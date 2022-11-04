Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
insidethehall.com
Video: Tamar Bates discusses his role, competition level in practice and more
Tamar Bates addressed the media Wednesday morning in advance of Indiana’s Thursday’s matchup against Bethune-Cookman at Assembly Hall. Watch the full media availability with Bates below:. Filed to: Tamar Bates.
insidethehall.com
Video: Preston Spradlin reacts to loss against Indiana
Morehead State coach Preston Spradlin addressed the media following his team’s 88-53 loss to Indiana on Monday at Assembly Hall.
insidethehall.com
Video: Mike Woodson weekly media availability
Mike Woodson addressed the media Wednesday morning in advance of Indiana’s Thursday’s matchup against Bethune-Cookman at Assembly Hall. Watch the full media availability with Woodson below:. A full transcript is available below, via ASAP Sports:. Q. I know Reggie Theus is a few years younger than you, but...
insidethehall.com
Film Session: Morehead State
Freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino dished out four assists in Indiana’s win against Morehead State on Monday evening. Beyond Hood-Schifino finding his former Montverde teammate Malik Reneau in the pick-and-roll, he was also instrumental in unlocking the 3-point shot for Indiana after the break. The freshman assisted on all three of IU’s 3-pointers in the second half.
insidethehall.com
Depth and 3-point shooting show why Indiana women’s basketball has such high expectations
From the first time Teri Moren spoke to the media during the preseason, a few storylines for Indiana women’s basketball were made abundantly clear. First, Indiana had talent and leadership returning. Second, the incoming transfers were ready to play, and play well. Third, the depth lacking last season is now on the roster. And fourth, Yarden Garzon is really, really good.
insidethehall.com
POTB 418: Matt Cox of 3-Man Weave on Indiana’s ceiling, its non-conference schedule and Big Ten competitors
Podcast on the Brink is back for a new episode with host Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall. On this episode, Bozich is joined by Matt Cox of the 3-Man Weave to discuss Indiana’s ceiling as a team, its challenging non-conference schedule and competitors for the Big Ten title.
insidethehall.com
“We feel like we have 10 starters”: Indiana’s bench shines in win over Morehead State
After a quick 14-6 start against Morehead State in the season opener on Monday night, Indiana’s starters found themselves in a one-point hole after an 11-2 run from the Eagles. Rather than sticking with the starters and more experience, Mike Woodson went to his bench to change the momentum.
insidethehall.com
At the Buzzer: Indiana 88, Morehead State 53
Quick thoughts on an 88-53 win against Morehead State:. It took Indiana a while to get going in Monday’s season opener at Assembly Hall. The Hoosiers led 10-3 at the 16:18 mark, but Morehead State raced back to claim the lead at 17-16 on a Mark Freeman layup. By the 9:17 mark, Indiana and Morehead State were tied at 21. But the Eagles couldn’t take care of the ball down the stretch of the first half and Indiana took advantage. The Hoosiers closed the half on a 20-8 run to lead 41-29 at intermission despite giving up 14 points to Freeman. Morehead State committed eight turnovers in the final 8:20 of the first half.
insidethehall.com
Five takeaways from Indiana’s win against Morehead State
Indiana opened the 2022-23 season with a comfortable 88-53 win against Morehead State on Monday at Assembly Hall. Here are five takeaways from the exhibition win against the Eagles:. Indiana’s frontcourt dominates. Indiana has one of the top frontcourts in the Big Ten and had little trouble dominating in...
insidethehall.com
Q & A: AJ Jones, Combine Academy recruiting director, recaps Rakease Passmore’s official visit to IU
Indiana hosted priority recruit Rakease Passmore over the weekend for an official visit. Passmore, a class of 2024 guard from Combine Academy (NC), is the No. 47 prospect nationally according to the 247Composite. Inside the Hall spoke with AJ Jones, an assistant coach and the recruiting director at Combine Academy,...
insidethehall.com
The Minute After: Morehead State
After two blowout wins for the Hoosiers in their exhibition slate, they kept things rolling tonight in their season opener. Morehead State tied it up at 21-all with 9:17 to play in the first half, but after that Indiana closed out the contest on a 67-32 run, en route to a 35-point drubbing of the Eagles.
insidethehall.com
What to expect: Morehead State
Indiana opens season two of the Mike Woodson era tonight in Bloomington against Morehead State. The season opener will tip at 7 p.m. ET on B1G+ with Griffin Epstein, Jack Edwards and Audrey Hausberger on the call. The 123rd season of Indiana men’s basketball tips off tonight in Bloomington.
insidethehall.com
Potential of a high-tempo Indiana offense made possible by Jalen Hood-Schifino
In Indiana’s two exhibition wins over Marian and St. Francis (IN), there were multiple things for the Hoosier faithful to be optimistic about. The talented freshmen, efficient 3-point shooting, and increased athleticism. But, one thing not being mentioned is Indiana’s pace of play. In the exhibitions, it was...
insidethehall.com
2022-2023 Preseason Bracketology
With the college basketball season tipping off today, it’s time to go on record with my preseason bracket projections. This set of projections is always the toughest to do since there isn’t actual data to use, not to mention the massive roster churn from year to year. Regarding...
Comments / 0