Nevada State

The Hill

Laxalt leads Cortez Masto in Nevada Senate race: poll

Republican candidate Adam Laxalt holds a 5-percentage point lead over Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D) in the Nevada Senate race, according to a survey from Emerson College Polling, KLAS 8 News Now and The Hill released Tuesday. The poll found Laxalt holding 50 percent support among very likely voters, compared...
NEVADA STATE
Newsweek

Republicans Risk Losing Safely Red Senate Seat, And Are Blaming Mitt Romney

Since Utah become a state, its voters have elected a non-Republican candidate to the U.S. Senate just five times in its one-and-a-quarter centuries of existence. But voters appear poised to unseat Republican Senator Mike Lee in favor of an independent candidate at a time the nation's two major parties are grappling for control of Congress. And the blame, Republicans say, lies at the feet of the party's former presidential nominee, Mitt Romney.
UTAH STATE
Advocate

Nevada GOP Attorney General Candidate Defends Use of Anti-Trans Slur

Sigal Chattah, the Republican nominee for Nevada attorney general, is defending and doubling down on her use of an anti-transgender slur. In late September, Chattah drew criticism for using the t word (The Advocate won’t use the full term, but be warned, it’s used in the video below) and for saying there should be “a lot less” trans people. Then recently, Las Vegas TV interviewer Brian Loftus asked her about her use of the term, which she has defended because, she said, it’s used in books and movies.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Election scrutiny high, but US votes without major hitches

(AP) - The final day of voting in the 2022 midterms unfolded Tuesday without major disruptions or widespread problems, a relatively trouble-free end to the first nationwide election since a campaign of conspiracy theories and false claims began attacking public confidence in the way ballots are cast and counted. Scattered...
TEXAS STATE
Terry Mansfield

Dangerous Cities in Nevada

Nevada has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.Image by lindsayascott from Pixabay.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada could decide control of Congress with multiple seats in play

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - A lot of attention is on the state of Nevada as multiple House and Senate seats remain in play with control of Congress on the line. Nevada has earned a reputation as being a swing state but in recent years Democrats have racked up more wins than losses. Currently, they control 3 of the state’s 4 House seats. They also control the silver state’s Senate seats. However, political experts tell the Washington News Bureau that this year Republicans have gained an edge as redistricting redistributed Democratic voters. They have the potential, based on election results, to flip all House seats red and flip one Senate seat too.
NEVADA STATE
POLITICO

Labor Secretary Marty Walsh has a warning for the Hill: If an agreement isn't reached to avert a freight rail strike, "Congress will have to take action."

Two unions have rejected the September deal that helped avoid the threat of an immediate work stoppage. What's happening: Labor Secretary Marty Walsh said Friday he's not "actively involved in negotiations" between freight rail companies, a day before rank-and-file members of one of the involved unions votes on a compromise contract agreement brokered by the White House.
KOLO TV Reno

Davidson Academy student represents Nevada in Washington DC

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Samantha Glover, a student at Davidson Academy in Reno, was one of 100 young women selected to attend the 75th American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) Girls Nation session July 23-30, 2022 in Washington, D.C. Glover is one of two outstanding high school seniors from Nevada that were...
RENO, NV

