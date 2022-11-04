ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Scarlet Nation

Michigan women's basketball announces trio of signees for 2023 class

Michigan women's basketball made quick work of the early signing period as all three of its commitments for the 2023 recruiting class have signed their letters of intent. The program announced on Wednesday that Macy Brown, Katy Eidle and Taylor Woodson have all signed with the program to officially become Wolverines.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Scarlet Nation

Everything Mike Hart Said In First Presser Since Indiana

A few weeks ago, Mike Hart collapsed on the sideline during the first half of Michigan's road game at Indiana. He was back on the sideline a week later for Penn State. A month (and a day) since U-M's running backs coach survived a scary moment in Bloomington, Hart spoke to the media.
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy