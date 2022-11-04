Read full article on original website
Related
Democratic candidate for governor falling behind in polls, loses endorsement from top teachers union
Top Nevada teachers union not to endorse any midterm candidate in the governor's race while new polls find Gov. Steve Sisolak is trailing behind GOP opponent Joe Lombardo.
Laxalt leads Cortez Masto in Nevada Senate race: poll
Republican candidate Adam Laxalt holds a 5-percentage point lead over Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D) in the Nevada Senate race, according to a survey from Emerson College Polling, KLAS 8 News Now and The Hill released Tuesday. The poll found Laxalt holding 50 percent support among very likely voters, compared...
Nevada governor election update: race not called yet
Nevada 2022 elections: Who is Joe Lombardo? Who is Steve Sisolak? Who won the Nevada 2022 governor election?
Poll: Nevada Republicans lead Democrats in senate, three of four congressional races
(The Center Square) – Nevada Republicans lead Democrats in the Senate race and all House District races but one, according to the most recent survey by Emerson College Polling, KLAS 8 News Now, and The Hill. Republican Senate candidate Adam Laxalt’s support is at 50%, up 8 points since...
Sen. Kelly asks feds to halt Salton Sea project funding until California gives up more Colorado River water
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Arizona Senator Mark Kelly is calling on federal officials to halt funding for California's Salton Sea project until the state gives up more of its Colorado River Water, a letter from the senator said Tuesday. The letter, sent to the U.S. Secretary of the Interior...
Breaking News - Arizona Governor Ducey Files Lawsuit Against the Federal Government to Keep the Border Wall Containers
Governor Ducey - Twitter Pictures of AZ Border Mission containers. On Oct. 21 Governor Doug Ducey announced that he had filed a federal lawsuit against the U.S. Forest Service and the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation and the US Dept. of Agriculture in order to keep the Arizona border wall shipping containers.
Republicans Risk Losing Safely Red Senate Seat, And Are Blaming Mitt Romney
Since Utah become a state, its voters have elected a non-Republican candidate to the U.S. Senate just five times in its one-and-a-quarter centuries of existence. But voters appear poised to unseat Republican Senator Mike Lee in favor of an independent candidate at a time the nation's two major parties are grappling for control of Congress. And the blame, Republicans say, lies at the feet of the party's former presidential nominee, Mitt Romney.
Advocate
Nevada GOP Attorney General Candidate Defends Use of Anti-Trans Slur
Sigal Chattah, the Republican nominee for Nevada attorney general, is defending and doubling down on her use of an anti-transgender slur. In late September, Chattah drew criticism for using the t word (The Advocate won’t use the full term, but be warned, it’s used in the video below) and for saying there should be “a lot less” trans people. Then recently, Las Vegas TV interviewer Brian Loftus asked her about her use of the term, which she has defended because, she said, it’s used in books and movies.
Arizona voter says they were intimidated trying to vote. See surveillance video
Several voters in Arizona say they faced intimidation trying to vote. CNN's Kyung Lah reports.
KOLO TV Reno
Election scrutiny high, but US votes without major hitches
(AP) - The final day of voting in the 2022 midterms unfolded Tuesday without major disruptions or widespread problems, a relatively trouble-free end to the first nationwide election since a campaign of conspiracy theories and false claims began attacking public confidence in the way ballots are cast and counted. Scattered...
'A sea change:' Weighing the impact of new GOP majority on NC Supreme Court
Both parties dumped millions into ads proving how critically important Republicans and Democrats see the high court. Redistricting may be the biggest reason why.
Dangerous Cities in Nevada
Nevada has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.Image by lindsayascott from Pixabay.
Midterms showed voters lack the 'hatred' for Biden they have for Clintons, Obama, some critics say
Voters' disdain for heavily unpopular Hillary Clinton didn't translate with similar disdain for left-wing Joe Biden, the panel on Fox News' 'The Five' said.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada could decide control of Congress with multiple seats in play
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - A lot of attention is on the state of Nevada as multiple House and Senate seats remain in play with control of Congress on the line. Nevada has earned a reputation as being a swing state but in recent years Democrats have racked up more wins than losses. Currently, they control 3 of the state’s 4 House seats. They also control the silver state’s Senate seats. However, political experts tell the Washington News Bureau that this year Republicans have gained an edge as redistricting redistributed Democratic voters. They have the potential, based on election results, to flip all House seats red and flip one Senate seat too.
POLITICO
Labor Secretary Marty Walsh has a warning for the Hill: If an agreement isn't reached to avert a freight rail strike, "Congress will have to take action."
Two unions have rejected the September deal that helped avoid the threat of an immediate work stoppage. What's happening: Labor Secretary Marty Walsh said Friday he's not "actively involved in negotiations" between freight rail companies, a day before rank-and-file members of one of the involved unions votes on a compromise contract agreement brokered by the White House.
The Senate Passed the Sunshine Protection Act — Here's What That Means for Daylight Savings
According to a CBS News poll conducted in March 2022, 46 percent of U.S. citizens want Daylight Saving Time to be the permanent standard time, 33 percent prefer the current standard time all year round, and 21 percent are okay with the clock switching. The 46 percent may have their way now that the Sunshine Protection Act of 2021 is being considered.
Democrats aim to hold the line against heavy U.S. midterm election losses
LEON, Va. (Reuters) - If Abigail Spanberger, a moderate congresswoman from a liberal-leaning Virginia district outside Washington loses her re-election bid on Tuesday, it could be the harbinger of a midterm bloodbath for the Democratic Party.
Nevada Says Less Than 6 months to get your REAL ID - The deadline is May 3, 2023
Nevada's REAL ID website page says this: Do You Have the REAL ID Star?. " Check your Nevada Driver's License or ID Card. If it has a gold star in the upper right corner, you're good to go! You already have a Real ID."
Biden laughs off notion that Trump's political movement is still 'strong'
President Biden laughed at the notion that former President Trump still has a strong political movement during a press conference on Wednesday.
KOLO TV Reno
Davidson Academy student represents Nevada in Washington DC
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Samantha Glover, a student at Davidson Academy in Reno, was one of 100 young women selected to attend the 75th American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) Girls Nation session July 23-30, 2022 in Washington, D.C. Glover is one of two outstanding high school seniors from Nevada that were...
Comments / 5