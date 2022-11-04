ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

insidethehall.com

Video: Mike Woodson weekly media availability

Mike Woodson addressed the media Wednesday morning in advance of Indiana’s Thursday’s matchup against Bethune-Cookman at Assembly Hall. Watch the full media availability with Woodson below:. A full transcript is available below, via ASAP Sports:. Q. I know Reggie Theus is a few years younger than you, but...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
insidethehall.com

Film Session: Morehead State

Freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino dished out four assists in Indiana’s win against Morehead State on Monday evening. Beyond Hood-Schifino finding his former Montverde teammate Malik Reneau in the pick-and-roll, he was also instrumental in unlocking the 3-point shot for Indiana after the break. The freshman assisted on all three of IU’s 3-pointers in the second half.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
insidethehall.com

Depth and 3-point shooting show why Indiana women's basketball has such high expectations

From the first time Teri Moren spoke to the media during the preseason, a few storylines for Indiana women’s basketball were made abundantly clear. First, Indiana had talent and leadership returning. Second, the incoming transfers were ready to play, and play well. Third, the depth lacking last season is now on the roster. And fourth, Yarden Garzon is really, really good.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
insidethehall.com

At the Buzzer: Indiana 88, Morehead State 53

Quick thoughts on an 88-53 win against Morehead State:. It took Indiana a while to get going in Monday’s season opener at Assembly Hall. The Hoosiers led 10-3 at the 16:18 mark, but Morehead State raced back to claim the lead at 17-16 on a Mark Freeman layup. By the 9:17 mark, Indiana and Morehead State were tied at 21. But the Eagles couldn’t take care of the ball down the stretch of the first half and Indiana took advantage. The Hoosiers closed the half on a 20-8 run to lead 41-29 at intermission despite giving up 14 points to Freeman. Morehead State committed eight turnovers in the final 8:20 of the first half.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
insidethehall.com

Five takeaways from Indiana's win against Morehead State

Indiana opened the 2022-23 season with a comfortable 88-53 win against Morehead State on Monday at Assembly Hall. Here are five takeaways from the exhibition win against the Eagles:. Indiana’s frontcourt dominates. Indiana has one of the top frontcourts in the Big Ten and had little trouble dominating in...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
insidethehall.com

The Minute After: Morehead State

After two blowout wins for the Hoosiers in their exhibition slate, they kept things rolling tonight in their season opener. Morehead State tied it up at 21-all with 9:17 to play in the first half, but after that Indiana closed out the contest on a 67-32 run, en route to a 35-point drubbing of the Eagles.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
insidethehall.com

What to expect: Morehead State

Indiana opens season two of the Mike Woodson era tonight in Bloomington against Morehead State. The season opener will tip at 7 p.m. ET on B1G+ with Griffin Epstein, Jack Edwards and Audrey Hausberger on the call. The 123rd season of Indiana men’s basketball tips off tonight in Bloomington.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
insidethehall.com

2022-2023 Preseason Bracketology

With the college basketball season tipping off today, it’s time to go on record with my preseason bracket projections. This set of projections is always the toughest to do since there isn’t actual data to use, not to mention the massive roster churn from year to year. Regarding...
BLOOMINGTON, IN

