-5 0-1 6, Smalls 5-14 0-0 12, Stephens 3-8 0-0 7, Sprouse 4-9 2-2 14, Ballisager Webb 4-5 0-0 8, Donadio 1-3 0-0 2, Ball 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-61 3-5 69. MARIST (1-0) Cooley 3-6 0-0 8, Ingo...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
ROBERT MORRIS 84, PITTSBURGH-GREENSBURG 49

PITT.-GREENSBURGMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .321, FT .813. 3-Point Goals: 2-22, .091 (France 2-10, Crockett 0-1, Cummings 0-1, Hardy 0-1, Jones 0-1, Karpuzi 0-1, Marinchak 0-3, Arbuckle 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 13 (Marinchak 6, Jones 2, Priah 2, France, Hardy, Williams). Steals: 4 (France, Jones,...
DAVIDSON 102, WRIGHT STATE 97, 2OT

Percentages: FG .522, FT .611. 3-Point Goals: 10-23, .435 (Loyer 5-12, Bailey 2-3, Kochera 2-5, Mennenga 1-2, Watson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Skogman 2). Turnovers: 16 (Loyer 7, Skogman 3, Bailey 2, Mennenga 2, Huffman, Logan). Steals: 4 (Huffman 2, Bailey, Loyer). Technical Fouls:...
FAIRBORN, OH
WINTHROP 78, PIEDMONT 56

Percentages: FG .367, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Clements-Owens 4-8, Jolly 2-4, Palmer 1-1, Richter 1-3, Norman 0-1, Stimpson 0-1, Reardon 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Helenbrook 3). Turnovers: 19 (Jolly 7, Clements-Owens 3, Beagle 2, Dean 2, Palmer 2, Norman, Reardon, Richter). Steals:...
YOUNGSTOWN STATE 90, TENNESSEE-MARTIN 72

Percentages: FG .467, FT .550. 3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Williams 2-6, Sears 1-2, Simon 1-2, Stewart 1-5). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Curry 2, Jeffries, Myers, Nix, Simon). Turnovers: 15 (Simon 4, Sears 3, Curry 2, Endicott 2, Jeffries 2, Nix, Stewart). Steals: 7 (Simon 2,...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

