Louisville Rallies Past, Holds Off Chaminade in Final Exhibition

The Cardinals make up for their exhibition loss to Lenoir-Rhyne earlier in the week.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Hosting Division II Chaminade for their second and final exhibition game prior to the start of the 2022-23 season next week, the Louisville men's basketball program was able to rally past and hold off their visitors, escaping with an 80-73 win Thursday in the KFC Yum! Center.

While still lacking in effort at times, the Cardinals looked much more energized than they did in their exhibition loss to Lenoir-Rhyne earlier in the week. Their shooting percentage of 39.0 percent was barely more than the Silverswords' 37.3 percent, but Louisville shot 36.4 percent on three-point attempts to Chaminade's 18.5 percent, while also out-gaining them 26-12 at the free throw line.

Even with the increase in energy, Louisville still played sloppy basketball for much of the night. They produced 14 turnovers, while barely winning the rebounding battle 47-41, while out-right losing the offensive rebounding battle, 18-14.

El Ellis led all scorers with 28 points on 7-of-20 shooting and 13-of-15 at the free throw line, while also chipping in six rebounds and five assists. Jae'Lyn Withers and J.J. Traynor also broke double figures in scoring, pouring in 17 and 12 points, respectively.

Chaminade's Braden Olsen finished with 27 points, while Jalen Brattain contributed 18 points for the losing cause.

Right out of the gates, Louisville looked much better offensively in the first half than they did in their entire first exhibition game. They shot 16-of-33 from the field over the first 20 minutes, including 6-of-14 on three-point attempts to score 42 points - five less than their entire game against Lenoir-Rhyne.

However, they weren't perfect. While they did hold Chaminade to 13-of-34 and 3-of-16 in the first half, they found themselves getting bullied on the glass by the much smaller Silverswords, being out-rebounded 22-19 and 9-5 on offensive boards. That being said, Louisville was able to generate a bit of momentum heading into the half, going on a 25-12 run over the final eight minutes to take a 10-point lead at the break.

All of that momentum was immediately squandered when the second half started. Chaminade then proceeded to score 18 of the half's first 20 points, including a 16-0 run, to flip a 10-point Louisville lead into a six-point deficit in just five minutes.

Despite shooting just 7-of-26 during the second half, Louisville made up for it by getting to the free throw line. The Cardinals shot 22-of-26 from the charity stripe during this period, including 12-of-14 from Ellis alone.

Tied at 67 with just over four minutes to go, Louisville used this aggression to go out to a seven-point lead with 2:41 left. A 6-1 spurt from Chaminade pulled the Silverswords to within two points in the final minutes, but the Cardinals were able to ice the game at the free throw line thanks to Ellis and Withers.

Next up, Louisville will host Bellarmine for their 2022-23 regular season opener. Tip-off against the Knights is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 9:00 p.m. EST.

(Photo of Jae'Lyn Withers: Jared Anderson - Louisville Report)

