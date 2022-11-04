ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Porterville Recorder

Today in Sports History-Roenick scores his 500th NHL goal

1940 — The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Philadelphia Eagles 7-3 in a penalty free game at Forbes Field. Philadelphia’s George Somers hits a 36-yard field goal in the first quarter. Coley McDonough of the Steelers scores on a one-yard rush in the third quarter. 1945 — Top-ranked Army...
COLORADO STATE
Porterville Recorder

Tuesday's Sports In Brief

Georgia was the new No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings, followed by Ohio State, Michigan and TCU. The Bulldogs’ rise from No. 3 was no surprise after their dominant victory against previously top-ranked Tennessee on Saturday. Clemson, which was No. 4 in the selection committee’s first rankings...
GEORGIA STATE
Porterville Recorder

NHL Expanded Conference Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m. Pittsburgh at Washington, 7:30 p.m. Vancouver at Montreal, 7:30 p.m. Minnesota at Anaheim, 10 p.m. Thursday's Games. Calgary at...
FLORIDA STATE
Porterville Recorder

Stricker beats favorite Musetti to reach Next Gen semifinals

MILAN (AP) — Seventh-seeded Dominic Stricker upset tournament favorite Lorenzo Musetti in five sets at the Next Gen ATP Finals on Wednesday to become the first player to qualify for the semifinals. Stricker followed up Tuesday’s victory over Jack Draper by beating Musetti 4-3 (5), 4-3 (6), 3-4 (7),...
Porterville Recorder

Ratcliffe has no interest in buying Man United or Liverpool

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Jim Ratcliffe has dropped interest in buying Manchester United, months after considering a takeover bid for the Premier League club. The billionaire owner of petrochemicals firm INEOS also has no intention of making an offer for Liverpool, whose owner Fenway Sports Group this week confirmed it was open to selling its shares.
Porterville Recorder

NHL Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m. Pittsburgh at Washington, 7:30 p.m. Vancouver at Montreal, 7:30 p.m. Minnesota at Anaheim, 10 p.m. Thursday's Games. Calgary at...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy