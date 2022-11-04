ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
insidethehall.com

Film Session: Morehead State

Freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino dished out four assists in Indiana’s win against Morehead State on Monday evening. Beyond Hood-Schifino finding his former Montverde teammate Malik Reneau in the pick-and-roll, he was also instrumental in unlocking the 3-point shot for Indiana after the break. The freshman assisted on all three of IU’s 3-pointers in the second half.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
insidethehall.com

Five takeaways from Indiana’s win against Morehead State

Indiana opened the 2022-23 season with a comfortable 88-53 win against Morehead State on Monday at Assembly Hall. Here are five takeaways from the exhibition win against the Eagles:. Indiana’s frontcourt dominates. Indiana has one of the top frontcourts in the Big Ten and had little trouble dominating in...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
insidethehall.com

What to expect: Morehead State

Indiana opens season two of the Mike Woodson era tonight in Bloomington against Morehead State. The season opener will tip at 7 p.m. ET on B1G+ with Griffin Epstein, Jack Edwards and Audrey Hausberger on the call. The 123rd season of Indiana men’s basketball tips off tonight in Bloomington.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
insidethehall.com

2022-2023 Preseason Bracketology

With the college basketball season tipping off today, it’s time to go on record with my preseason bracket projections. This set of projections is always the toughest to do since there isn’t actual data to use, not to mention the massive roster churn from year to year. Regarding...
BLOOMINGTON, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy