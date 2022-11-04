ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
pix11.com

NYC forecast: autumn chill returns, remnants of Nicole to arrive later in week

NEW YORK (PIX11) — After going through the summer-like warmth on Monday, autumn has made a return as temperatures topped out in the upper 50s on Tuesday. While it is a dramatic cool down from the previous day, Tuesday’s high of 58 degrees is only a degree off from where we should be at this time of year. We do warm up for the latter part of the week, but we will have to deal with what will be the remnants of Nicole starting on Friday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Winter is in full swing at the Bryant Park Winter Village

NEW YORK (PIX11) – Although temperatures the last few days haven’t felt anything close to winter, New York City is getting into the spirit of the season with the sights and sounds of the holidays. PIX11’s Rebecca Solomon joined New York Living from the Bryant Park Winter Village...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Finding calm amid the stresses of life

NEW YORK (PIX11) – The daily demands of life come from all different directions, from working to parenting and everything in between. The busy world we live in can leave us feeling stressed and scattered. Life coach Ryan Haddon joined New York Living to offer some tips and techniques to find your center and achieve the calm we all need. Watch the video player for more.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Start a side hustle

A side hustle could help you make some extra cash, or even become your new full time job. Terry Rice has tips on where to begin. A side hustle could help you make some extra cash, or even become your new full time job. Terry Rice has tips on where to begin.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Rematch of Malliotakis, Rose among races to watch on Election Day

Election Day will feature a rematch between incumbent Republican Rep. Nicole Malliotakis and Democratic challenger Max Rose for control of New York’s 11th Congressional District, the Staten Island and Brooklyn territory seen as a toss-up. Rematch of Malliotakis, Rose among races to watch …. Election Day will feature a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

A lot of dough: Sisters behind Thumb Bread on their rise

NEW YORK (PIX11) — When the Esendemir sisters launched a restaurant based around their proprietary. , their goal was to help support their parents, who were ill. But now, more than a decade later, the business is not only still around, but raking in the dough. Sisters Arzu, Gonca,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

STEM highlighted at Success Academy in Brooklyn

At Success Academy, students are taught science five days a week; they conduct more than 100 experiments each year. At Success Academy, students are taught science five days a week; they conduct more than 100 experiments each year. Sope Aluko takes us back to ‘Wakanda’ in new ‘Black …...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

NYC probes battery-linked fire that injured over 3 dozen

Authorities on Sunday were investigating a New York City high-rise fire that injured over three dozen people and was traced to a faulty lithium-ion battery, the latest in a fast-growing series of battery blazes that have fire officials concerned. NYC probes battery-linked fire that injured over …. Authorities on Sunday...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

How to help friends in a tough relationship

Dr. Neeta Bhushan offers tips to help navigate the tricky conversation with a friend who is involved with a toxic partner. Dr. Neeta Bhushan offers tips to help navigate the tricky conversation with a friend who is involved with a toxic partner. Comedian Jo Koy psyched to play MSG. Jo...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Amazon warehouse coming to the Bronx

Amazon keeps expanding it presence in New York City and now the e-commerce giant has set it sights on the northeast Bronx, where it is set to take over an unconventional space. Amazon warehouse coming to the Bronx. Amazon keeps expanding it presence in New York City and now the...
BRONX, NY
pix11.com

Off-duty detective, gunman exchange fire on Queens street: NYPD

An off-duty NYPD detective exchanged gunfire with another man on a Rosedale street early Tuesday, according to authorities. Off-duty detective, gunman exchange fire on Queens …. An off-duty NYPD detective exchanged gunfire with another man on a Rosedale street early Tuesday, according to authorities. ‘We will lead with strength and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Malliotakis talks reelection in Staten Island, Brooklyn district

GOP Rep. Nicole Malliotakis cruised to reelection Tuesday night, defeating Democratic challenger Max Rose in a second straight cycle to maintain control of New York’s 11th Congressional District. Malliotakis talks reelection in Staten Island, Brooklyn …. GOP Rep. Nicole Malliotakis cruised to reelection Tuesday night, defeating Democratic challenger Max...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
pix11.com

How to navigate job hunting with NYC’s new salary transparency law

Jason Feifer, editor-in-chief of Entrepreneur Magazine, joined New York Living on Monday to chat more about the law and how to navigate job searches moving forward. How to navigate job hunting with NYC’s new salary …. Jason Feifer, editor-in-chief of Entrepreneur Magazine, joined New York Living on Monday to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Shawn Wayans is back on stage with national comedy tour

New York (PIX11) The Wayans family has had nothing but success in the entertainment industry. Shawn Wayans is a big part of the family’s comedy legacy. He’s currently on a national comedy tour. During the pandemic, Shawn used the time to work on new material. He will be...
WEST NYACK, NY
pix11.com

What to see at the Dominican Film Festival in NYC

NEW YORK (PIX11) – The Dominican Film Festival is winding down this week, but there are still plenty of films to check out. Producer Julia Carias-Linares, comedian KiKi Melendez and actress Candy Santana joined New York Living on Monday to talk about what attendees can expect. Watch the video player for more.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

DOC commissioner talks Rikers Island crisis

Several detainees have died and many correction officers have been injured at Rikers Island. Several detainees have died and many correction officers have been injured at Rikers Island. Expert explains Powerball odds as jackpot rises. A record Powerball jackpot grew to an even larger $1.9 billion after no one won...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Hochul makes history as first woman elected NY governor

Democrat Kathy Hochul earned around 53% of the vote to defeat Republican challenger Lee Zeldin, becoming the first woman elected as governor in New York. Hochul makes history as first woman elected NY governor. Democrat Kathy Hochul earned around 53% of the vote to defeat Republican challenger Lee Zeldin, becoming...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Award-winning music artist Speech heads to NJPAC for jazz event

Award winning music artist Speech set to perform at New Jersey Performing Arts Center on Saturday, November 19 at 8pm at the 11th Annual TD James Moody Jazz Festival. Hip Hop icons Rakim and Chuck D. will also take the stage. Info and tickets available at njpac.org.
NEWARK, NJ

