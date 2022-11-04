ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Film Session: Morehead State

Freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino dished out four assists in Indiana’s win against Morehead State on Monday evening. Beyond Hood-Schifino finding his former Montverde teammate Malik Reneau in the pick-and-roll, he was also instrumental in unlocking the 3-point shot for Indiana after the break. The freshman assisted on all three of IU’s 3-pointers in the second half.
Depth and 3-point shooting show why Indiana women’s basketball has such high expectations

From the first time Teri Moren spoke to the media during the preseason, a few storylines for Indiana women’s basketball were made abundantly clear. First, Indiana had talent and leadership returning. Second, the incoming transfers were ready to play, and play well. Third, the depth lacking last season is now on the roster. And fourth, Yarden Garzon is really, really good.
It’s time to give Indiana basketball’s student section an assist

One of the worst things you can do as a basketball player? Rile up the opposing crowd. Sure, it’s fun and injects some energy, but you have to hold up your end of that bargain. If you poke the bear and then play sloppy basketball, you’re gonna have to pay the piper. Morehead State’s Jake Wolfe learned that the hard way.
At the Buzzer: Indiana 88, Morehead State 53

Quick thoughts on an 88-53 win against Morehead State:. It took Indiana a while to get going in Monday’s season opener at Assembly Hall. The Hoosiers led 10-3 at the 16:18 mark, but Morehead State raced back to claim the lead at 17-16 on a Mark Freeman layup. By the 9:17 mark, Indiana and Morehead State were tied at 21. But the Eagles couldn’t take care of the ball down the stretch of the first half and Indiana took advantage. The Hoosiers closed the half on a 20-8 run to lead 41-29 at intermission despite giving up 14 points to Freeman. Morehead State committed eight turnovers in the final 8:20 of the first half.
The Minute After: Morehead State

After two blowout wins for the Hoosiers in their exhibition slate, they kept things rolling tonight in their season opener. Morehead State tied it up at 21-all with 9:17 to play in the first half, but after that Indiana closed out the contest on a 67-32 run, en route to a 35-point drubbing of the Eagles.
IU basketball: Morehead State at Indiana game day essentials

College basketball is back. Indiana opens its 123rd season of competition in men’s basketball with a matchup against Morehead State at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Monday evening. Game Day Essentials:. Morehead State (0-0) at No. 13 Indiana (0-0) Tip Time: 7:00 p.m. Eastern. Location: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall...
Video: Mike Woodson weekly media availability

Mike Woodson addressed the media Wednesday morning in advance of Indiana’s Thursday’s matchup against Bethune-Cookman at Assembly Hall. Watch the full media availability with Woodson below:. A full transcript is available below, via ASAP Sports:. Q. I know Reggie Theus is a few years younger than you, but...
Balanced effort propels Butler men’s basketball to 89-53 win

INDIANAPOLIS – Thad Matta’s return to the Bulldog bench yielded a season-opening win on Monday night. Butler dominated the New Orleans Privateers 89-53. All five starters scored in double figures for the Bulldogs. Senior center Manny Bates led the way with 25 points and 11 rebounds. Butler’s sole shortcoming came from behind the arc; they […]
Tom Allen updates Indiana QB situation following Penn State loss

Indiana has been struggling in the pocket this season and the quarterback conversation has become more of a heated debate. During Monday afternoon’s presser, Indiana’s coach Tom Allen discussed more of the quarterbacks’ issue for the Hoosiers. In a series of unfortunate events in Saturday’s tough defeat...
Endangered INdiana: Stinesville Buildings

What the former center of Indiana’s limestone industry is doing to save its once-bustling downtown. Around INdiana Reporter Mary-Rachel Redman has more in this week’s Endangered INdiana.
10 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana for Saturday’s drawing

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s yet another reason to double-check your Powerball ticket. Ten winning Powerball tickets worth between $50,000 and $150,000 were sold in Indiana for Saturday’s drawing, according to the Hoosier Lottery. Locations ranged from Fort Wayne to Columbus, Greenwood and Indianapolis, among other cities. The winning Powerball numbers for Saturday, Nov. 5, were: 28-45-53-56-69 […]
A Wooded MCM Indianapolis Home is An Unearthed Gem

Hidden by trees, this MCM home renovation in Indianapolis used stunning wood materials to expand its connection to nature. Large, paneled windows and architecture merging with natural surroundings are familiar features of Mid Century Modern homes. However, an abode concealed by trees near the Williams Creek neighborhood in Indianapolis, Indiana, takes these characteristic motifs to new, grander heights.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

