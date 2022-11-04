Read full article on original website
Related
Porterville Recorder
Today in Sports History-Roenick scores his 500th NHL goal
1940 — The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Philadelphia Eagles 7-3 in a penalty free game at Forbes Field. Philadelphia’s George Somers hits a 36-yard field goal in the first quarter. Coley McDonough of the Steelers scores on a one-yard rush in the third quarter. 1945 — Top-ranked Army...
Porterville Recorder
Tuesday's Sports In Brief
Georgia was the new No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings, followed by Ohio State, Michigan and TCU. The Bulldogs’ rise from No. 3 was no surprise after their dominant victory against previously top-ranked Tennessee on Saturday. Clemson, which was No. 4 in the selection committee’s first rankings...
Porterville Recorder
NHL Expanded Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m. Pittsburgh at Washington, 7:30 p.m. Vancouver at Montreal, 7:30 p.m. Minnesota at Anaheim, 10 p.m. Thursday's Games. Calgary at...
Porterville Recorder
Stricker beats favorite Musetti to reach Next Gen semifinals
MILAN (AP) — Seventh-seeded Dominic Stricker upset tournament favorite Lorenzo Musetti in five sets at the Next Gen ATP Finals on Wednesday to become the first player to qualify for the semifinals. Stricker followed up Tuesday’s victory over Jack Draper by beating Musetti 4-3 (5), 4-3 (6), 3-4 (7),...
Porterville Recorder
Ratcliffe has no interest in buying Man United or Liverpool
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Jim Ratcliffe has dropped interest in buying Manchester United, months after considering a takeover bid for the Premier League club. The billionaire owner of petrochemicals firm INEOS also has no intention of making an offer for Liverpool, whose owner Fenway Sports Group this week confirmed it was open to selling its shares.
Porterville Recorder
NHL Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m. Pittsburgh at Washington, 7:30 p.m. Vancouver at Montreal, 7:30 p.m. Minnesota at Anaheim, 10 p.m. Thursday's Games. Calgary at...
Comments / 0