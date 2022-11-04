Freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino dished out four assists in Indiana’s win against Morehead State on Monday evening. Beyond Hood-Schifino finding his former Montverde teammate Malik Reneau in the pick-and-roll, he was also instrumental in unlocking the 3-point shot for Indiana after the break. The freshman assisted on all three of IU’s 3-pointers in the second half.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 11 HOURS AGO