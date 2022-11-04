NEW YORK (PIX11) — After going through the summer-like warmth on Monday, autumn has made a return as temperatures topped out in the upper 50s on Tuesday. While it is a dramatic cool down from the previous day, Tuesday’s high of 58 degrees is only a degree off from where we should be at this time of year. We do warm up for the latter part of the week, but we will have to deal with what will be the remnants of Nicole starting on Friday.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO