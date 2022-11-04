Read full article on original website
Wednesday's Scores
Huron def. Aberdeen Central, 25-22, 26-24, 14-25, 25-17 Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Looking For An Encore: PHS girls water polo looks to win Valley title again
The Porterville Panthers girls water polo team is looking to make a repeat of last year with a win in CIF Central Section Division 3 Championship game, where this year it go against the San Joaquin Memorial Panthers. The teams will play at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Panthers pool.
2022 Minnesota High School Volleyball State Tournament
At Xcel Energy Center (all classes) Lakeville North def. Centennial, 25-19, 23-25, 25-12, 25-20 East Ridge def. Stillwater, 19-25, 25-20, 25-15, 25-20 Burnsville vs. Chaska, 9 a.m. Centennial vs. Stillwater, 11 a.m. Semifinal. Wayzata vs. Rogers, 9 a.m. Lakeville North vs. East Ridge, 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. Consolation Championship.
Southern Cal 86, CS Bakersfield 41
SOUTHERN CAL (1-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 49.180, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Adika 3-4, Perkins 3-4, Sissoko 1-1, Otto 1-1, Marshall 0-1, Littleton 0-6, Williams 0-1, Doumbia 0-2, Bigby 0-4) Blocked Shots: 7 (Marshall 4, Sissoko 1, Littleton 1, Love 1) Turnovers: 18 (Love 4, Sissoko 3, Doumbia 3, Adika...
PHOTOS: LSU takes down Kansas City in Matt McMahon's debut
The Tigers began the Matt McMahon era in Baton Rouge on a high note Wednesday night with a 74-63 win over Kansas City, though it was a bit too close for comfort. The Roos lost their opener to a Division II program in Lincoln, but they had this one within five with just over five minutes to play. However, LSU ultimately prevailed to avoid a spoiler in McMahon’s first game at the helm.
Newcomers shine in debuts, lift LSU over Kansas City
Adam Miller scored 18 points and KJ Williams had a double-double as LSU defeated Kansas City 74-63 in its season
Marist 73, American 69
AMERICAN (0-1) O'Neil 3-8 0-0 8, Rogers 5-8 1-2 12, Knotek 2-5 0-1 6, Smalls 5-14 0-0 12, Stephens 3-8 0-0 7, Sprouse 4-9 2-2 14, Ballisager Webb 4-5 0-0 8, Donadio 1-3 0-0 2, Ball 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-61 3-5 69. MARIST (1-0) Cooley 3-6 0-0 8, Ingo...
ROBERT MORRIS 84, PITTSBURGH-GREENSBURG 49
PITT.-GREENSBURGMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .321, FT .813. 3-Point Goals: 2-22, .091 (France 2-10, Crockett 0-1, Cummings 0-1, Hardy 0-1, Jones 0-1, Karpuzi 0-1, Marinchak 0-3, Arbuckle 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 13 (Marinchak 6, Jones 2, Priah 2, France, Hardy, Williams). Steals: 4 (France, Jones,...
DAVIDSON 102, WRIGHT STATE 97, 2OT
Percentages: FG .522, FT .611. 3-Point Goals: 10-23, .435 (Loyer 5-12, Bailey 2-3, Kochera 2-5, Mennenga 1-2, Watson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Skogman 2). Turnovers: 16 (Loyer 7, Skogman 3, Bailey 2, Mennenga 2, Huffman, Logan). Steals: 4 (Huffman 2, Bailey, Loyer). Technical Fouls:...
WINTHROP 78, PIEDMONT 56
Percentages: FG .367, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Clements-Owens 4-8, Jolly 2-4, Palmer 1-1, Richter 1-3, Norman 0-1, Stimpson 0-1, Reardon 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Helenbrook 3). Turnovers: 19 (Jolly 7, Clements-Owens 3, Beagle 2, Dean 2, Palmer 2, Norman, Reardon, Richter). Steals:...
YOUNGSTOWN STATE 90, TENNESSEE-MARTIN 72
Percentages: FG .467, FT .550. 3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Williams 2-6, Sears 1-2, Simon 1-2, Stewart 1-5). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Curry 2, Jeffries, Myers, Nix, Simon). Turnovers: 15 (Simon 4, Sears 3, Curry 2, Endicott 2, Jeffries 2, Nix, Stewart). Steals: 7 (Simon 2,...
