Rhode Island Republicans ran in greater numbers than they have in years, but failed to gain ground in the General Assembly Tuesday, according to unofficial election results. In fact, pending any changes to the results of some races with razor-thin margins, there will be 14 Republicans in the state legislature instead of the 15 currently in office. The number of Democrats would remain the same, but the Assembly would again have an independent.

RHODE ISLAND STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO