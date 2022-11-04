Read full article on original website
A Russian soldier reveals recent destruction of ammo- He says it's necessary to stop the Ukrainian Forces from taking it
According to a recording of a soldier from the Donetsk People's Republic, Russia has been intentionally blowing up and burning its ammunition supplies in Kherson. This destruction of munitions is said to precede what is described as a "seminal battle" for the Kherson region. [i]
Biden confuses Ukraine city of Kherson with Fallujah
President Biden mixed up the Iraqi city of Al-Falluja with the Ukrainian city of Kherson during a press conference at the White House on Wednesday.
Turtles in demand as pets, leading to a spike in poaching
Wildlife trade experts believe that poaching — driven by growing demand for pets in the U.S., Asia and Europe — is contributing to the global decline of rare freshwater turtle and tortoise species.
