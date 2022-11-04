BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We will have one more day in the 70s tomorrow before major changes arrive Friday!. Afternoon readings will remain unseasonably warm until we arrive at the weekend. On Friday (Veterans Day), moisture from Hurricane Nicole will clip across our region. The best chance for rain is along and east of I-65. Then a sharp cold front moves through, sending in our coldest air of the season! Highs tumble into the 40s Saturday and Sunday, with lows plunging into the very cold 20s.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 3 HOURS AGO