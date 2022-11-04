Read full article on original website
Some Middle Tennessee schools close to contain flu
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A surge of flu cases has caused some Midstate schools to shut down classes. Coffee County Schools are closed Monday, November 7, and Perry County Schools are closed both November 7 and 8 with several students out sick. According to the CDC, Southeastern and South-Central states...
WBKO
Girls Day Out Event This Saturday
Girls Day Out Event This Saturday
WBKO
Gorman sweeps competition for Warren County Judge Executive
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Doug Gorman (R) attains the spot for Warren County Judge Executive. Gorman has won with 24, 648 votes to Keith Evanoffs’ (D) 10, 845 and Jim Duffers’ (I) 2, 343. He was able to capture 65% of the votes.
WBKO
Bristow Elementary students showcase diversity at International Fair
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Students at Bristow Elementary School had the opportunity to learn about their fellow classmates at an International Fair, Monday morning. Several multi-lingual students in the 4th, 5th, and 6th grades created and put together displays to talk about their cultural backgrounds and where they came from.
WBKO
Brett Guthrie keeps U.S. House District 2 seat
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) - Republican incumbent Brett Guthrie has kept his seat from challenger Hank Lindeman. With 71% of the total votes reported, Guthrie won the seat with 148,388, or 71% of the reported vote as of 12:30 a.m. and Linderman has 59,310 total votes. Copyright 2022 The Associated...
WBKO
Baking Showdown for the Affordable Christmas Program on Nov. 18th
Baking Showdown for the Affordable Christmas Program on Nov. 18th
WBKO
No names on Butler County ballot for City Council, Mayor
ROCHESTER, Ky. (WBKO) - On November 8, 2022, two of the biggest races took place in the small town of Rochester, but there were no names on the ballot for Mayoral or City Council candidates. Instead, it only featured a spot for write-in candidates. This led to a bit of...
WBKO
Pet of the Week: Meet Maliki!
Pet of the Week: Meet Maliki!
WBKO
Isolated showers early, then dry and mild later
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A few isolated showers are possible this early morning, especially south of Bowling Green. These showers will dissipate quickly, so you won’t need the rain gear for long. Most of us will wake up to a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures still...
WBKO
Afternoon temperatures look great for Wednesday!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The rest of your work week is looking great temperature wise seeing highs in the 70s through Thursday and still above average Friday. Expect more sunshine in the next two days before a major change arrives Friday. Afternoon readings will remain unseasonably warm until we...
WBKO
Kendle White signs her Letter of Intent to WKU
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green senior outfielder Kendle White signed her letter of intent to continue her athletic career to the collegiate level, where she’ll be staying home and attending Western Kentucky University to play softball. “It’s crazy. It’s unbelievable,” White said. “Honestly, this has been my...
WBKO
One more nice, warm day!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We will have one more day in the 70s tomorrow before major changes arrive Friday!. Afternoon readings will remain unseasonably warm until we arrive at the weekend. On Friday (Veterans Day), moisture from Hurricane Nicole will clip across our region. The best chance for rain is along and east of I-65. Then a sharp cold front moves through, sending in our coldest air of the season! Highs tumble into the 40s Saturday and Sunday, with lows plunging into the very cold 20s.
WBKO
Rand Paul, wife vote at Warren County voting center
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Senator Rand Paul and his wife voted for the 2022 Mid-Term elections Tuesday morning. The pair arrived around 10 a.m. at Cumberland Trace Elementary, one of the voting centers in Warren County. After voting, Paul spoke with reporters commenting on the enthusiasm he’s seeing with...
WBKO
Dominic Davis signs his Letter of Intent to Rend Lake College
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green senior Catcher Dominic Davis signed his Letter of Intent to continue his athletic career at Rend Lake College. RLC is located in Ina, Illinois, and what attracted him there was the community. “They offered me a full scholarship and whenever I was there,...
WBKO
Cast your vote for a warm Tuesday!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s a new week, but unseasonably warm temperatures continue! We will stay warm through Thursday before a major change arrives. Expect fair to partly cloudy skies Election Day through Thursday. Afternoon readings will remain unseasonably warm until we arrive at the weekend. On Friday (Veterans Day), a sharp cold front moves through, sending in our coldest air of the season! Highs tumble into the 40s Saturday and Sunday, with lows plunging into the very cold 20s. There’s only a slight chance for a shower Friday. Most of us will not experience rain through at least next Monday.
WBKO
Briggs earns C-USA Offensive Player of the Week after monumental performance
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After WKU took sweeps on the road against Florida Atlantic and FIU, the Lady Toppers are now 13-0 in the conference and have a perfect record on the road. Outside hitter Paige Briggs was named the league’s Offensive Player of the Week. Committing only...
WBKO
Reed earns CFPA Week 10 Honorable Mention honors
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For the second time this season, WKU quarterback Austin Reed has earned College Football Performance Awards Honorable Mention National Performer of the Week. Reed was also recognized with honorable mention honors after his Week 4 performance against FIU. In WKU’s dominant 59-7 victory over Charlotte,...
WBKO
Reed wins C-USA Offensive Player of the Week
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU quarterback Austin Reed has been named Conference USA Offensive Player of the Week, the league announced Monday. It is Reed’s first player of the week honor and WKU’s fourth player of the week this season. Reed threw for a season-high 409 yards...
