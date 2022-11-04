Quick thoughts on an 88-53 win against Morehead State:. It took Indiana a while to get going in Monday’s season opener at Assembly Hall. The Hoosiers led 10-3 at the 16:18 mark, but Morehead State raced back to claim the lead at 17-16 on a Mark Freeman layup. By the 9:17 mark, Indiana and Morehead State were tied at 21. But the Eagles couldn’t take care of the ball down the stretch of the first half and Indiana took advantage. The Hoosiers closed the half on a 20-8 run to lead 41-29 at intermission despite giving up 14 points to Freeman. Morehead State committed eight turnovers in the final 8:20 of the first half.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO