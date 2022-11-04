Read full article on original website
Justice for Junior - End of the line for the Trinitarios Gang?BronxVoiceBronx, NY
‘Subway Psycho’ Charged with Murder of Citi Field WorkerBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Diner Thief Made Off with Cash, E-Bike In BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Winners and Losers: Bronx 2022 Election ResultsWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Bloods Gang Member Charged with Bronx ExecutionBronxVoiceBronx, NY
pix11.com
NYC forecast: autumn chill returns, remnants of Nicole to arrive later in week
NEW YORK (PIX11) — After going through the summer-like warmth on Monday, autumn has made a return as temperatures topped out in the upper 50s on Tuesday. While it is a dramatic cool down from the previous day, Tuesday’s high of 58 degrees is only a degree off from where we should be at this time of year. We do warm up for the latter part of the week, but we will have to deal with what will be the remnants of Nicole starting on Friday.
pix11.com
Winter is in full swing at the Bryant Park Winter Village
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Although temperatures the last few days haven’t felt anything close to winter, New York City is getting into the spirit of the season with the sights and sounds of the holidays. PIX11’s Rebecca Solomon joined New York Living from the Bryant Park Winter Village...
pix11.com
Finding calm amid the stresses of life
NEW YORK (PIX11) – The daily demands of life come from all different directions, from working to parenting and everything in between. The busy world we live in can leave us feeling stressed and scattered. Life coach Ryan Haddon joined New York Living to offer some tips and techniques to find your center and achieve the calm we all need. Watch the video player for more.
pix11.com
Start a side hustle
A side hustle could help you make some extra cash, or even become your new full time job. Terry Rice has tips on where to begin. A side hustle could help you make some extra cash, or even become your new full time job. Terry Rice has tips on where to begin.
pix11.com
Rematch of Malliotakis, Rose among races to watch on Election Day
Election Day will feature a rematch between incumbent Republican Rep. Nicole Malliotakis and Democratic challenger Max Rose for control of New York’s 11th Congressional District, the Staten Island and Brooklyn territory seen as a toss-up. Rematch of Malliotakis, Rose among races to watch …. Election Day will feature a...
pix11.com
A lot of dough: Sisters behind Thumb Bread on their rise
NEW YORK (PIX11) — When the Esendemir sisters launched a restaurant based around their proprietary. , their goal was to help support their parents, who were ill. But now, more than a decade later, the business is not only still around, but raking in the dough. Sisters Arzu, Gonca,...
pix11.com
STEM highlighted at Success Academy in Brooklyn
At Success Academy, students are taught science five days a week; they conduct more than 100 experiments each year. At Success Academy, students are taught science five days a week; they conduct more than 100 experiments each year. Sope Aluko takes us back to ‘Wakanda’ in new ‘Black …...
pix11.com
NYC probes battery-linked fire that injured over 3 dozen
Authorities on Sunday were investigating a New York City high-rise fire that injured over three dozen people and was traced to a faulty lithium-ion battery, the latest in a fast-growing series of battery blazes that have fire officials concerned. NYC probes battery-linked fire that injured over …. Authorities on Sunday...
pix11.com
How to help friends in a tough relationship
Dr. Neeta Bhushan offers tips to help navigate the tricky conversation with a friend who is involved with a toxic partner. Dr. Neeta Bhushan offers tips to help navigate the tricky conversation with a friend who is involved with a toxic partner. Comedian Jo Koy psyched to play MSG. Jo...
pix11.com
Amazon warehouse coming to the Bronx
Amazon keeps expanding it presence in New York City and now the e-commerce giant has set it sights on the northeast Bronx, where it is set to take over an unconventional space. Amazon warehouse coming to the Bronx. Amazon keeps expanding it presence in New York City and now the...
pix11.com
Off-duty detective, gunman exchange fire on Queens street: NYPD
An off-duty NYPD detective exchanged gunfire with another man on a Rosedale street early Tuesday, according to authorities. Off-duty detective, gunman exchange fire on Queens …. An off-duty NYPD detective exchanged gunfire with another man on a Rosedale street early Tuesday, according to authorities. ‘We will lead with strength and...
pix11.com
Malliotakis talks reelection in Staten Island, Brooklyn district
GOP Rep. Nicole Malliotakis cruised to reelection Tuesday night, defeating Democratic challenger Max Rose in a second straight cycle to maintain control of New York’s 11th Congressional District. Malliotakis talks reelection in Staten Island, Brooklyn …. GOP Rep. Nicole Malliotakis cruised to reelection Tuesday night, defeating Democratic challenger Max...
pix11.com
How to navigate job hunting with NYC’s new salary transparency law
Jason Feifer, editor-in-chief of Entrepreneur Magazine, joined New York Living on Monday to chat more about the law and how to navigate job searches moving forward. How to navigate job hunting with NYC’s new salary …. Jason Feifer, editor-in-chief of Entrepreneur Magazine, joined New York Living on Monday to...
pix11.com
Shawn Wayans is back on stage with national comedy tour
New York (PIX11) The Wayans family has had nothing but success in the entertainment industry. Shawn Wayans is a big part of the family’s comedy legacy. He’s currently on a national comedy tour. During the pandemic, Shawn used the time to work on new material. He will be...
pix11.com
What to see at the Dominican Film Festival in NYC
NEW YORK (PIX11) – The Dominican Film Festival is winding down this week, but there are still plenty of films to check out. Producer Julia Carias-Linares, comedian KiKi Melendez and actress Candy Santana joined New York Living on Monday to talk about what attendees can expect. Watch the video player for more.
pix11.com
DOC commissioner talks Rikers Island crisis
Several detainees have died and many correction officers have been injured at Rikers Island. Several detainees have died and many correction officers have been injured at Rikers Island. Expert explains Powerball odds as jackpot rises. A record Powerball jackpot grew to an even larger $1.9 billion after no one won...
pix11.com
‘Tell Me Lies’ star Alicia Crowder begins new play at Lincoln Center
New York (PIX11) With the first season of ‘Tell Me Lies’ wrapped, actress Alicia Crowder expresses what it was like playing her character ‘Diana’ on the series. She also explains the show’s love triangle with ‘Stephen,’ ‘Diana,’ and ‘Lucy.’. Alicia’s...
pix11.com
Hochul makes history as first woman elected NY governor
Democrat Kathy Hochul earned around 53% of the vote to defeat Republican challenger Lee Zeldin, becoming the first woman elected as governor in New York. Hochul makes history as first woman elected NY governor. Democrat Kathy Hochul earned around 53% of the vote to defeat Republican challenger Lee Zeldin, becoming...
pix11.com
Award-winning music artist Speech heads to NJPAC for jazz event
Award winning music artist Speech set to perform at New Jersey Performing Arts Center on Saturday, November 19 at 8pm at the 11th Annual TD James Moody Jazz Festival. Hip Hop icons Rakim and Chuck D. will also take the stage. Info and tickets available at njpac.org.
